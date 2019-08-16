Wheaton Precious Metals: Weak Quarter But A Strong Company

The stock is now over 60% above its price in December 2018 and shows a fair valuation now assuming solid gold price going forward.

The company produced 4.834 million ounces of silver, 100.577K ounces of gold, and 5.736K ounces of palladium in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was a little light at $189.47 million, representing a 10.8% decrease from Q2 2018, and down 15.8% sequentially.

Image: Stillwater palladium and platinum mine in Montana. Courtesy: Mfstandard.com

Investment Thesis:

The Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) ended the first half of 2019. It was a real turnaround for the streamer, and shareholders who believed got rewarded.

The stock enjoyed a nice reprieve at the end of last year after the favorable settlement regarding the long-standing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency CRA, which is now auditing Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Under the terms of the settlement, foreign income on earnings generated by Wheaton's wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries will not be subject to tax in Canada.

The long-term view of Wheaton is still pretty straightforward, and I have to repeat it, especially with such bullish precious metals price.

The company is a long-term "keeper," as I said in my precedent article, and I continue to recommend a long-term approach when it comes to investing in this streamer. The business model is working well, and the growth potential is evident and is increasing significantly with the gold price at $1,500 per ounce.

But nothing could have been the same with management doing a great job with a long-term vision controlling a balanced assets portfolio.

Source: WPM Presentation

The company is dealing with reputable mining companies such as Vale (VALE), Glencore (OTCPK: GLCNF), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Sibanye (SBGL) and many more, which qualifies Wheaton as a low-risk investment and is mainly involved with three precious metals:

Note: Wheaton holds high-quality assets portfolio with low costs and long-life production, and a proven and probable reserve of 33 M Au Oz.

Below is the chart comparison for revenues in 2018 between RGLD, FNV, and WPM.

Source: WPM Presentation

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The first half of 2019 has provided a solid start to the year and I am pleased to report we delivered strong operating results from our diversified portfolio of high quality assets. In the second quarter of 2019 we produced over 100,000 ounces of gold and over 4.5 million ounces of silver. From a cash flow perspective, Wheaton generated nearly $110 million of operating cash flow and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per common share in line with our minimum target set for 2019 by the Board of Directors.

Highly Diversified Portfolio With A Strong Presence In The Americas

Source: WPM Presentation (partial-montage)

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 2Q 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 242.5 199.3 212.4 185.8 196.6 225.05 189.47 Net Income in $ Million -137.7 68.1 318.1 34.02 6.83 57.35 -124.69 EBITDA $ Million -55.1 130.7 383.3 112.8 102.13 140.06 -53.15 EPS diluted in $/share -0.31 0.15 0.72 0.08 0.01 0.13 -0.28 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 165.1 125.3 135.2 108.4 108.5 118.2 109.3 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.8 0.2 614.5 510.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 164.3 125.1 -479.3 -402.0 107.9 118.02 108.51 Total Cash $ Million 98.5 115.6 92.7 119.4 75.8 125.8 87.2 Long-term Debt in $ Million 770 663 957 1,381 1,264 1,184 1,096 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 443.0 443.2 443.8 444.1 444.3 445.1 446.5 GEOs/SEOs 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 189.9 170.2 162.5 178.1 178.2 165.8 161.6 (sold 143.8) Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 14,491 13,495 12,840 14,394 15,044 13,888 14,221 (sold 12,661) Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,277 1,330 1,305 1,205 1,229 1,308 1,317 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 16.75 16.73 16.52 14.91 14.66 15.64 14.93 The gold/silver ratio 76.3 79.3 79.0 80.8 84.4 83.6 88.0

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Wheaton Precious Metals posted $ million in revenues in 2Q'19.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was a little light at $189.47 million, representing a 10.8% decrease from Q2 2018, and down 15.8% sequentially. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 23% to $67 million due to the lower sales volume combined with higher depletion rates associated with the ounces coming from San Dimas.

The company declared a loss of $124.7 million or $0.28 per share due to a $166 million impairment charge related to its Voisey's Bay's cobalt mine. Revenues were lower than expected because of the lower metal sold (please see table above).

