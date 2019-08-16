Go Long On A Trade War With Flow Traders

However, it fits even better as a volatility play, as it goes up on 70% of the most volatile days.

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) is a play on a Trade War. It makes money when spreads widen, which typically occur in volatile markets. Furthermore, the share price drops significantly less than the market on red days. The stock trades on the Amsterdam Exchange and can be rather illiquid on some days, ironically. However, it is certainly worth your time and, in my opinion, even your money.

The company

Flow Traders is a liquidity provider, offering bid and offer prices to investors. Also, it arbitrages with trackers: when the underlying value of, let's say, the S&P 500 is higher than the current price of the tracker, it buys the tracker and shorts all the components. The company sees profits rise on days that the spreads, bid-offer, and underlying value-price of tracker go up. Spreads tend to go up on volatile days. When Trump tweets about China, for example.

Furthermore, as reported in the Belgian financial newspaper De Tijd, the stock tends to go up in "red days", as the company profits from these days as well. These two make Flow Traders an incredible stock for investors looking to hedge themselves against trade war volatility and, potentially, market downturn.

Image source: Flow Traders financial report FY18

Exactly 60% of Net Trading Income is generated in Europe. The company has grown very fast in the past couple of years, and I quote the Co-CEO of Flow Traders:

Looking at 2018, Flow Traders increased its presence in all active markets and regions and NTI grew to a record level, helped by improved overall market conditions. Flow Traders grew the number of financial products traded, both in the ETP and non-ETP space. We connected to more trading venues, started providing liquidity in FX, traded more products on a continuous basis, became an important liquidity provider in ETPs in Asia as well as an Authorized Participant in the first crypto ETF in Switzerland and grew OTC trading in all regions. This all without any loss days in 2018."

Quote source: fourth quarter '18 financial report

Statistics

Beta

The beta of Flow Traders stands currently at -1.26, the lowest of all stocks on the AEX. Second is Lavide Holding, standing at -0.6, which shows how low of a beta this really is.

A negative beta implies that a stock rises when markets drop, which allows investors to hedge the long positions in their portfolio.

Red days on the AEX

Since the IPO of Flow Traders on the tenth of July 2015 on the Amsterdam Exchange (AEX), it has known 32 days on which it dropped by more than 2%. Of those 32 days, Flow Traders went up on 13 days. On average, while the AEX dropped by more than 2.7% over this selection, Flow Traders dropped as well on average, although by a more modest 0.63%.

The stock is thus no must-have for investors who would wish to hedge against a market drop. While it definitely goes up more than any other stock during market losses, it still goes down around 60 percent of the time as well. This contradicts the effect one could expect from the beta and 'destroys' its usability as a hedge.

On the other hand, out of the 28 days the AEX went up by more than 2%, the stock went up 20 times, thus more than 70% of the time. This looks promising, as the stock thus benefits from "good" market days while having a limited backlash of "bad" market days.

Volume of stocks traded on the AEX

As discussed earlier, there is another profit driver for Flow Traders: Volatility. As markets get more volatile, bid-ask spreads increase and there is more room to profit for these traders. One way to measure this volatility is by looking at the volume of stocks traded on the index.

When ranking the 1,045 (minus one) trading days since the IPO on the volume of shares traded, we get the following distribution:

10% days with the highest volume 0.287% 10-20% 0.140% 20-30% -0.069% 30-40% 0.085% 40-50% -0.011% 50-60% 0.141% 60-70% -0.096% 70-80% -0.150% 80-90% -0.216% 10% days with the lowest volume -0.051%

...or, in the following graph:

Statistics and image source: Author's own work

One can clearly see the pattern: the more stocks traded on a certain day, the higher the return of the stock price of Flow Traders on that particular day. It looks like one should buy into the stock when expecting a stretch of high traded volume, at least in the 40% most 'busy' days, preferably in the top 20%.

Next, I filtered out the days on which financial reports were released, as the stock movement on such days is related to the strength of the report, not the trading volume on that day. Also, since investors anticipate such reports, I withheld the day before financial report release days. Last, as the stock price movements on a day after publication of such a report are still heavily linked to the financial report and the stock movement on the day of publication, I withheld these days as well. Now, we are left with only 990 trading days. The average return per 99 day-period is as follows:

10% days with the highest volume 0.168% 10-20% 0.122% 20-30% 0.057% 30-40% -0.021% 40-50% 0.066% 50-60% 0.130% 60-70% 0.114% 70-80% -0.127% 80-90% -0.188% 10% days with the lowest volume 0.012%

...which plots as follows, when calculating the total return over each period:

Statistics and image source: Author's own work

This graph paints a slightly different picture than the previous one! Now, it looks like it is important to just not invest in the least volatile periods compared to only investing in the most volatile periods. Now, one profits as long as one's not invested when markets are in the 30% least 'busy' of days.

Conclusion

With a beta of -1.26, one would expect Flow Traders to be the perfect stock when expecting a period of bad market performance. However, when diving further into the statistics, we found that the stock only goes up in 40% of the times when the market goes down by more than 2%, even going down on average by 0.63% on such days.

While the stock does not seem to fit perfectly as a hedge for market crashes, it looks like it could be used very well in a different way: to hedge against volatility. Or, to go long on a Trade War. It is only in the 30% least volatile days that the stock price of Flow Traders goes down. In the other 70%, except for the 30-40th percentiles, the stock price goes up, by as much as 14% over 99 days.

As August, September, and October typically are rather calm months, I am not bullish on the stock right now. However, from November on, one could expect markets to be more lively. Traditionally, December is a busy month, and I expect spring to be just the same, given the elections and the trade war. Once I turn bullish, I will definitely publish another article about Flow Traders with updated statistics and a revision. So, don't hesitate to follow me!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.