Macy's: Market Reaction To Guidance Cut Appears Overdone

The trade war with China also is hurting Macy's due to tariffs and declining international tourism (of which Chinese tourists are the leading spenders at Macy's).

Macy's gross margins in Q2 2019 suffered as it took markdowns to clean up its inventory after a slow start to the quarter.

Macy's (M) ran into some trouble in Q2 2019 as elevated inventory levels entering the quarter combined with a slow start to sales in the quarter resulted in it taking significant markdowns to clean up its inventory. This has led it to reduce its full-year earnings guidance, although its sales are tracking OK overall.

As I've mentioned before, Macy's does have a lot of potential real estate value but is currently not selling off many assets, so operational performance will largely drive its value for now. Macy's real estate is a card that it may play if it starts getting into increasing trouble though.

Q2 2019 Results

Macy's did report positive comps in Q2 2019 (with +0.2% owned comps and +0.3% owned and licensed comps). However it mentioned that it started the quarter slowly and ended up taking markdowns to clear up its inventory situation. Issues included more declines in international tourism, weak warm weather apparel sales and a "fashion miss" with its women's sportwear private brands.

The markdowns contributed around 0.9% of the significant 1.6% year-over-year decline in Macy's gross margins, which went from 40.4% in Q2 2018 to 38.8% in Q2 2019. The rest of the decline was primarily attributed to delivery costs.

2019 Outlook

Macy's made no change to its sales guidance for 2019 and still expects net sales to be approximately flat, with comps at +0% to +1%. Thus I have kept my estimate of Macy's net sales at $24.9 billion. Macy's reported +0.4% owned comps and +0.5% owned plus licensed comps during the first half of 2019. A similar performance during the second half of the year would get them to around that sales level.

Although Macy's full-year sales expectations haven't changed, it did reduce its EPS guidance by around $0.20. This appears to be largely due to Q2 2019 gross margin performance, as sales during the quarter started slowly and it took markdowns to clear out excess spring inventory. The markdowns helped it end the quarter with a pretty clean inventory situation and probably boosted sales enough so that Q2 didn't bring down its full-year sales guidance.

I estimate that Macy's now expects approximately 38.5% gross margins during 2019, which is a 0.6% drop compared to 2018. To achieve that result, Macy's will need to have second half gross margins that are roughly comparable (0.1% less) to the second half of 2018. This could be a challenge given that Macy's gross margins were around 0.7% lower in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018, excluding the impact of the markdowns. Macy's indicated that its second half gross margins would likely be down at least slightly compared to last year, with the potential for it to be down a bit more if sales ended up at the lower end of its expectations.

$ Million Net Sales $24,900 Net Credit Card Revenues $755 Cost of Sales $15,315 SG&A $9,100 Gains From Real Estate $100 Benefit Plan Income $25 Interest Expense $190 Income Tax $270 Net Income $905

With the above scenario, Macy's would deliver approximately $2.91 in adjusted diluted EPS. However, Macy's guidance doesn't include the potential late 2019 hit from the newest round of tariffs, and it may be somewhat challenging to get second half gross margins close to flat year-over-year given how things have gone so far.

Macy's Dividend

Macy's new guidance suggests that it may generate around $880 million in cash flow before dividends in 2019, as capital expenditures are expected to be around $25 million more than depreciation and amortization. Subtracting real estate proceeds (net of tax) would leave this at around $800 million.

This would easily cover Macy's dividend payments of close to $470 million, so I believe that Macy's dividend is sustainable for now. If Macy's results decline a little, then the amount of excess coverage becomes fairly modest though. For example, a 1% decline in net sales and a 0.5% decline in gross margins from Macy's current 2019 guidance would leave it with around $640 million to cover its dividend, all else held equal. Declining results also would probably prompt Macy's to focus more on debt repayment and could lead to its dividend being cut even if there's still excess coverage.

Trade War Challenges

The trade war with China is causing some challenges for Macy's in a couple areas. The issues with tariffs cutting into Macy's gross margins (as it mentioned "that today’s customer doesn’t have much appetite for price increases" has been well discussed).

The trade war also may be affecting Macy's sales to international tourists noticeably as well. Macy's gets around 5% to 10% of its sales from international tourists, and this was down around 9% in Q2 2019. Domestic customer comps may have been up around 1% in Q2 2019, with international tourists posing a 70 basis point headwind to overall comps. Chinese tourists are Macy's leading customers among international tourists and Chinese tourism to the US is down considerably.

Valuation And Conclusion

Macy's does face significant challenges with the trade war issues combined with the general weakness of department stores and the potential for a recession increasing. That being said, its 2019 results haven't been quite as bad as its tumbling stock price might suggest. Domestic customer comps appear to be up around 1% so far and Macy's still appears to be easily able to cover its dividend.

Macy's is now trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.0x based on its reduced guidance. I believe it still has the potential to get back to the low-to-mid-$20s if it can stabilize its situation and deliver on its guidance for the back half of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in M over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.