Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) CEO Eric McCrady on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eric McCrady - CEO

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Eric McCrady, CEO and Managing Director.

Eric McCrady

Thank you, Andrew and thank you for everybody listening to the call. Despite volatility in the economy and in oil prices Sundance remains well-positioned to deliver value for our shareholders. That really starts with our strong asset base, which is delivering good returns in Eagle Ford particularly in our Live Oak and Atascosa assets where development plan is focused.

Those strong returns and strong assets underpinned our ability to execute essentially disciplined strategy and generate free cash flow going forward. Our wells, to give you an idea of the quality, produce about 90,000 barrels of oil for typical lateral length well in the first six months and about 125,000 to 135,000 boe in the first six months. That allows for a quick payback, strong returns and ability to recycle cash flow into the next investment opportunity.

From a financial standpoint, in the second quarter, we reach what we believe to be our peak net debt level, we reached that level with plenty of remaining liquidity, which we can use as a buffer going forward although we expect to generate free cash flow so to don't anticipate needing that incremental liquidity.

During the quarter, that liquidity and the quality of our asset base was solidified or really confirmed by our bank group when they increased our borrowing base price by 40% to $170 million. Additionally, in the third quarter, we anticipate closing the sale of our Dimmitt assets, which was recently announced and are currently finalizing due diligence on. In the second half of the year, we do expect to generate free cash flow. We also have about 80,000 barrels a day of hedging in place on our oil volumes, we remained more exposed to both natural gas liquid and natural gas pricing. However, the biggest chunk of our revenue base, the oil stream is well hedged.

Lastly, the asset base and our strong financial position gives us the ability going forward to run a variety of different strategies to create value for our shareholders, looking at Goalposts we have the ability in long-term within cash flow generate roughly 15% compound annual growth for the foreseeable future without stretching the balance sheet.

On the other side, we have the ability to maintain production and cash flow levels with roughly $100 million annual plan and generate free cash flow. I think those two really goal lines or side lines for the company's position and allow us quite a good of flexibility in an uncertain economy and in uncertain oil prices to create value for our shareholders going forward.

Moving forward into the second quarter, there are a couple highlights. First, we ended the quarter near the high-end of our guidance. We did see some increased gas production is really driven by three things; First, the SC pad that we brought on in Live Oak saw that 75% oil cuts about 10 percentage points below the next pad that we brought on, the [Georgia Book] pad which came online in the third quarter. We don't really expect to see 25% or 75% oil price cuts going forward in Live Oak. The total reserve base we're comfortable still remains about 63% oil and we don’t believe this pad changes that. Secondly, our Dimmitt assets currently most recent wells we brought online are producing about a 25% oil cut and while a small portion of our production base that does reduce the total amount of oil that we're producing versus gas. And lastly, we have reduced our total flaring across the CL through completion of the upgraded CGP 41 with our midstream partner. And so since we’re capturing more gas and natural gas liquids we have seen a little bit of an uptake in our overall gas sales and that’s obviously a positive since we’re capturing some economic value for gas and the NGLs that we weren't previously capturing.

Speaking on the midstream side, we have in the second quarter we initiated the second project with our midstream provider to further expand capacity. We have a plan in place and have really starting a construction process on that today with sort of the hazard planning meetings. All the design is done and we believe we’ll have that facility expanded to the capacity we need for the foreseeable future in the fourth quarter. And we don’t anticipate there will be any material impact on our production or financial performance surrounded the timing of bringing that facility up to the capacity we need. The capital associated with bringing that facility up to - up to more higher capacity as 100% funded by our midstream partner under our agreement they upgraded the fund cumulatively $10 million of capital to expand and optimize that facility.

Secondly, or thirdly in the quarter we had a excellent focus on our operations team on cost reductions, I think there is two things that really standout. First, our drilling days decreased materially year-over-year, we’ve shared about six days off of our average drill time, we do think that the rates were growing well as today, should be sustainable depending on lateral links. And I think again our drilling team has done an excellent job of driving down the days we're on wells and that’s causing a reduction in drilling cost on the well side. On the lease operating cost and G&A side, we’ve seen about 16% quarter-over-quarter reduction in cost and in the second quarter our total operating cost were approximately $15 a BOE and we expect to be able to continue reducing those cost over time both through projects that we’re implementing to increase efficiency and also through leveraging the fix cost base of a higher production level. And that’s, you can really see that trajectory down in slide seven of the presentation that we put out earlier.

