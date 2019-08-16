Citigroup: Get Out While You Can

Citigroup's share price dropped more than 5 percent on Wednesday, and more pain is likely going to be in store for investors.

Citigroup, Inc.'s (C) shares are at risk of dropping a lot further than they did on Wednesday. Citigroup's shares plunged ~5 percent on Wednesday after the bond market flashed a major warning sign pointing to an impending U.S. recession. I also expect the Fed to be more aggressive with rate cuts in the next couple of months in order to support the economy and ease investor concerns about an economic downturn. Falling interest rates and slowing growth would not be good news for Citigroup.

Citigroup - At Risk Of A Major Correction

If you remember, Citigroup reported solid second quarter earnings in July, posting a 7 percent year-over-year increase in profits and a 20 percent increase in earnings per-share. Citigroup's Consumer Bank did particularly well with revenues rising 4 percent and net profits surging 11 percent due to strong global growth. Citigroup's Consumer Bank profits in a robust U.S. economy when the U.S. consumer is healthy and spending money.

Here's a snapshot of Citigroup's second quarter earnings.

Source: Citigroup Investor Presentation

That said, though, one thing is not looking all that great for Citigroup: The bank's net interest income. The company posted net interest revenues of $11.95 billion in the second quarter. However, the bank's net interest income dropped in the first quarter on the back of lower short-term interest rates, and it is a trend that I expect to pick up again in the second half of the year.

Source: Citigroup

The Fed cut short-term interest rates 25 basis points in July 2019 and, now that the bond market is signaling another recession, might feel tempted to lower rates even more. The bond market flashed a major recession warning on Wednesday when the yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped below the yield of the 2-year Treasury note, which was the first time since 2007.

Further, the 30-year Treasury bond yield dropped to a record low and fell below 2 percent. Falling yields indicate that investors expect the Fed to aggressively counter recession fears with lower interest rates, which will negatively impact Citigroup's net interest income trajectory. I can see Citigroup's net interest income drop up to 5 percent over the next twelve months, if the Fed lowers rates aggressively and a recession manifests itself simultaneously.

Valuation

How are Citigroup's shares going to move higher in an environment of potentially slower economic growth and lower interest rates, I don't know.

Citigroup is still the cheapest commercial bank in its peer group, but that doesn't mean shares can't get even cheaper.





Unattractive Risk/Reward

Uncertainty with respect to both the economic trajectory and interest rates is spiking, which triggered a major stock sell-off around the world on Wednesday. This sell-off is not over yet, in my opinion, and it could get a whole lot worse, especially if the Fed takes the bait and further lowers rates to promote economic growth.

Lower short-term interest rates are a huge negative for Citigroup's investment thesis. Lower interest rates and slowing economic growth point to growing pressure on Citigroup's earnings and net interest income, and, as a result, on the bank's valuation multiple. The risk/reward at this point in time is heavily tilted against investors.

Your Takeaway

Citigroup is a "Strong Sell" due to a mix of highly unfavorable factors that have the potential to cause Citigroup a lot of pain over the short haul. Volatility is likely going to remain high until investors get a better reading of the state of the U.S. economy. If the Fed lowers interest rates aggressively (maybe 50 basis points in the second half of the year), Citigroup's net interest income is going to take a big hit as the bank can charge customers less money for its loans. Who is going to buy Citigroup in such a scenario? I don't know. The value proposition right now is not convincing at all. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.