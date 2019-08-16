The Bear Is Out And He's Hungry (Technically Speaking For The Week Of August 12-16)

The US news was more positive than the market's activity would lead you to think.

International Data Releases

UK/EU

EU/EU Area

UK

Unemployment at 3.9%

Inflation at 2%

Retail sales up .2% M/M and .5% 3M/3M

EU/UK Conclusion: The EU data is becoming more concerning. While GDP growth is still positive, it continues to grind lower. Industrial production's drop shows that recent weaker Markit PMI data is translating into weaker growth. All of these negative events have hit sentiment hard. Despite the modest contraction in 2Q growth, the UK numbers indicated British consumers are likely to continue spending.

China/Japan/Asia/Australia

China

Japan

Industrial production down 3.8% Y/Y

Core machinery orders up 13.9% M/M

Australia

Unemployment at 5.3%

Asia Conclusion: The data continues to be troubling. China's numbers show large M/M declines, indicating the trade war may be taking a deeper toll than previously thought. Japan's industrial production continues in a very negative direction -- it's been down in 7 of the last 12 months. Australia's unemployment rate ticked 0.1% higher, which will probably keep the RBA in the dovish camp.

Major Central Bank Decisions

None.

Key US Data

Inflation remains a non-issue:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.1 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.8 percent before seasonal adjustment.

Here's a chart of the key data: The left chart is the Y/Y percentage change of total CPI. While it jumped to 3% in 2Q18, it has since dropped below 2%. Core CPI's highest level in the last 12 months has been slightly above 2.3% -- hardly a sign of impending hyperinflation.

1-unit Building Permits continue to move higher (emphasis added):

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,336,000. This is 8.4 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised June rate of 1,232,000 and is 1.5 percent (±1.4 percent) above the July 2018 rate of 1,316,000. Single‐family authorizations in July were at a rate of 838,000; this is 1.8 percent (±1.4 percent) above the revised June figure of 823,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 453,000 in July.

Here's a chart of the data: This is the third consecutive month of rising permits, giving us a much-needed boost from a key leading indicator.

Retail sales are also moving higher (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for July 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $523.5billion, an increase of 0.7 percent (±0.5 percent) from the previous month,and 3.4percent (±0.7percent) above July2018. Total sales for the May2019 through July2019 period were up 3.3 percent (±0.5percent) from the same period a year ago. The May 2019 to June2019 percentchange was revised from up 0.4 percent(±0.5percent)*to up 0.3percent (±0.1percent).

Here's a chart of the data: The top two charts show total retail sales; the bottom two charts are retail sales ex-autos. The left charts show the total value while the right charts show the Y/Y percentage change. Both total numbers on the left dipped in 4Q18-1Q19 due to the equity market rout at the end of last year along with the government shutdown. Both have resumed increases, which has led to an increase in the Y/Y percentage change (right charts). This is a welcome development, as consumer spending was the primary driver of 2Q GDP growth.

Industrial production continues to be weak (emphasis added):

Industrial production declined 0.2 percent in July. Manufacturing output decreased 0.4 percent last month and has fallen more than 1-1/2 percent since December 2018. In July, mining output fell 1.8 percent, as Hurricane Barry caused a sharp but temporary decline in oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico. The index for utilities rose 3.1 percent. At 109.2 percent of its 2012 average, total industrial production was 0.5 percent higher in July than it was a year earlier. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector decreased 0.3 percentage point in July to 77.5 percent, a rate that is 2.3 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2018) average.

Here's a chart of the data: Industrial production started to move lower in 4Q18 (left chart) which sent the Y/Y chart lower (right chart). A single sector isn't causing the weakness; there's a general softness from a wide swath of the sub-indexes. The ISM Manufacturing reports over the last 6-12 months continue to highlight trade-related uncertainty as a problem.

US Conclusion: this week's data was mostly positive. Inflation won't keep the Fed from lowering rates. The increase in 1-unit building permits is a very welcome development, as is the continued rise in retail sales. The weakness in industrial production is concerning, but, so far, it's contained to the industrial sector.

US Market

Let's start with this week's performance table: Let's start at the top: the TLT -- the long-end of the Treasury market - was up over 4% in one week. That's an incredibly large move for that market sector; it indicates that traders and investors are very nervous about future growth. The second slot is the TLH, which is followed by the IEF. This complete sweep of Treasuries is a very bearish development. All the equity indexes were lower.

There's a great deal of bearishness in the charts. Let's start with the 30-day IEF and TLT charts: The IEF started to rally at the end of July and has kept up the pace for the entire month of August. This ETF is up about 4.5% for the month, which is a pretty big move for this sector.

The TLT is up over the same period of time. But it has rallied a little over 12% -- an amazingly strong move for the Treasury market.

These two charts alone indicate that the bears are out in force. But then we have the equity charts, which add to the downward pressure. The 30-day SPY chart shows a great deal of downward pressure over the last two weeks. At the beginning of the month, prices dropped from the 300 area to the lower 280s, rallied to the 50% Fib level, sold off, and then rallied back to the 38% Fib level. This is a series of lower highs. Prices are also contained by the 200-minute EMA, which has continued to provide resistance. The only good news on this chart is you could argue that the chart might be forming a double-bottom.

And then we have the daily charts of the smaller-caps: Micro-caps are consolidating below lows from late May. But there is no true technical support at this level. This ETF made a series of lower highs all year. Small-caps bounced off technical support in the mid-140s. But that's it for important numbers. Should prices move through that level, there's nothing to keep them from hitting a 52-week low.

Adding to the bearishness is the sector performance table for the week: Defensive sectors led the market: staples, utilities, and real estate were the top three performing sectors. Energy continues to be the worst performer. Financials dropped on concern that banks' yield spread would continue to collapse. Industrials and basic materials continue to drop on negative trade news.

And the sector charts add further bearishness: Real estate (top row, second from left), staples and utilities (middle row, last two) are all on short-term rallies. All other sectors are near 2-month lows.

As for next week, I wouldn't be surprised to see a modest rebound as traders seek out undervalued opportunities from oversold levels. But the fundamental issues remain: the trade war is starting to bite, earnings have been weak/lackluster, business investment is weak. And the entire market noticed the flattening yield curve, which grabbed all the headlines this week, leading to an uptick in discussions about a recession.

In short, it sure looks like the bear is out.