For Q3 and the second half, we have several key objectives. First, the objective of generating of free cash flow in the second half of the year which obviously means that we believe our peak debt level and should be able to reduce that debt level on a net basis in the second half and going forward. That’s obviously contingent what happens with any unmet hedge portion of our commodity stream. In the second half, we expect to spend give or take $60 million in capital expenditures, we’ve provided second half guidance for CapEx as opposed to quarterly because in the first quarter we noted that we’ve been drilling wells faster than we expected which brought some capital forward because of that the two wells Justin Tom's pad which were currently drilling these are two 12,500 foot laterals wells in Atascosa County. They are going to get, we'll finish drilling those wells earlier than expected and we may end up completing those wells late in the third quarter and so incurring the capital cost associated with those wells in the third quarter. I mean, so there is some flex around the end of the quarter is to what capital will be. Those are the last two wells that we will be fracking this year both completed, upon completion those wells 22 total wells. There are two Justin Tom wells. We've extended laterals on those versus our initial plan. So, initially, we expect to bring 24 wells online that will bring 22 online, including these two extended reach lateral wells.

At the end third quarter, we will also have the rig likely on our [Washford Ranch] wells in the South County. Those will be the first two LaSalle wells that we would be testing on that acreage position. And once the rig is completed drilling those wells, we will be done with our drilling program for the year. We expect that to happen sometime likely in late October, potentially early November.

And so, we do anticipate that regardless of when we frac, the Justin Tom's wells, there will be a material drop in capital spending. We move into, at the end of the year, given that the majority of our capital program will be completed. In the third quarter, specifically we're bringing 12 wells online. The first eight of those wells, have started flowing back, four of them are the Georgia Buck wells which we have disclosed initial production rates on. The other four wells the Chapman pad we've modified our completion design a bit and then really just started falling back. And so we expect to see them reaching peak oil production later this month and then we are currently fracking the four well Harlan Buffoon which we expect to have online in September, and those will be the last four wells we bring online this quarter.

If we frac the Justin Tom wells late this quarter, that will come online early in the fourth quarter. Given that trajectory, from a development standpoint, we anticipate a material ramp in production during the quarter. So, we're providing for the quarter to 14,000 to 14,500 a day, but we anticipate exiting the quarter in September around 2,000 boe a day higher than that are in the 16,000 to 17,000 boe a day range and that really sets up a strong production profile for the fourth quarter. We do still anticipate hitting our full year production guidance, the midpoint is 14,500 boe a day from a sales volume standpoint.

Lastly, our team continues to be focused on controlling costs. We have not reflected a reduction in our cost guidance for the third quarter, but we do believe that we can continue to achieve the $15 boe cost numbers we had in the second quarter and potentially reduce that further going forward.

For the quarter, we expect to produce about 60% oil. We do believe is a little bit of upside in that number and we believe the fourth quarter should be higher than that. That's really just driven on timing of the development program and timing of the Dimmitt divestiture also bringing on more oily wells through the quarter, which will increase our oil percentage. But in terms of the exact timing, we expect that the crossover sometime later in the quarter. And so, we believe that this quarter will likely continue to be a little bit gassier than we had in the first quarter and really the third and fourth quarters of last year.

Again, that does indicate a long-term change in the oil cuts in our assets. We still are comfortable that we'll be achieving just under 63% oil cuts in the asset base. From a liquidity standpoint as I mentioned, we received a 40% increase in our borrowing base from banks syndicate to $170 million that leaves us today with about $50 million in short-term liquidity in addition to our cash flow and proceeds from the Dimmitt sale that we expect in the third quarter. So all in we anticipate generating free cash flows. So we don't anticipate liquidity being an issue going forward, but we do have ample liquidity to provide a buffer for the company going forward and really that will allow us to react in the case of changing market conditions even though our current plan is to focus on free cash flow generation.

From a debt structure standpoint we have a two pieces of debt outstanding, we have a revolver, which is $170 million of that only 100 million of that is drawn today and we have $250 million second lien term loan. The RBL revolver matures in late 2022 and the term loan matures in mid 2023, so it's plenty of time remaining on the tenure of those two pieces of debt. From a coverage standpoint, we have more than adequate 1P, PDP and EBITDA coverage of the debt and of the interest to service it. And we don't anticipate any issues going forward, our credit profile. We expect to improve in the second half of this year and moving into next year or to continue to improve and we anticipate reducing our debt over time.

