TMF: A Hedged Bet On Lower Yields

TMF offers a leveraged bet on rising long Treasury bond prices, which also is a leveraged bet on lower Treasury bond yields, as bond yields move inversely with prices.

One of the biggest market trends currently is the declining yields in government bonds, including U.S. Treasury bonds.

Bloomberg cross-asset reporter Sarah Ponzcek discusses declining Treasury yields on Thursday's episode of "What'd You Miss."

Treasury Bond Yields March Lower

The lead story on Thursday's episode of Bloomberg TV's market wrap-up show, "What'd You Miss" (linked to in the image caption above), was the sharp drop in long U.S. Treasury bond yields. Bloomberg's cross-asset reporter Sarah Ponzcek noted that this was partly due to global recession fears, driven in part by the current trade war between the U.S. and China, and partly due to negative government bond yields in other countries such as Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Switzerland, and Japan.

Screen captures via Bloomberg.

As bond investors in those countries seek positive yields, some of them are buying U.S. Treasury bonds, which, in turn lowers U.S. Treasury bond yields, since bond yields move inversely with prices.

A Leveraged Bet On Lower Yields

You can see the impact that's had on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and the Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares ETF (TMF) year-to-date in the chart below.

Perhaps not coincidentally, when preparing this week's hedged portfolios for my Marketplace subscribers on Thursday night, my portfolio construction algorithm included TMF in them. For readers who would like to use TMF to bet on lower yields, while strictly limiting their risk, I show two ways of doing so below.

Hedging Your Leveraged Bet On Lower Yields

For the examples below, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of TMF and can tolerate a 15% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of TMF against a >15% decline by late February.

The cost of this protection, as you can see above, was $3,000, or 8.85% of position value. Note that this cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts - in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your potential upside at 12%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same, >15% decline over the same time frame.

Note that the cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,100, or 3.24% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Cost-sensitive investors and traders may balk at the relatively high cost of the optimal put hedge above. My suggestion would be that they consider the second hedge, which has a negative cost. I would further suggest that no one buy TMF without hedging it due to its leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.