Bears Should Be Scared Of Nvidia

However, this quarter's results show some rather interesting changes which has got us afraid to re-short this stock.

We recently covered our short positions in Nvidia as we saw a light at the end of the tunnel.

When we last covered Nvidia (NVDA) we were taken aback by the quarterly results. In, Nvidia: Tempering Our Immediate Bearishness, we wrote,

From our perspective, we were disappointed that gross margins held up as well as they did and NVDA guided higher for the next quarter in this area. This was definitely not the outcome we were looking for. Also revenues held up better considering what was some rather brutal USD strength. Both these events tempered our shorter-term bearishness. Finally, NVDA managed to boost revenue guidance while clearing some inventory.

Shortly after that we announced that we were covering the short position. With the next quarter's results just in, we decided to check and see if we wanted to shift from our neutral stance.

Q2-FY 2020 Results

It's not often that the market will cheer a revenue decline of 17% year-over-year, but that's exactly what happened after NVDA declared its results.

Source: NVDA financials press release

NVDA did beat watered down consensus estimates but we don't think that had much to do with it. No, instead we believe that there were three major factors outside of the headline numbers that drove the stock up.

The gross margins

A key reason we were bearish last September was we believed that NVDA's gross margins were completely unsustainable. Our thought process was that NVDA has no ability to control its rising operating expenses which relate to hiring and retaining the best talent, and any drop in gross margins would magnify the flow through to the bottom line.

The stock did peak right around when gross margins peaked and moved lower. However, what was curious is that they did not stay down.

NVDA's gross margins have trended right back up and they are guiding next quarter even higher.

Nvidia’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 is as follows: Revenue is expected to be $2.90 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.0 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

Source: NVDA financials press release

What's even more distressing for the bears is that they are doing this in the face of what were some rather terrible headwinds. Further, they appear confident in their ability to maintain these levels (emphasis ours).

Colette Kress So to answer your question regarding gross margin in a little bit more detail, probably our largest area that we expect improvement in terms of our mix is our mix return regarding our overall gaming business. We expect to have a full quarter of our SUPER lineup within the next quarter including our RTX as well as our notebook becoming a bigger mix as well as it grows. These drivers are one of the largest reasons why we see that growth in our gross margin. We always think about our component cost, our overall cost of manufacturing, so this is always baked in over time, but we’ll continue to see improvements on that as well.

Source: NVDA conference call

Inventory

Two quarters back NVDA had accumulated 125 days worth of inventories. These also were almost twice as much as it held the previous year.

Source: NVDA financials press release

At that point it appeared to be a foregone conclusion to us that NVDA would be able to clear the inventory or maintain gross margins. We did not see any possibility of both. But that's exactly what NVDA delivered.

Source: NVDA 10-Q

Inventories came in at $1.2 billion, which was a rather massive drop from the previous quarter.

Source: NVDA 10-Q

NVDA's ability to clear that much inventory, while maintaining and actually increasing gross margins, is extremely impressive. Even more so that they have done this while trade war uncertainty and USD strength have played havoc with their overseas revenues.

Guidance

Finally NVDA did provide some good sales guidance, at $2.90 billion in again what appears to be a rather tough spot for semiconductor companies. We also liked the very low difference between GAAP and non-GAAP margin guidance. This is because stock-based compensation is being guided to a smaller percentage of revenues than in previous quarters.

Some hope for the bears

While overall numbers were excellent, it was hard to ignore the weakness in NVDA's home turf.

Source: NVDA 10-Q

Revenues fell by more than 50% in the US and it might indicate that the US was the only place where holding the line on margins while trying to clear inventory actually cost the company some serious revenue loss. They were not probed on this part in the conference call.

Bears do have valuation on their side and the stock is still quite expensive on a price to sales basis, but that likely will only matter in the next recession as NVDA has successfully negotiated this cycle.

Conclusion

NVDA chewed up the bears despite US revenues coming in at the low end of our estimates. The company reported a number of other non-financial positives, including records in AI performance training time and real time AI conversation. The Mellanox (MLNX) deal is progressing on schedule and should be completed by year end. We previously held the opinion that we would aim to short a bounce, but the story here looks much stronger and we are forced to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.