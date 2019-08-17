Tesla Energy Storage Potential Given Boost At Company And Industry Levels

The announcement of the Megapack product from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in early August is an important one. News concerning autos tends to hit the headlines more. The Megapack announcement may have gone somewhat under the radar.

Tesla's aim is to have half their revenue from energy storage and batteries. There have been numerous comments from Tesla executives to this effect in the past. The world is changing over to renewables even faster than many had predicted. The demand for energy storage is growing very rapidly as a result. Recent developments for Tesla in Australia reinforce this point.

The only question is whether Tesla will have the capacity and focus to meet that demand.

Megapack

The "Powerpack" product has been successful in large-scale utility projects. The world's largest lithium ion battery at Hornsdale Wind Farm in South Australia is a well known case in point. However, a Powerpack unit has a 210KWh capacity.

The new product represents a quantum leap improvement. The new Megapack has 3 MWh of storage and 1.5 MW of inverter capacity. It has a 60% increase in energy density over the Powerpack. These factors should be game changers. An illustration is pictured below:

Tesla

There are many reasons why traditional fossil fuel and gas peaker plants will be a thing of the past. Apart from their negative environmental impact and growing cost disadvantages, speed and ease of use will become increasingly important. As the Tesla release stated:

"It can deploy an emissions-free 250 MW 1GWh power plant in less than 3 months on a 3 acre footprint-four times faster than a traditional fossil fuel power plant of that size."

As detailed by Tesla, the Megapack is essentially up and running out of the box. No assembly is required. It has both AC and DC interfaces. The latter allows for "plug and play" interface with solar grids. Such grids are becoming increasingly common across the globe. The system offers bi-directional inverters, battery modules, thermal management layout and control systems.

The modularity of the system, combined with lesser space required and fewer parts, should enable the Megapack to be very competitively priced. This was already the case with the Powerpack, and the Megapack would no doubt be more cost effective.

The Q2 company update stated:

"Additional cell supply combined with our new module line designed by Tesla Grohmann enabled a step change in energy storage production."

The 129 MWh Hornsdale Wind Farm project was installed very rapidly on Elon Musk's promised time-table. At the time, Tesla bears said Tesla would never meet the schedule. They were wrong. The project used over 600 Powerpacks. However, using the Megapack product, Tesla could have installed the project ten times faster and used just 43 Megapacks. The project is pictured below:

Source: teslarati

The great business model the project illustrates is evidenced by the numbers. The installation cost was US$66 million. The savings made already exceed US$50 million according to Tesla figures recently released. The Megapack should open up many more such opportunities for the company.

Tesla's Energy Storage Numbers

The Q2 2019 analyst call was quiet on the energy storage business of Tesla. This was probably because of the barrage of questions from analysts on the auto side. Yet energy storage is growing rapidly. According to the Tesla investor letter, Powerwall and Powerpack deployment increased by 81% in the quarter to total 415 MWh. It can be argued that analysts are missing a beat by underappreciating the potential of the energy storage business in their calculations.

In the full year 2018, the revenue had tripled from 2017. The only thing that prevented the numbers from being even stronger in 2018 and the first half 2019 was lack of supply. This was as Tesla focused on its Model 3 auto production. With both autos and batteries, Tesla is supply-constrained, not demand-constrained.

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) has increased production capacity at GF1 in Nevada this year from 23GWh to 28GWh. This looks to be allowing for increased supply of Powerwalls and Powerpacks. Capacity may still be strained, however, due to the success of Model 3 sales.

In Q2 2019, the division rose 13% year on year to US$368 million (this compares to US$5.3 billion for autos). The less impressive percentage number for the whole division is due to the further decline in the solar business. There, the company has slipped out of the top three suppliers in the USA. PV business was down 65% year on year. The growth in energy storage helped offset these declines.

Gross margin was up to 11.6%. This was still lower than gross margin for autos at 18.9%. The new product mix, improved pricing, and ongoing projects should lead to greatly improved numbers going forward. This will be accelerated by the new focus and expertise being lent by the new Tesla Grohmann division. More details on this should be given at the forthcoming "Battery Investment Day". This could be a key event for the energy storage division, and an aid to the stock price.

As I detailed here, it is likely that Tesla will enter into new battery agreements and co-operation deals in China as its Shanghai plant comes online. Lithium ion battery manufacturing is forecast to increase from US$36.2 billion per annum now to US$100 billion by 2026. As with EVs and energy storage, Tesla is at the forefront of the new industry.

