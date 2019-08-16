By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August

YCharts states it selects stocks daily based on the Peter Lynch Universe screen. The list has one caveat: "what worked in the past is never guaranteed to work in the future."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Peter Lynch Universe dividend dogs showed 15.77% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-priced dogs ruled this Peter Lynch Universe dividend pack.

24 of 35 Peter Lynch Universe stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >4% as of 8/15/19. Top-ten ranged 7.00-14.91% by yield and ranged 31.99-152.31% by broker price-target-upsides.

Peter Lynch is credited with inventing the price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio, which helps determine an inexpensive stock given its growth potential. Lynch invests for the long term and chooses companies with undervalued assets.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 24.27% To 119.57% Net Gains For Ten Top Peter Lynch Universe Dividend Dogs By August 2020

Three of ten top Peter Lynch Universe stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices (they are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for growth at a reasonable price selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 15, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

China Yuchai International (CYD) was projected to net $1,195.67 based on the median target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 78% more than the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $588.38 based on the median target price estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% less than the market as a whole.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) was projected to net $505.57 based on the median target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% more than the market as a whole.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) was projected to net $387.46 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from sixteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

Moelis & Co. (NYSE:MC) was projected to net $375.11 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from nine brokers less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% under the market as a whole.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was projected to net $341.01 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% more than the market as a whole.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) netted $324.39 based on the median estimates from eight analysts plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for BPMP.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) was projected to net $292.45 based on the median target estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% less than the market as a whole.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) was projected to net $256.05 based on dividends plus the median target price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

United Breweries Co Inc. (CCU) was projected to net $242.69 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 48% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 45.09% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 7% more than the market as a whole.

Source: bendigoadvertiser.com.au

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Peter Lynch Universe Selections For August 2019

How did this collection of 35 Peter Lynch Universe dogs come to be?

Peter Lynch is one of the most successful and well-known investors of all time. Lynch is the legendary former manager of the Magellan Fund at the major investment brokerage Fidelity. He took over the fund in 1977 at age 33. He ran it for 13 years and his success allowed him to retire in 1990 at 46. His investment style has been described as adaptive to the prevailing economic environment at the time, but Lynch always stressed that you should be able to understand what you own.

An investor who put $1,000 into the Magellan Fund the day Lynch took over would have had $28,000 the day he left. Under his management, the fund returned an average of 29 percent per year and outperformed the S&P 500 for all but two years. Many investors commonly point to Lynch as an example that active management can achieve superior results relative to the benchmark.

Lynch is the author of the bestselling investment books One Up on Wall Street (1989) and Beating the Street (1994). He created the Lynch Foundation to support education, religious organizations, medicine, and more.

REVIEWED BY JAMES CHEN updated June 21, 2019.

35 Peter Lynch Universe Selections By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

35 Peter Lynch Universe Selections By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Peter Lynch Universe Stocks By Yield

Top ten Peter Lynch Universe stocks selected as of 8/15/19 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog by yield was the lone basic materials firm - Alliance Resource Partners LP [1]. Then, one of four energy sector representatives was placed second -VOC Energy Trust (VOC) [2]. The other energy dogs took third, fifth, and eighth places - Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) [3], BP Midstream Partners LP [5], and CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) [8].

Financial services Peter Lynch Universe stocks rounded out the top ten by yield in fourth, sixth, seventh, ninth, and tenth places - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) [4], AllianceBernstein Holding LP [6], Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) [7], Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) [9], and Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) [10] - to complete the growth at a reasonable price selected top ten dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten August Peter Lynch Universe Dogs Showed 24.7-86.55% Upsides While (31) Three Downsiders Ranged -3.03% to -3.72%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.77% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Peter Lynch Universe Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Peter Lynch Universe dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Peter Lynch Universe dividend dogs as of 8/15/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Peter Lynch Universe Dogs (32) Delivering 20.92% Vs. (33) 24.83% Net Gains by All Ten Come August 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the Peter Lynch Universe kennel dogs by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.77% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Alliance Resource Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.84%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Peter Lynch Universe dividend dogs as of August 15 were: VOC Energy Trust, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp., Pzena Investment Management Inc., Gladstone Investment Corp., BP Midstream Partners LP with prices ranging from $5.03 to $14.31.

Five higher-priced Peter Lynch Universe dividend dogs as of August 15 were: Alliance Resource Partners LP, Dorchester Minerals LP, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and CVR Energy Inc. with prices ranging from $14.49 to $41.32.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your, By The Investment Style Book Picks, stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

