The Mistake You Are Making With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safety Of The Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) recently reported earnings and raised their full year guidance. I explain why shares remain risky and also why the dividend is not as safe as it looks. I remain bearish on SKT and rate shares a sell.

Time For An Update

I have been a bear on SKT since late 2017 and have reiterated my bearish stance in 5 articles since then. With shares down over 30% since my first bearish call, this is a good time to review my bearish stance on account of valuation. Is the 9% yield as safe as it may seem, or is this still a value trap? That's the question I aim to answer in this article.

Some Optimism Warranted?

SKT reported a decent quarter:

Consolidated portfolio occupancy rose from 95.4% last quarter to 96.0%, but management did guide for occupancy to fall to 95.0% at the midpoint for the full year.

Adjusted funds from operations ('AFFO') dropped to $0.57 per share from $0.60 the prior year.

Same center net operating income ('SS NOI') declined 0.1% for the quarter and 0.3% YTD.

Their weighted average interest rate on debt stood at 3.6%.

SKT also disclosed that they repurchased 558,000 shares for $10 million.

SKT updated their guidance for the full year to see AFFO at $2.28 per share at the midpoint, an 8% decline from $2.48 in 2018. They also raised SS NOI growth guidance to -1.50% to -2.25%, a significant improvement from the prior guidance of -2.00% to -2.75%. This still suggests significant deceleration in leasing results for the second half of the year (considering thus far they have seen -0.3% SS NOI growth), but it's always good to see an upgrade to guidance.

The Bear Thesis

The issue with SKT continues to be the secular headwinds facing lower quality mall and mall outlet properties. SKT maintains a portfolio with many properties having low tenant sales psf, which are comparable to the metrics seen at mall REIT peers CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG):

(Source: 2019 Q2 Supplemental)

SKT saw a mild improvement on lease renewal spreads as the percent decline dropped from 1% to 0.6% on an overall basis for the trailing twelve months. However, this looks more to do with a lower number of short-term leases (leases with terms less than 12 months) being issued, as short-term leases dropped from 61 to 34. In isolation, this is a good thing, but here's the problem: lease renewal spreads on leases with lease terms greater than 12 months dropped from 5% to 1.4%. Previously, SKT bulls had contended that the near-term leases were acceptable because SKT could wait for new long-term tenants to move in while they were still able to generate attractive spreads on long-term leases. This quarter, however, showed continued weakness even in their long term leases - for reference, last quarter saw renewal spreads of 2.6% (again for the trailing twelve months). The trajectory of long-term renewal spreads appears to be headed toward 0% and even negative, which would absolutely crush overall renewal spreads.

Stop Looking At The Payout Ratio

It's easy to start thinking that Wall Street has simply lost their mind in allowing SKT to trade at a 9% dividend yield if you analyze the dividend safety superficially, specifically by only looking at their FFO payout ratio. As a rule, high yield screams risk, and SKT does not look like an exception to the rule - as we will see below it certainly is not a "safe 9% yield." At first glance, the dividend looks very safe at a 68% FFO payout ratio and 76% funds available for distribution ('FAD') payout ratio. My first note is that the FFO payout ratio is meaningless besides being a mathematical expression of dividends divided by FFO, as it however does not really indicate how dividends compare to true free cash flow (FAD deducts from FFO recurring expenses such as maintenance capital expenditures as well as non-cash items such as straight line rents). This makes the FAD payout ratio the better of the two to use and, in my opinion, the only one of the two to use. That said, I've never liked using the payout ratio to determine dividend safety because it uses trailing numbers without regard to future outlook. As a result, I'd be likely more inclined to consider a stock with a high payout ratio but attractive future growth prospects to have a safer dividend than a stock with a low payout ratio and poor future growth prospects. A stock with strong future growth prospects might cut the dividend in the near term only to raise it much higher in the future. A stock with poor growth prospects will eventually cut the dividend and is unlikely to raise it again in the future.

Furthermore, judging the dividend safety on the basis of the payout ratio is committing one of the grave sins of investing: forgetting to analyze the balance sheet. Yes, SKT has very high investment grade ratings, but that's precisely the problem. SKT has a very low weighted average interest rate on debt of 3.6% and a high credit rating of BBB from S&P and Moody's. The problem is that it is expensive to maintain such high credit, as any deterioration in credit ratings may lead to a spike in interest expense.

It would be a mistake to judge the strength of the balance sheet by looking at the credit rating or trailing leverage ratios alone, but many may do it anyways. The problem here is that credit ratings are often determined by the underlying leverage ratios. This means that, until determined otherwise by the credit rating agencies, the leverage ratio in general must be relatively held stable regardless of growing or declining cash flows, or risk credit downgrades and rising interest expenses. A balance sheet is only as strong as the underlying cash flows, which is equally, if not more important than the total amount of debt. As a result, since SKT is reporting declining cash flows, this means that they need to actively redirect "free cash flow" towards aggressively paying down debt in order to maintain their leverage ratio (I put free cash flow in quotes because this implication means that it wasn't really free cash flow to begin with). This illustrates an irony: SKT's dividend safety is hurt by the fact that they are considered "high credit."