As I have written previously, Elon Musk's stated aim is for Tesla to be a "fully integrated sustainable energy company" with half of its revenues coming from the non-auto sector. Major investor Ron Baron stated late last year that he expected the battery division to have US$500 billion revenues by 2030. At that time, the total company revenue would be US$1 trillion he reckoned. Those actual numbers may take a bit of a leap of faith. There is nothing amiss with the expected growth trajectory though. Analysts may have underestimated the effect this will have on the stock price.

Residential

The residential market demand is as strong as the commercial. It has been similarly afflicted by lack of capacity. Tesla has supplied its residential Powerwall to over 50,000 locations. However, any glance at a Tesla community board will evidence the numerous customers crying out for a delivery date for their orders.

These lead times vary from place to place. Anecdotal evidence suggests that, if you live in California, you should get your Powerwalls quite quickly, for instance. That is because Tesla has a strong presence in one of the country's more environmentally conscious states. Musk has said 2019 would be the year of Powerwall. Time will tell if this is true. Demand for the product is huge, and customer acquisition costs are low compared to rivals such as Vivint (VSLR) and Sunrun (RUN).

The rise of VPPs (virtual power plants) is set to give a further boost to Powerwall sales volumes. In these new days of decentralised supply and microgrids, the distinction between "residential" and "commercial" markets will increasingly become blurred.

Upcoming Orders

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric Company (NYSE:PCG), better known as PG&E, has had its own problems because of fires in California. These were themselves partially caused by the climate change which the utility is trying to address. These problems now look close to being resolved legally and financially.

At that point of resolution, Tesla will begin supply to PG&E's Moss landing site. Tesla's portion of the project is a 182.5 MW storage project to cover wind and solar energy. It is expected that this will complete by the end of 2020. The total project is expected to reach 567 MWh as PG&E strives to meet the surging energy needs of Silicon Valley.

Even Tesla's auto competitors are buying its batteries. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has commenced buying Tesla batteries for over 100 of its charging stations across the USA. It is believed about 350 KWh has been installed so far. This vertical integration model has been taken further by the world's largest EV manufacturer, BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF). They have unleashed a flurry of energy storage initiatives around the world. Their volume will no doubt be larger than Tesla's. There is plenty of room for all in this huge new growth business. Estimates of the value vary but there is no argument about the soaring growth of the business. A respected report by GTM calculated that energy storage would grow from 295 MW in 2017 to 2535 MW by 2022.

Australia is a particular ongoing success story for Tesla. The company is involved in another massive virtual power plant battery supply project in South Australia. Phases 1 and 2 of the project have been a great success. Now, Phase 3 is proceeding. This will result in effectively a 250MW/650 MWh power plant. This will cover over 50,000 homes over the course of the next few years. Such decentralised systems are set to increase rapidly in number and in scope. In Australia, over 15% of households have solar panels, and the number is increasing steadily.

Tesla bears have repeatedly said that the swing to the Liberal Party in recent Australian elections would negatively impact the energy storage business. They are wrong. As the website of the Liberal Party leader in South Australia has just stated:

"VPPs will be an integral part of the future of Australia's energy system."

The Liberal Party of Australia is not primarily proceeding with these sorts of projects because they want to be seen as environmentally correct. They are proceeding with them for economic reasons. Renewables are becoming increasingly more cost competitive. Such systems provide a more efficient network when power cuts off. They are popular with consumers as they allow for surplus energy generated to be sold back to the grid.

The South Australia government has also initiated a home battery scheme. In this, discounts are being given to consumers by the state authorities for purchasing systems such as the Powerwall.

Island locations continue to be a strong market for Tesla. Microgrids to replace inefficient and polluting diesel are springing up in many locations. Projects have been supplied on islands such as Ta'u in American Samoa, in Hawaii, in the Philippines, in Fiji and in Puerto Rico where, of course, the whole fossil fuel system had collapsed. One reason why islands are a particularly fertile market for energy storage lies in the cost of transporting fossil fuels to such locations.

"Mini grids" or micro grids" in developing countries, not just on islands, are another promising area of growth. I have explored these in previous articles.

