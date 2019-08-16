Dow Dogs Do It: Dow Inc Tops By Yield As Boeing Bests By Gains In August Gusts

Analyst one-year targets predicted that ten highest yield Dow stocks could produce 6.33% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Low-priced "little" dogs lead the broker-augured Dow Index in August.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow Tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top ten target-estimated net-gains ranged 20.25%-32.3% topped by Boeing 8/14/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Targeted 20.25% To 32.31% Net Gains From Top Ten Dow Dogs By Mid-August 2020

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our August yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimates based on dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by single analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 14, 2020 were:

Boeing Co (BA) was projected to net $323.05 based on dividends, plus a median of target estimates from twenty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% over the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) was forecast to net $311.31, based thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% less than the market as a whole.

Dow Inc (DOW) was projected to net $310.31, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for DOW.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) was projected to net $184.37 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

United Technologies (UTX) was projected to net $259.88, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $253.52, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) was projected to net $230.06, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% more than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) was projected to net $225.32, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) netted $224.16 based on a target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $202.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.25% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these top ten Dow stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 9% over the market as a whole.

Source: thenewdaily.com.au

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The August 14, 2019 Dow 30 Index By Yield

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.44% To 6.35% Per YCharts & 3.44% To 6.35% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 8/14/19 by both YCharts and IndexArb represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both listed the same top six and bottom two stocks in identical order but altered the order of two lower middle numbered picks.

Top yielding stock, Dow, Inc. (DOW) [1] was the lone basic materials sector representative in the top ten.

Second place went to the first of two energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM). The other energy representative placed sixth on both lists, Chevron Corp (CVX) [6].

Third place went to the lone technology firm in the top ten, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) [3]. The lone Dow index communication services firm placed fourth, Verizon (VZ) [4] on both lists.

In fifth place on both lists was the lone healthcare representative, Pfizer (PFE) [5].

The lone consumer defensive firm, seventh according to Ycharts, but eighth per Index Arb, was Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [7] [8]. Two industrials firms, saw 3MCo ranked eighth by YCharts and seventh by IndexArb, 3MCo (MMM) [8][7], but at ninth on both lists was Caterpillar (CAT) [9].

Finally, the lone financial services top ten ace placed tenth on both lists, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) [10] to complete the August 14 top ten list of dogs of the Dow by yield.

Source: YCharts.com and indexArb.com

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 8/14/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to select stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the Dow 30 Index, only two top ten Dow stocks, Dow Inc., and Pfizer now meet that goal.

However, four more Dow Dogs are within range of shedding prices just 25% or less to meet the goal: Exxon at 67.65 just needs an 11.8% decline to $57. Verizon at $55.72 needs to drop 12.06% to $49.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance is within 15.09% at $50.41 and just needs to drop to $42.80. Finally, Coca-Cola Co needs to shed 24.5% to drop from $52.99 to $40.00 to see dividend yield from $1K invested exceed the single share price, and shrug off its overbought condition.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price vs dividend yield for the top ten Dow dogs was 67% per both YCharts and IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 33% per both YCharts and IndexArb.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for August 14, 2019 was $23.98 per YCharts or $23.48 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases of 12% to 65% Could Get Dow Dogs Back to "Fair Trade" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current price or dividend amount and adjusts share price or dividend to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock. As you can see, only Dow and Pfizer are clear, while Exxon, Verizon, Walgreens, and Coca-Cola, prices are currently within $25 of closing the gap between share price and dividend from $1k invested.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 18.16% To 30.73% Top Ten Upsides To August 14, 2020; (32) No Downsides Were Noted Per Broker 1 Yr. Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.33% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced As Of August 14, 2020

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 8/14/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented eight of the eleven sectors in Y-Charts and IndexArb reckonings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 23.38% Vs. (34) 21.99% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 14, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.33% more gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The very lowest priced, Pfizer Inc (PFE), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.13%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced Dow top-yield dogs for August 14 were: Pfizer (PFE); Dow. Inc. (DOW); Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA); Verizon Communications (VZ); Exxon Mobil (XOM), with prices ranging from $34.24 to $67.65.

Five higher-priced Dow top-yield dogs for July 17 were: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Caterpillar Inc (CAT); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM); 3M Co (MMM), whose prices ranged from $104.80 to $158.81.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market.

Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017 the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018 analysts estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance, and they have continued to be contrary for the first two quarters of 2019.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: thenewdaily.com.au

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.