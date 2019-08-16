Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact

The short interest ratio indicates that there is a relatively high degree of pessimism ahead of the earnings report.

The company has seen earnings and sales grow at high rates in the last few years, and analysts expect that to continue.

Baozun (BZUN) describes itself as "the leading brand e-commerce solutions provider in China, our integrated capabilities encompass all aspects of the E-commerce value chain covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment." When the company reports earnings on Wednesday, investors will be looking for the stock to be a leading gainer.

Over the last few years, Baozun has been a leading performer in terms of its earnings and sales growth. The company has seen earnings grow by 90% per year over the last three years, and they were up 44% in the first quarter. Sales have increased by an average of 25% per year, and they were up 31% in the first quarter.

Analysts are expecting Baozun to report earnings per share of $0.18 on revenue of $223.9 million. That would give us an earnings growth of 28.6% compared to last year's EPS of $0.14, and it would mean sales growth of 34% over last year. For 2019 as a whole, analysts expect earnings to grow by 65% and sales to grow by 30.1%. Pretty impressive, considering China's economy is slowing.

The company's management efficiency measurements are a little below average with a return on equity of 17.2% and a profit margin of 7.7%.

If there is a concern for the stock right now, it is the current valuation. The stock is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 65.8. With the expected earnings growth, the forward P/E is much better at 22.6.

The Stock Gained 450% in 18 Months Before Pulling Back

From the beginning of 2017 through June of 2018, Baozun's stock went on an incredible run. It started 2017 under $12 a share and moved to a high of $67.41 in mid-June of 2018. That high still stands as the all-time high.

After the peak, Baozun started falling and fell until the end of December, losing over half of its value during the stretch. When the global markets turned around after Christmas, the stock was one of the top performers and gained over 80% through early July. The stock has pulled back again in the last month, but it appears to have found some support in the $40 area.

We see on the weekly chart that a trend channel has formed from the December low with the lower rail connecting that low with the May low and, now, the recent one. It is also worth noting that the lower rail is just above the 52-week and 104-week moving averages. This gives the stock three different forms of potential support - the trend line and the two moving averages.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators, we see that both the 10-week RSI and the stochastic readings just recently dipped below the 50 level. Both of the indicators bottomed out just below the 50 level back in May before the stock turned higher again.

Mixed Sentiment Indicators Come With a Disclaimer

The sentiment indicators for Baozun are mixed with one that is skewed toward the optimistic side and two that are pointing to the pessimistic side. The analysts' ratings are tilted toward the optimistic side, but that indicator comes with a disclaimer. There are 12 analysts following the stock right now, and 10 of them have it rated as a "buy". The other two analysts have the stock rated as a "hold". That gives us an overall buy percentage of 83.3%, and that is above the average buy percentage.

The reason I say this indicator should come with a disclaimer is that it is only 12 analysts. If you consider other Chinese internet companies, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has 51 analysts following it, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has 41 following it, and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) has 26 following it.

The short interest ratio for Baozun is definitely pointing toward pessimism. The current reading is at 9.12, and the ratio has increased since the end of the first quarter. The total number of shares sold short has actually fallen over the last four months, but the average daily trading volume has fallen as well, thus causing the ratio to rise.

The put/call ratio is at 1.20 with 21,685 puts open and 18,006 calls open. Looking at the combined open interest of the puts and calls, we see that the options represent 3.97 million shares and that is 2.73 days of average trading volume. The ratio of 1.2 is a little higher than average, which also points to pessimism toward the stock. When the company reported earnings back on May 29, the put/call ratio was much higher at 1.73.

My Overall Take on Baozun

Given the strong fundamentals, the upward trend in the stock, and the bearish sentiment, I am pretty bullish on Baozun. The company has outperformed the overall market and most of its industry peers in the past eight months. The earnings and sales growth is very impressive, considering that China's economy is growing at a much slower pace than it was just a few years ago.

From a technical standpoint, I like the fact that the stock just bounced off of the lower rail of the trend channel and that the long-term moving averages are right below the lower rail. That should give the stock a great deal of support if the overall market should turn lower again. I also like the readings on the oscillators being in the same area that they reached in May before the stock turned higher again.

Seeing the huge short interest ratio on the stock is a positive as well. If the stock continues to rally, the short sellers can add buying pressure when they have to cover. Such a high short interest ratio increases the chance of a short-covering rally.

One other thing I like about Baozun is how it has performed after each of the last two earnings reports. The company beat expectations in May, and the stock rallied from the $39 area up to $55. When the company reported on March 6, the earnings missed estimates, and the stock dropped for a few days, but then rallied from the $35 area back up to $49.

I don't think you have to buy the stock before the earnings report, but I also think that you are safe to buy the stock ahead of time. There haven't been too many instances of the stock gapping higher after earnings, but even when it has gapped lower, it has rebounded rather quickly.