Long term, Tesla's advantages of large-scale and vertical integration will stand it in even better stead. One outcome of this will be "second life storage". That is where vehicle batteries are re-used and have a second life as energy storage providers. It is no coincidence BYD Auto is going full tilt into energy storage. As is Volkswagen, which has the aim to be the world's largest EV manufacturer. Fast-growing EV player Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) is following a similar path.

The Big Picture

No week goes by without news of some large new renewable energy project somewhere in the world. The pace of change is escalating rapidly. Doubters of renewable energy are like doubters of climate change. They will be increasingly lonely siren voices in the wilderness. Tesla is perfectly placed to ride this global change in energy.

One recent example of many is that of Scottish Power. This utility has begun sourcing all its energy supply from renewable sources. The end of fossil fuels for customers in Scotland is coming rapidly. Last month, Scottish Power announced they would be building the U.K.'s largest lithium ion battery at their wind farm at Whitelee. The 50 MW system will have double the capacity of any other U.K. system when it is operational in 2020. It is foreseen by Scottish Power that it will be ideal for batteries to charge overnight when demand is low and provide back-up when demand peaks in the morning. In Scotland, the wind usually blows, and such systems are expected to proliferate in the next few years. This is just one recent example of many one could cite in Europe.

Similarly, the sun is almost a constant throughout most of Australia. Hence, the plethora of solar powered battery back-up systems there. Tesla is much involved in these. As more solar systems get installed in the country, so the demand for energy storage rises. It is a virtuous circle for companies like Tesla.

In many countries, utilities are moving over to renewables as a matter of course. The USA, apart from some bright spots such as California, is a laggard in this. It is seemingly only a matter of time though before the USA follows the example of the rest of the world. It is already starting to happen.

Coal generation represented about 50% of U.S. energy generation in 2005. Now, it is only 27% and falling fast. This is despite the Trump Administration's oxymoronic "clean coal" mantra. Major coal producers such as Blackjewel and Cloud Peak Energy have gone bankrupt this year. Already the "levelled" cost of electricity generation from renewables has become cheaper than generation from coal. This gap will only widen in the future.

Utilities in the USA will have a mixed balance of renewables and natural gas in the future. Much of the proportion will depend upon where they are located. For instance, in the fairly empty MidWest, there is plenty of space and plenty of wind and sunshine. In the crowded North-East of the country, such resources are scarcer.

In the Midwest, this has been evidenced recently by the plans of Minnesota based provider Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to be carbon-free by 2050. This puts them 21 years behind Scottish Power, or lots of other utilities in Europe. It is at least a step in the inevitable direction utilities will be moving. Michigan-based CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is another utility with similar goals.

On the obverse side, there are utilities such as Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) which still envisage more of a fossil fuel future. They could have long-term problems. As renewables get increasingly competitive, the natural gas plants of such utilities are likely to get obsolescent more rapidly than they had calculated. Consumers are becoming more environmentally aware. They are likely to switch over from fossil-file based companies such as Duke toward those offering fully renewable solutions. Such consumer-led moves have become major features in the European market in the past couple of years. Savvy investors would be wise to treat such utilities with caution as long-term investments.

One move that could quicken still more the transition from fossil fuels to renewables would be a reduction in fossil fuel subsidies. Such a reduction has been the official policy of the IMF, the U.N. and the G20 for some time now. The USA and Saudi Arabia have been particular laggards in meeting their promised subsidy reductions.

A new intra-governmental report noted how vast and over-reaching such subsidies are to the benefit of the fossil fuel industry. Worldwide subsidies to the coal, oil and gas industries total US$370 billion annually. Those for renewables total US$100 billion. This is down to the lobbying power of a huge and well-established global industry. However, the surge in renewables will only increase. The renewables industry will in time move closer to being on a level playing field with fossil fuels in terms of subsidies.

Already the quantum of investment in renewables for electricity generation has been greater each year since 2008 than that for fossil fuel generation. Tesla is well-positioned to ride this zeitgeist for years to come.

Conclusion

Tesla has an exciting new product in the Megapack. More such developments are likely to come off the Tesla Grohmann pipeline shortly. The company has huge unmet demand for its commercial and residential energy storage products. The world is switching over to renewables at a faster and faster pace. Tesla aims to have half of its revenues from its non-auto sector in the long term. Energy storage is another industry that the disruptor is disrupting.

The only question is to what extent the company will have the ability to ramp up supply sufficiently to meet demand. The stock market has underpriced the energy storage potential for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.