Weekly Closed-End Fund Commentary | August 11, 2019

The statistics pages can be useful in identifying opportunities. We go through this each week with our members.

We go through some of the corporate actions that are slicing their way through and providing some opportunities.

Closed-end funds continue to show tightening discounts as investors no longer see rising rates as an overhang to the asset type.

Our weekly commentary goes over the latest news that's occurring in the closed-end fund space.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Distribution Increase

N/A

Distribution Decrease

Tortoise Nrg Ind Fund (NDP): Quarterly distribution was cut by 77.1% to $0.10 from $0.4375.

Tortoise Pipeline and Nrg (TTP): Quarter distribution was cut by 30% to $0.285 from $0.4075.

Aberdeen Global Premier Prop (AWP): Monthly distribution decreased by 20% to $0.04 from $0.05.

Pioneer Muni High Income (MHI): The monthly distribution was cut by 9.5% to $0.0475 from $0.0525.

Rights Offering

OFS Credit Company (OCCI): The company announced a non-transferable rights offering to subscribe up to 1.254M shares of stock to holders of record on July 31, 2019. Shareholders will receive one right for each outstanding share of the common they own. The subscription price is $16.50 per share and the offer will expire on August 23 at 5pm.

The rights are non-transferable and are not listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other stock exchange. The rights may not be purchased or sold and there is no market for trading the rights. The shares of common stock to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “OCCI.” Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all rights issued to them are entitled to subscribe for additional shares of the Company’s common stock, if any, which were not subscribed for by other Record Date Stockholders.



Managed Distribution Policy

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA): The board of the fund revised the fund's managed distribution plan announced in May of 2019.

The Board has revised the Plan to provide for quarterly distributions, rather than monthly, at an annual rate (currently set at 15% of the Fund's NAV for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 payable in quarterly installments), and has determined to implement the Plan without seeking exemptive relief at this time. The Fund may apply for exemptive relief at a later date to the extent determined necessary or appropriate. Based on the Fund's NAV on June 30, 2019, the Fund expects to distribute $1.1385 during the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 in four quarterly installments of $.284625, the first of which is expected to be declared and paid in September 2019.



Commentary

Discounts widened out on the week by about 47 bps after reaching 4.5 year lows last week at -4%. On the taxable fixed income side, we are now at -2.82% while on the muni side, we are at -4.63%. The increase in the volatility has widened these discounts out albeit only a nominal amount. It was surprising that we haven't seen more of a blowout in discounts given how tight they are currently, compared to the last few years.

The reason may just be that the fall in yields - especially on the short end of the curve, is counterbalancing the volatility we are seeing in the market. That decline in short rates reduces the leverage costs of the fund improving the spread between the earnings that the holdings produce and the aggregate costs, of which leverage costs are a large part.

The declining rates on the long end will help to raise bond prices and thus the NAVs of the fund. However, eventually those bonds get called or mature and must be replaced by new bonds that likely carry a much lower coupon and earnings potential. Thus, in the long term the distribution is actually more frail when this happens. We've seen this in the muni space for some time now and it will only get worse. All bonds that become callable are likely to be called.

Pioneer High Income (MHI) cut their distribution this week as we expected - a prime reason why we sold out of the fund a couple of months ago. This cuts the yield close to the sector average of 4.50%. In the press release,

MHI’s August per share distribution of $0.0475 represents a 9.5% decrease from the $0.0525 per share distribution paid in July. The decrease was due primarily to reduced yields in the high yield municipal bond market. The fund’s maturing and callable securities were generally replaced with new securities with lower yields, reducing the fund’s income. This change better aligns the fund’s distribution rate with its current and projected level of earnings and reserves.

This is not surprising and something we've been highlighting for some time. Distribution cuts on munis are typically met with large price declines. We didn't see that here with the shares down about 14-16 cents (-1.4%). In this case, we didn't see that large selloff as the market likely had anticipated a cut coming. Certainly we did starting in January when sister fund MAV had cut- and then cut again June. Pioneer is one of the few funds that do not report their call schedules. That lack of transparency in this market means we stay away from both MHI and MAV.

A little more color on MAV. Not only do we not see the call schedule which could lead to yet another distribution cut, but the current discount is not overly compelling. At -8.6%, the current yield is 4.08%, which places it in the bottom half of leveraged national muni CEF yields. We see no catalyst for that discount to close. Given that, and the lack of call schedules, we also would avoid.

