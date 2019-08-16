Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right

I see TGT as no more than a fair deal at $84 per share, but a great one if the stock dips below $80 once again.

Digital sales will likely continue to support the top line, but I am curious to see how recent trade policy developments may impact margins.

Target (TGT), a stock that I have been following for a while and had singled out as my Cheddar TV "stock of the month" back in August 2017, is just about ready to report 2Q19 results. On Wednesday, ahead of the opening bell, investors will be comparing the retailer's quarterly performance against timid revenue growth projections of 3%, along with EPS of $1.61 that would land about 15% above year-ago levels.

Despite a jittery broad market, scared of the U.S.-China trade war and of a potential recession on the horizon, high expectations for Target's performance have not waned. In fact, average top- and bottom-line estimates for the second quarter have risen progressively over the past couple of months, aided mostly by (1) the strong results delivered by the company in 1Q19, but also (2) an encouraging read on the overall state of the general merchandise retail sub-sector recently provided by peer Walmart (WMT).

If first quarter trends can serve as reference, Target is likely to experience robust, high double-digit growth in digital sales enabled by the company's new fulfillment initiatives that include Shipt, same-day pickup and curbside service. I will be surprised to see any reference to foot traffic having deteriorated much, given resilient consumer activity - i.e. high employment, moderate wage growth, and overall positive consumer sentiment.

I believe gross margin will be a more complex topic of discussion. Target has been doing a good job revamping distribution through its stores-as-hubs strategy and managing the impact of higher tariffs on its merchandise costs.

But over the past few weeks, additional import taxes were imposed on China (a negative development) while others were postponed until December to minimize the blow of the trade war on holiday sales (a positive development). It will be interesting to see the net effect of these trade policy changes on Target's expectations for financial results through the balance of 2019.

As my 2Q19 model above illustrates, I keep my expectations consistent with recent trends and project a modest gross margin drop of 25 bps YOY. Offsetting the headwinds, I expect to see opex as a percentage of revenues drop for the third consecutive quarter, likely reflecting the falloff in the company's earlier investments in store remodeling and other operational costs needed to turn the business around.

Waiting for a better entry price

In mid-June, I warned readers that TGT had rushed too quickly to my price target of $90/share and that, with only 3% of potential upside left to be realized, "I would not be surprised to see shares stall and even correct to more reasonable levels" shortly thereafter. This is exactly what happened, in large part influenced by the broad retail sector's exposure to rising tariffs.

TGT's price of about $84 apiece today looks more enticing, but I am still not fully convinced that the stock is priced low enough to provide a compelling margin of error. Maybe the ship started to sail when Walmart delivered its strong second quarter results, and the broad market began to rebound off the August lows.

I find TGT a high-quality stock, but one still exposed to macro-level risks that could continue to toss its share price around. If the market goes on defense once again or punishes this stock unjustly following Target's earnings report next week, a buy-on-dip opportunity could present itself.

I consider TGT a fair deal at $84/share, bound to produce high-single digit annual returns in the foreseeable future, but a great one if the stock dips below $80/share once again - i.e. if it heads towards May 2019 levels.

