Getting Real About Trend Following Returns

Trend strategies are similar in nature to insurance. Investors should expect to pay a premium in bull markets and collect a payout when disaster strikes.

Since 2009, trend strategies have underperformed buy and hold. A long-term view shows that this is not an anomaly.

Trend following applied to U.S. stocks did incredibly well after both recessions in the 2000s.

This is what the rear-view mirror looked like for trend strategies in 2009:

Trend following kept you invested in rising markets and perfectly sidestepped both recessions.

Books were written. Money was raised. Investors found their holy grail and would continue to perform, right?

Buy and hold U.S. stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) has compounded at 14.2% per year while trend grew at 9.5%. On an absolute basis, 9.5% isn't shabby, but it is a drag compared to buy and hold.

I've read some articles that anguish over this underperformance as if it's an anomaly. The goal of this post is to show that recent trend performance in U.S. stocks is normal and the cost of admission for downside protection.

The graph below shows rolling 5-year compound returns for a trend strategy relative to buy and hold. The trend strategy owns U.S. stocks if 12-month total returns are positive, and I zero out returns when out of the market (same as in the first two graphs). Line above zero = trend outperformed buy and hold.

The real anomaly was the perfect timing of the 2000s.

Trend has only spent a quarter of the time outperforming B&H on a 5-year basis.

Check out the three decades of underperformance from 1940 until the 1970s bear market. If the past few years have made you uncomfortable about trend following - buckle up. The ride can get rougher.

Turning to drawdowns:

From this point of view, trend performed admirably. It substantially reduced drawdowns in most major bear markets.

I should note two times when trend didn't work: 1946 and 1987. Both were rapid corrections that bottomed out in a few months. Trend strategies are not an effective hedge for these types of drops.

Trend's ability to limit most major stock drawdowns is why I use it in all portfolios. I don't want clients to experience any of these:

Source: Bridgewater

My trend allocations are typically one-third of total stock exposure. This provides a healthy amount of downside protection and doesn't experience so much tracking error that investors second-guess their portfolio.

In summary, no strategy is perfect. Expecting trend to outperform in a bull market and protect in a down market is like thinking you can stop paying house insurance but still get a payoff when disaster strikes. There's a cost to trend strategies, and the drawdown graph shows it's worth paying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The trend strategy for the first two graphs invests in SPY if its 12-month total return momentum is positive. Returns have been zeroed out for out of market periods. The 5-year rolling compound return and drawdown graphs use the same 12-month model and are based on AQR's U.S. MKT return series in addition to the risk-free rate. All models include dividend reinvestment and do not reflect transaction costs. All returns shown are hypothetical, simulated, and are not an indicator of future results.Movement Capital (MVMT Capital LLC) is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Movement Capital is properly licensed or exempt from licensure. This article is solely for informational purposes. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. No advice may be rendered by Movement Capital unless a client agreement is in place.