Gary Brown said in the conference call:

The net loss amounted to $125 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to net earnings of $318 million in Q2 2018. After negating the effect of the impairment and other items that are non-recurring in nature, adjusted net earnings in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $45 million compared to adjusted net earnings of $72 million in Q2 2018, with the decrease being primarily the result of lower sales volumes relative to Penasquito which was negatively affected by the illegal blockade in the quarter, lower margins relating the San Dimas due to the conversion of the Stream from the silver stream to a gold stream, lower gold sales volumes relative to Salobo due to timing of shipments and higher finance costs. Basic adjusted earnings per share decreased 38% to $0.10 compared to $0.16 per share in the prior year.

If we break down the total revenues per metal, 33.4% was attributable to silver, 62.8% came from gold, and 3.8% was from palladium.

Substantial revenues and production in gold came from the San Dimas gold stream and the Stillwater palladium/platinum stream. Conversely, the silver stream suffered from the cancellation of the silver stream in San Dimas and ceasing deliveries of the Pascua-Lama PMPA.

Note: delivery of palladium from Stillwater mine was 5.736K Oz in 2Q'19

2 - Free cash flow is still a significant loss yearly dominated by two large acquisitions. However, the company is returning to free cash flow positive now.

The free cash flow was a little skewed in 2018 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, the FCF is now showing a return to normal since the three last quarters. Yearly, FCF is still a loss of $67.6 million, but the second quarter of 2019 was a gain of $108.5 million in FCF.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.09 per share dividend again this quarter.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $87.182 million and debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving term loan of $1,095.5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $1,008.3 million.

The net debt decreased this quarter again, after a rapid increase last year starting in the third quarter of 2018 due to the drawing down of the credit facility to pay Stillwater newly acquired stream (Palladium and Platinum). I expect to see the net debt going down significantly in 2019.

Wheaton has $87.182 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan.

Gary Brown said in the conference call:

During the second quarter of 2019, the company repaid $88 million on the revolving facility and made dividend payments totaling $64 million, which represented dividend payments for two quarters. Overall net cash decreased by $39 million in Q2 2019 resulting in cash and cash equivalents at June 30th of $87 million. This combined with the $1.1 billion outstanding under the revolving facility resulted in a net debt position as at June 30th of $1 billion.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 88.0 this quarter and has increased significantly in the past few years (please see chart below).

The company produced 4.834 M ounces of silver, 100.577K ounces of gold, and 5.736K ounces of palladium in the second quarter of 2019.

Note: Salobo mine generated 67k ounces of attributable gold production in Q2, 2019, while gold sales volumes in Q2 2019 decreased 18% to 58k ounces resulting from timing differences in gold ounces produced, but not yet delivered to Wheaton.

Guidance For 2019 Of 690K Oz GEO

Source: WPM Presentation (Partial)

Note from the press release: As a reminder, Wheaton does not currently include any production from Hudbay's Rosemont project nor the announced expansion at Salobo in its estimated average five-year production guidance.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Royal Gold (RGLD) in this class.

Source: WPM Presentation (partial)

The result is quite apparent and confirms what I said in my investment thesis. Wheaton Precious Metals has the right profile for a long-term investment in gold and can be reliably used as an "insurance" against the US dollar or a slowdown of the economy.

This quarter was a little disappointing with a substantial impairment, but overall, it doesn't change my opinion about the company. The only issue is the valuation right now. The stock is now over 60% above its price in December 2018 and shows a fair valuation now assuming stable gold price going forward.

However, it is crucial to take some profit from time to time, and I believe if WPM reaches $28, it will be time to get some cash out and wait for some healthy retracement.

Technical Analysis

WPM is showing an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $28 and line support at $26.50.

Assuming no retracement for the price of gold and even a slight increase due to geopolitical instability and recession fear, I recommend adding at this level, even if the stock re-tests its long-term support at $25.20.

However, if the price of gold shows some weakness, the next lower support is $22.10 and $19.95, which, if happens, could be an excellent opportunity to buy.

On the positive side, the stock can resume its uptrend to retest $28, but crossing the resistance without any drastic news seems unlikely right now, and I recommend selling about 20% at this level.

WPM trades as a proxy for gold, and it is essential to follow the metal before making any trading decision on WPM.