Here's some math to illustrate this. Out of $99.8 million in FAD for the first half of 2019, about $69.8 million was used to pay dividends. That leaves $30 million in "excess" cash flow which some may think provides a high margin of safety. You'd expect the remaining $30 million to be used for share repurchases given where the stock trades today, but SKT instead only bought back $10 million worth of stock. Consider also that SKT generated $128 million in proceeds from sales of property - it turns out that SKT repaid over $128 million in net debt. Why was this? It's simple math really: as stated earlier, SKT is guiding for around -1.85% SS NOI growth at the midpoint. At the end of 2018, SKT reported having $1.71 billion in consolidated debt and debt to EBITDA of 5.9 times. Note that the difference between NOI and EBITDA mainly is just that NOI adds back corporate general and administrative expenses. SKT generated roughly $289.8 million of EBITDA and $312.8 million of "same center" NOI in 2018. Consider also that corporate general and administrative expenses have grown 33% for the first half of this year to $28.8 million out of $154.7 million in portfolio NOI. For 2019, a 1.85% decline in SS NOI of $312.8 million implies a decline of $5.8 million in cash flows, but EBITDA will likely decline even more than that due to corporate general and administrative expenses noted above (not to mention the increase as well). In order to maintain 5.9 times debt to EBITDA, SKT would need to repay 5.9 * 5.8 = $34 million in debt, completely wiping out the "cushion" we thought we had when we were using the FAD payout ratio. SKT's property sales this year have helped them bring the ratio down to 5.8 times for the trailing twelve months, but management's guidance indicates that the ratio should experience further pressure due to the expected 1.85% decline in NOI for the full year.

This means the following: the FAD payout ratio does not adequately describe dividend safety because it does not incorporate the amount that SKT needs to put towards paying down debt. The huge determining factor for dividend safety is thus not the payout ratio but rather the future outlook for cash flow growth. If cash flows continue to decline, then SKT will need to use their excess cash flow to pay down debt indefinitely. If cash flows turn around and begin to rise, then this would free up significant excess cash flow which SKT can then use to buy back stock. If they can prove sustainable cash flow growth, then I would immediately reverse my stance and rate shares a strong buy. As we can see, whether or not the dividend is safe has very little to do with the FAD payout ratio but instead has everything to do with the future outlook for cash flow growth.

As a final note, I want to point out that if SKT were to see an acceleration in the deterioration of financials, then this problem of debt paydown will be compounded because creditors will likely demand that SKT maintain a lower leverage ratio in order to justify their low weighted average interest rates. Furthermore, further deterioration in financials would mean that even their secured debt would not remain immune as the risk profile would have risen dramatically - causing SKT to need to potentially both reduce their leverage ratio and pay a higher interest rate. An investment in SKT must not be made on account of their seemingly low FAD payout ratio but instead high conviction that their financial results will materially turn around.

The Downside Catalyst And Verdict

SKT does not see any big debt maturities until 2023, when it will have $247.0 million in unsecured debt come due, and 2024, when it will have a combined $595.0 million in various unsecured debt maturities. These debt maturities have very low interest rates ranging from 3-3.8%. I find it very unlikely that SKT will be able to refinance these debt maturities at interest rates anywhere close to these existing rates as SKT's financial position is much different than when it first issued the debt (for one, at that time, they were still seeing very strong financial growth). I see these upcoming debt maturities to be the biggest obvious downward catalysts.

As for the poor leasing spreads - here, I am concerned that they may continue. Whereas mall REITs can claim that their poor recent financial results can be written off as near term due to department store bankruptcies and redevelopments, SKT doesn't have that same department store excuse. This competitive retail environment means that retailers are likely to continue to see declining profitability moving forward due to intense price competition and promotional activity. I thus do not see a clear catalyst to turn their financial results around, or to even stop the bleeding.

Shares of SKT trade for around 6.9 times projected 2019 AFFO, and around a 9% dividend yield. However, as we saw above, we probably should not be using AFFO as a valuation metric because all cash flow besides the dividend are currently necessary to be used for paying down debt - so really we have a 9% "all-in" yield here. Given that there appears to be a high likelihood of accelerated financial deterioration, potentially leading to a dividend cut, I do not see the 9% yield as being enough to compensate for the risks and thus do not see any reason to change my bearish stance. Previously, I had rated SKT a strong sell when it was trading around $20, but due to the more discounted valuations, I am upgrading SKT to "just a sell."

Conclusion

While SKT did raise guidance, there's still little indication that they've escaped the worst of it. The continued deterioration in long-term leases is worrisome, and they will need to continue to direct all excess free cash flow towards paying down debt indefinitely as long as cash flows continue to decline. I rate shares a sell.

(Tipranks: Sell SKT)

High Probability Investments High Probability Investments focuses on buying best of breed companies generating high amounts of free cash flow, rapidly growing their dividends, and aggressively buying back stock. When you buy a deep value stock, oftentimes everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes everything is great about it except the valuation - I search for the best of both worlds in creating the Best of Breed Portfolio. Join High Probability Investments and become a best of breed investor today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.