Not surprisingly, Tortoise cut the distribution big time on two of their MLP CEFs, Tortoise Energy Ind (NDP) and Tortoise Pipeline and Energy (TTP). Both funds, like most of the energy and MLP space, have realized horrific performance over the last year. NDP for example has a one-year return on NAV of -54%. All funds but one is down for the one-year period and the average decline is ~24%. Even when looking at three-year numbers, only four have a positive return (with the most up 2.98%- FEN).

To sum up, the asset class has been horrible. I hate it and have for a long time as many members know. This is why I've steered clear of it save for a couple of very small positions. The sector has a large amount of volatility and the return profile just never has been there.

In terms of sector movements on the week, it would be no surprise that real estate was the top performer in both price and NAV rising about 1.50% on each. Taxable munis, another sector that benefits from falling rates, also did well, rising over 1.0% on both price and NAV. Single state munis and national munis also did well.

The worst performer was again MLPs falling 4.2% on NAV and 3.8% on price. Some equity sectors also performed poorly on the week and were down over 150 bps.

The rate sensitive sectors all now have z-scores that are above 1.25 with real estate above 1.50. Should we see a backup in rates with the 10-year going back to the 2.20% area, these areas of the market could sell off hard. However, we have been seeing a lot of money flocking to "defensive" strategies that include utilities and real estate so that may prevent a sell off in the end.

MFS High Income Muni (CXE) finally fell back to Earth last week after we advised that the price was unsustainable. Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF)also saw a similar move down in price as the fund came close to par just a few weeks ago.

Update on VCIF

For those that owned shares of Vertical Capital (VCIF) before June 18, you would have received the proxy voting card in the mail or electronically through your brokerage. The shareholder meeting is Aug. 30 and Vertical is urging people to vote WITH the Board of Trustees. We are voting our shares against management in the hopes that they liquidate the fund. That would allow our shares to appreciate towards net asset value which is a full 17.6% above the current trading price.

· Our Board of Trustees urges you to vote with the enclosed WHITE CARD in favor of the proposals that will be addressed at our upcoming annual meeting on August 30, 2019. Call toll-free 833-782-7194 for assistance with voting.

· An activist fund named Bulldog Investors may contact you about its plan to solicit proxies to vote against the Board recommendations in an effort to force our Board to liquidate the Fund. Bulldog has made an unsupported assertion that liquidation could result in shareholders receiving at or near net asset value--our Board came to a very different conclusion when the Board considered alternatives for the Fund in early 2019, including liquidation. Our Board believes there is no guarantee that you would receive at or near net asset value if the Fund were forced to liquidate.

· Fund shareholders have already considered liquidation, and voted in favor of converting the Fund from an “interval fund” to facilitate listing the Fund’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the supplemental materials, they have the laid out the requirements. For proposal 1 which is the approval of the new advisory agreement, they need:

'Approval of Proposal 1 requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Fund. All shares of the Fund will vote without distinction as to class. As defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), a vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Fund means the vote of (1) 67% or more of the voting shares of the Fund present at the Annual Meeting, if the holders of more than 50% of the outstanding shares of the Fund are present in person or represented by proxy, or (2) more than 50% of the outstanding voting shares of the Fund, whichever is less. For Proposal 1, the presence at the Annual Meeting of holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of the Fund entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting (in person or by proxy) constitutes a quorum.'

Action: We are voting our proxy card against management. I do think it's still compelling to buy shares here even though you won't receive the proxy vote materials.

Update on Putnam Diversified Income (PDVYX)

In late-July, Putnam recommended — and the Putnam Board of Trustees approved — a $0.003 reduction in the monthly dividend of Putnam Diversified Income Trust (PDVYX) to $0.024 per class Y share, payable Aug. 20, 2019. Based on the latest closing NAV as of July 30, 2019, the revised distribution rate would be approximately 4.16%. The July distribution will move the distribution rate in-line with the fund’s current 30-day SEC yield (4.19% as of June 30, 2019). As a reminder, the 30-day SEC yield is a standardized calculation of income generated by the fund based on each portfolio holding’s current yield to maturity. This adjustment reflects Putnam Management’s earnings expectations in the current fixed-income environment. The investment team’s positioning continues to be relatively cautious, as they search for attractive relative value across fixed income, in an environment where spreads have tightened over the past several years in many sub sectors within fixed income.

It's no surprise that funds that are very distribution oriented would be cutting in this environment. It's still a relatively high-performing fund with good characteristics. I have a 5.2% position in it.

Statistics

Closed-end fund sector analysis on the week:

Core CEFs key statistics on the week:

ALL CEFs key statistics on the week:

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCIF, PDVYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.