In the last quarter, we had a brief discussion around evaluating redomiciling the company to the US there is nothing really new to update on that aside from weaving a slide in here that talks to some of the reasons why we think that may be beneficial to our shareholders. As I mentioned there's really not anything to update on that at this time. From an inventory standpoint today, we have just over 400 remaining locations in terms of location, quality; we believe that we have somewhere around 200 locations that breakeven at less than $50 oil, the highest quality acreage we have on our inventory charts Live Oak and Atascosa and La Salle then we have remaining quality inventory in McMullen County. So we have a lengthy runway to develop our assets and to begin creating and sustaining free cash flow for our shareholders.

Early in this quarter, we announced the sale of the Dimmitt county assets it's producing give or take 700 or 800 boe a day although in the second quarter it produced more than that with the IP of the two ranch wells all in and it's about 6000 acres and the sales price was $29.5 million. There will be adjustments to that sales price at closing for cash flow generated from those assets, and any other normal closing adjustments. And we anticipate achieving a number of that cash proceeds number that similar to the number that's disclosed in our balance sheet.

In terms of development cadence we already talked through that the bulk of our development this quarter is focused on Live Oak and Atascosa, those two areas generate our best returns and the two well Justin Tom pad that we are on right now will be the two longest laterals that we drilled as a company at 12,500 feet very excited for the economies of scale we generate by being able to access longer laterals on the lease block. At the McMullen asset, we brought two wells online this year, on the Bracken, which was the one on the map in our presentation on slide 16, may not have any further development activity planned in McMullen County this year.

On slide 17 and 18, we’ve put information out regarding the production profile of the various wells we’ve brought online in 2018 and 2019, these are relatively current numbers. I think, what you’ll see in the numbers is the Live Oak, Atascosa wells continue to perform very strongly. They have good oil cuts, they tune significant queries of hydrocarbons, very quickly in their life which supports strong economics and a quick payback on those wells, so we can recycle that capital in the future investments. These are good raw production numbers, so on account for any periods of time where we’ve shut some of these wells and for offset fracs or for other reasons.

From a total production standpoint versus some other players in the basin, you can see on slide 19, how our wells performed versus some of our peers. We are tweaking our completion design, as I mentioned I say tweaking it’s a pretty material change that we believe can drive over time improved recoveries, although you see that our well results particularly on the acquisition acreage and Live Oak and Atascosa stack up very well in the basin. For every thousand feet of lateral we drill, we’re assuming about 22,500 boe in the first six months of production and generally speaking on the previous slide you can see the oil cuts in Live Oak and Atascosa so the majority of that is oil on that acquisition acreage.

Slide 20, 21 and 22, really just look through continued well performance versus type curve on a normalized basis. We think I’ve shown these every quarter and they demonstrate that our wells continue to outperform our third party type curves, which obviously are giving better economics and what we expected from that Ryder Scott report. However, we do believe that these results, they’re in line but really slightly ahead of what our internal expectations were which were a bit higher than Ryder Scott’s numbers.

From a hedging standpoint, we continue to execute the same hedging strategy we have previously and we connect capital to a well, we put hedging in place to protect payout of it. We've got 8000 barrels a day hedged for the remainder of this year and just under 6,000 barrels a day hedged for 2020. As we begin committing capital for 2020, if we have economic or based on the economic wells that we’re going to drill, we'll put hedging in place to protect those economics but our development plan will be based upon the current strip pricing at the time. We make these capital commitments not based on the hedging that we have outstanding.

We think, this gives us a sufficient protection for the invested capital to not only recoup our money, but also generate a commercial return on the capital that we’re investing in these wells. So to wrap up, Sundance today, is well positioned to withstand and create value in a turbulent market, with high quality asset base that’s generating good returns. We’re going to begin generating free cash flow in the second half of the year, and have reached our peak debt level. The Eagle Ford has advantage pricing, we’re still receiving, in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, we expect to receive anywhere between a $3 and a $4 premium to WTI, by being located on the Gulf Coast and we have a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity as a buffer while we’re continuing to execute our plan to generate free cash flow and grow the business with the cash flow.

So, with happy to open up - open it up for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Bertrand Donnes with SunTrust.

Bertrand Donnes

Hi, guys. Can you talk about the impact that a US listing could have on the possibility of acquisitions and divestitures and maybe describe the mindset of how you evaluate packages that you consider buying?

