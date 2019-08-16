Polaris' Single Biggest Bull Case

Stay away from the stock until we get some tariff relief. At that point, this company will become one of the biggest winners.

The company's bottom line is a victim of the current trade war as margins continue to offset all benefits from higher sales.

Let's changes things a bit. In March of this year, I wrote an article covering Polaris Industries' (PII) 'cool' products but difficult market situation as consumer sentiment was peaking, along with a general downtrend of economic expectations. In this article, I am going to change things. I will discuss the company's latest Q2 results and tell you how to trade this stock. There is always a bull case, and in this case, it's the potential relief from tariffs.

Put This One On Your Watchlist For One Reason

I have to say that analyzing Polaris has been one of the most interesting things I have done in the Q2 earnings season. The company is impacted by a lot of (macro) factors and has a lot of potential despite reporting somewhat disappointing Q2 results.

First, let's look at the simple sales results. The company reported sales growth of 18%, which is the 11th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth.

Organic sales growth was 7%. Foreign exchange rates were a 1 point drag, while the Boat acquisition added $182 million. The average selling price was up 7% as a result of price increases and a favorable sales mix.

The company's sales increases in the first quarter have been the biggest for Polaris and the entire industry in over a decade according to Chairman and CEO Scott Wine. Raising prices is one of the company's measures to fight what they call their single largest contributor to their lower earnings.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.73 which is above consensus expectations of $1.66 and 2% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. This is largely due to tariffs like the ones announced on May 9 that increased 301 List 3 tariffs to 25%. These effects were partially offset by the decision to lift 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Moreover, and this is a number that sticks: adjusted EPS would have been up 20% in the second quarter when adjusted for tariffs(!).

This number really got to me as this would have been one of the best growth rates of the past few years despite the economy being in a severe downtrend and peaking consumer sentiment.

The company's products continue to show strength even though poor weather pressured motorcycle ORV and boat retail. Nonetheless, Bennington sales are still up year-to-date and have even gained further market share. It is remarkable as well that powersports have outperformed total North American retail sales growth as total retail sales are down 2% in the second quarter according to Polaris.

ORV/Snowmobile sales were up 6% in Q2 primarily due to higher prices and better price/mix. ORV wholegood sales improved by 4% thanks to stronger side-by-side mix and 9% higher average selling prices. Total units were slightly down in line with North American retail sales. Motorcycle sales were up 15% on a GAAP basis supported by strong Indian shipments thanks to the newly introduced FTR 1200. International sales were up 41% as Indian FTR 1200 sales did very well internationally.

So, all things considered, the stock continues to be pressured by lower tariff related margins while sales continue to accelerate thanks to successful products, better pricing to somewhat offset tariffs and a good price/mix.

With regard to the company's guidance, Polaris has narrowed both sales and EPS ranges for the full year of 2019. Sales are expected to increase between 12% and 13% this year as the North American powersports industry is expected to remain positive in the low to mid-single digit price range, while motorcycle sales are expected to be a slight headwind. Boat sales are expected to contribute roughly 6% to full year sales growth.

The full-year EPS range has been revised as well. The lower end has been raised by $0.05 to $6.10 as a result of the boat segment. The upper end of the range has been maintained at $6.30.

When looking at the share price, it becomes quite clear that Polaris is struggling. However, the company's fundamentals are clearly doing great despite tariffs and the economic downturn. Unfortunately, this does not result in traders buying this stock trading at 12x next year's earnings.

The company has a debt/equity ratio of 2.0 and is prone to being sold off as long as tariffs continue to be an issue while further economic slowing is likely to impact powersports rather sooner than later.

The single best way to deal with this stock in my opinion is by keeping it on your watchlist as a buy in case tariffs are being solved. This company is poised to make big moves after positive tariff news as this causes tremendous relief with regard to the bottom line and potential sales growth. Unfortunately, as long as this is not the case, I am afraid that this will continue to be a case of 'stay on the sidelines'.

