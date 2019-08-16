CymaBay And Seladelpar In PSC: The Imminent Phase 2 Study

I revisit the key robust therapeutic and clinically meaningful benefits associated with seladelpar therapy in primary biliary cirrhosis that should bode well for the PSC study.

PSC is caused by dysregulation of bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis (i.e. slowing of bile flow) with liver inflammation, injury, and fibrosis of bile ducts.

The Addressable Market

The addressable market for cholestatic chronic liver diseases, PBC and PSC, is not perceived to be very lucrative relative to that of NASH. However, therapeutics for PBC and PSC do have high pricing power due to their orphan designation status. Notably, the overall addressable market for PSC currently estimated at 60,000 in the US and Europe is expected to be significantly higher in future years due to increased awareness and diagnosis of chronic liver diseases in Asia. Asian countries, including China and India, have a total population estimated at 4 billion individuals.

Thesis

In the last 24 months, CymaBay (CBAY), a small-cap ($403M) biopharma developing innovative PPAR-agonistic therapeutics for chronic liver diseases, NASH, and cholestasis, has clinically validated its lead investigative drug asset, seladelpar, as a major contender for the PBC addressable market. Specifically, the plethora of clinically meaningful benefits such as anti-cholestatic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-pruritogenic responses coupled with excellent safety and tolerability profiles in the 52-week Phase 2b PBC clinical trial should make seladelpar a viable therapeutic asset in PSC.

The Need

The cause of PSC is not known. Nevertheless, there are some similarities in the pathological events between PSC and PBC. Likewise, significant pathophysiological differences associated with disease progression in PSC versus PBC are very evident. Unlike PBC, there is an established association between PSC and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) with 70-80% of PSC patients having IBD. Conversely, PSC may develop in 2-8% of patients who have been diagnosed with IBD. The CDC estimates that 3.1M individuals in the US have IBD with ~70,000 new cases of IBD reported annually.

Epidemiological statistics is that >50% of PSC patients may ultimately need liver transplantation due to end-stage liver disease. The 1-year survival rate for PSC patients after liver transplantation is approximately 85% and the 5-year survival rate is about 72%. Furthermore, life expectancy estimates are 9 to 18 years if the patient does not undergo liver transplantation.

The Differentiation

Clearly, there is a need for effective therapeutics for PSC to limit disease progression and subsequent morbidity and mortality. Based on my research, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) via cilofexor has the most advanced drug candidate currently in Phase 3 study for patients with non-cirrhotic PSC. As an FXR agonist, cilofexor was associated with improved cholestasis as reflected by reduced alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels at 12 weeks. Notably, cilofexor did not enhance pruritus. This is important because the primary reason that FXR agonist drug candidates including ocaliva by Intercept (ICPT) have been associated with enhanced pruritogenic responses in cholestatic liver diseases, PSC, and PBC.

The pending questions are how does CBAY via seladelpar advance PSC therapeutics? First and foremost, seladelpar has validated its therapeutic effect at improving AP levels, an acceptable biochemical marker for cholestasis, in PBC. I expect seladelpar to induce a similar clinical benefit in PSC patients in the imminent Phase 2 study. Secondly, seladelpar was equally effective, therapeutically, in patients with cirrhotic PBC and non-cirrhotic PBC patients. A similar effect in PSC could give seladelpar significant differentiation from Gilead's Phase 3 PSC study.

Finally, given the association of PSC with IBD, stratification for IBD in the PSC study could give CBAY valuable clinical information on the therapeutic profile of seladelpar in PSC and IBD. HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, a privately-held biopharma, remains the nearest competitor to CBAY with a Phase 2 PSC study of HTD1801 incorporating patients with IBD in progress.

Actionable Event, Financials, and Risks

There are several upcoming catalytic events starting with: (i.) initiation of the Phase 2 PSC study; (ii.) completion of the ongoing PBC Phase 2 extension in late 2019 or early 2020; (iii.) end of patient enrollment for PBC Phase 3 by Q4/2019; and (iv.) 52-week Phase 2 full data NASH readout in Q2/2020.

As with any clinical trial, there could be risks associated with the efficacy of seladelpar, negative data readout, and FDA hold that could negatively impact the share price of CBAY stock. It is also worth reminding investors the safety and tolerability profiles of seladelpar together with robust clinical benefits in PBC was the rationale for their initial investment interest in CBAY. Importantly, seladelpar has multiple shots on goal with 3 clinical trials currently in progress and more drug assets in early-stage development.

At the end of Q2/2019, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled ~$241.2M. Existing cash is expected to fund the current operating plan into 2021. At the end of Q2/2019, CymaBay had a cash burn of $23.6M versus Q1/2019.

Epilogue

Investigative drug candidates in clinical development for PSC are few. This could be due to several reasons including issues with patient recruitment and the perceived small addressable therapeutics market. Notwithstanding, CBAY's clinical interest in PSC is fantastic for the main reason that seladelpar could be a game-changer if the clinical benefits documented in PBC patients are replicated in PSC. CBAY has done clinically good in liver diseases with seladelpar, but the next 12-24 months could produce the best! Citing St. Jerome:

Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.