Eric McCrady

Sure. I think US listing allows us to have a US currency or accept the US currency for either an acquisition or in the case of you’re selling the company that makes it a lot easier to have two US domiciled companies transacting in script for stock based deals versus having a US and an Australian based company doing that. There's different regulations in each jurisdiction and I think having the company located in the jurisdiction where we would likely be transacting or could potentially be beneficial in that situation. Certainly if there is an opportunity to increase scale by issuing our stock as we can find an accretive transaction which I think today is probably challenging but if we could find an accretive transaction, I think potential sellers will be much more likely to be interested in US stock at least from the feedback we’ve gotten.

So I think those, I think the key benefits associated with it, really to regulatory which kind of feed into the legal fees with ourselves and any buyer of us or seller to us would also have to engage Australian Council and get familiar with Australian regulation. And then the ability to issue stock to somebody if it make sense and in an acquisition. In terms of how we evaluate acquisitions, to be honest right now we’re not really looking at much. I think there is a disconnect in the market today between public market cash flow multiples and net asset values of assets and because of that disconnect I think it’s very hard to transact. In terms of how we would look at acquisition normally, we typically start out with the net asset value really bottoms up NAV evaluation. And then we come up with what we think the value of an asset is, we compare that back to our cost of capital to see if it's accretive. And if we can do a deal accretively than typically it's something that we’re interested in if we think it's good for our shareholders and access to capital. If we can’t do it accretively or if we don’t think there is a strategic fit to the assets then generally we would pass on that asset. As I started off, we don’t believe today that we can participate really in acquisitions because our cost of capital is too high and there is too big of a disconnect between a cash flow multiples and NAV multiples.

Bertrand Donnes

That’s perfect, thanks . And then really just one last one, it looks like the acreage count on the first few pages went down about 1,300 net acres is that just normal expirations or maybe you could highlight where that was?

Eric McCrady

Yeah. It’s in Dimmitt. One of the leases we that did not HBP and so there are some minor expirations in Dimmitt and that's already the acres have expired but not included obviously in the sale to the buyers. There is no risk to the purchase price from that acreage.

Bertrand Donnes

I appreciate it. Thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield with Stifel.

Derrick Whitfield

Eric, good afternoon. Good afternoon, guys.

Eric McCrady

Hey, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

If you would project out your current operational and capital in 2020 where you see yout breakeven prices to hold production flat?

Eric McCrady

You know, I think, next year, we likely need to drill somewhere around 16 wells I should give you a disclaimer. We haven't obviously run a formal budget through the Board. And so, we haven't finalized all the analysis around this, specifically for next year so there is going to be some contingencies on timing of when wells will come online. But I think next year, to hold flat, we need about 16 wells are or 16 well that's going to be somewhere between $90 million and maybe $100 million or $105 million in capital. I think that holds us flat from a production standpoint.

And so I think, we'd have to see a pretty I think material drop in pricing to impact EBITDA enough for us not to be able to hold production flat. We haven't run the specific breakeven price in that context. But, I suspect that it would be below $40 a barrel.

Derrick Whitfield

Perfect. And then referencing slide 7, could you speak to some of the specific initiatives in place to drive lower cash costs?

Eric McCrady

Sure. We have been converting I think first we have been converting wells from rod pump to gas lift which is more efficient and requires less work overs. I think that's probably the single biggest thing. Second, we have been able to convert a handful of equipment rentals to purchases with very quick paybacks like 3x6 month paybacks. Our field management has finished rolling out SCADA, which allows us to monitor wells real time and remotely, and that's, helped to improve the efficiency of our workforce down in Texas and so we have been able to reduce our overhead. We've changed some of our chemical programs and so we have been able to reduce the chemical costs associated with treating some of our wells. We have done that gradually to make sure there weren't any adverse consequences it's been something that our engineer in Texas has been I think he started around nine months ago and had been very gradually been rolling that out. And so, it's really been I think a variety of different things that we've been focused on, I think one of the big things that we have left is water disposal. I think water disposal is the single largest cost that we have that we while we can manage it and negotiate given our acreage is a little bit spread out. It's been hard to find a single source solution to materially drive that down.

I think we do have something in the works which can help continue pushing costs down, that's more likely a fourth quarter benefit. I think lastly, last year, we anticipated higher LOE after closing the Pioneer acquisition, because we knew we had more workovers to bring some of the wells back on line. And so, we brought those back online and put gas lift in, we having that continue operating the same workover cadence so we've seen that number in our overall LOE come down, we expect that to continue.

Derrick Whitfield

And I could just perhaps sneak one additional question just to follow up with that. Could you potentially exit the year with sub 13 cash cost.

Eric McCrady

I think sub 13 probably can be challenging for this year. However, what longer term I think that's certainly something that's feasible.

Adrian Prendergast

Just a quick question just on the two long Justin Tom well, wondering operationally what this strategy would base successful or how much of your acreage you would look to perhaps roll that across.

Eric McCrady

We have a relatively limited amount of acreage that we can grow longer laterals. We currently drilled well as long as we can within lease boundaries to the extent possible, we been negotiating agreements, of offset operators to extend laterals and share wellbores. I’m not particularly concerned about the operational performance as well as more contingent on really just the acreage footprint. We do have blocks of acreage where we can continue drilling longer laterals and one big area where depending on really final geologic assessment where we can drill one of the wells will be La Salle. There is some faulting through there that could make that more complicated but we will be, we try to drill the longest laterals we can to optimize those efficiencies.

Adrian Prendergast

Fantastic and just on the La Salle, would that look to be drilling wells from the new if successful or would you look to roll some more in or is it sort of success based or is this just part of normal haul back production drilling.

Eric McCrady

We will drill those wells on early next year, I think all things equal we would like to drill some additional wells down there if the economics stack up with Live Oak and Atascosa we expect that they will stack at least with Atascosa. Although it's not only in La Salle as it is, so that may disadvantage it in the current gas and NGL marketing over here in the states, but we would like to increase the development at La Salle a bit. We own and operate the central gathering facility there so we have a fixed cost base that if it's economic, additional wells will help dilute that fixed cost base which helps obviously reduce our unit lease operating costs and improve our EBITDA margins. We like to allocate more capital there but contingent on the returns there versus the returns we are seeing elsewhere and how additional development would impact our ability to generate free cash flow next year.

And our next question comes from the line of Claire Ye with Imperial Capital.

Claire Ye

This is Claire for Irene, wanted to ask about you have transitioned your listing to the US what kind of G&A savings do you expect by avoiding to sort of work in both countries?

Eric McCrady

I don’t, I don’t think this is huge G&A impact to being listed the way we are today, there may be some savings around the edges but we don’t really anticipate a material difference, our staff today does both the GAAP and the SEC and the IFRS stuff in Australia that we need to and we'd really just be shifting staff from Australian compliance to US compliance. So, if we do make that shift, we don’t anticipate any major G&A savings. So, there may be some kind of edges and it may free up, or could free up some time from some of those people if we did that.

Claire Ye

All right, thank you.

David Novac

Yes, hi Eric and everyone else. Just wanted to find out, like we’re talking about by the end of the second half, being cash flow positive, just wanted to say what projections you have about that there’s some obviously there’s been a drag in the share price over many years, which the company spending investments, so much capital on development and production. So just wanted to get a, is there any kind of idea about going forward, what do you expect to end the year turning this obviously the cash flow situation?

Eric McCrady

Yeah, I think we previously issued full year EBITDA guidance, we have not included EBITDA guidance in this deck. I think as we looked at our peer companies we don’t see a lot of people guiding to EBITDA and that’s the primary driver I think as people turn to run their own oil, gas and NGL price decks. So instead of us running, we provided all the information for people to make that calculation for third quarter, we haven’t revised our full year guidance. But given volatility in gas and NGL pricing, we haven’t refreshed that guidance, either going forward one of the analysts earlier asked in 2020, what the maintenance capital plan looks like?

And we believe that, subject again to full analysis, that for running a $90 million or $100 million capital budget we should be able to generate somewhere around $40 million a year in free cash flow at $55 oil, [$250] gas, and $18 a barrel NGL prices. Some of the current prices are a little bit below that today. But that’s roughly what we think, holding flat does with the current capital structure.

If we accelerate development in the future, then we can obviously increase that free cash flow generation but that’s what a whole flat case looks like, we believe next year again that’s a formal budget of guidance that, that what the assets should be able to do.

David Novac

Thank you, and are you satisfied with your current hedging policy current quarters well with the leaving out any price shocks in the oil market.

Eric McCrady

Yeah. I think we’re happy with the strategy that we have in place and would love to have more capital available to invest and be able to hedge more into the future. So, for that we’d love to know exactly where prices are next year so we could formulate our capital plan and commit to it and have hedged about when oil prices were higher. But we’re a small company so we’re very happy with the way the hedging program is performing, it provides us significant buffer if prices drop to protect capital that we’ve invested. And it’s functioning the way we think that it should or the way we’ve designed it to function. We do always tweak that program around the edges, monitor it to make sure it's still achieving those objectives. But right now we’re happy with how it's performing.

And ladies and gentlemen I'm showing no further questions.