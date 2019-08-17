Pure Gold Derisks, Nevada Gold Juniors Drop, And Why It's Imperative To Use Stops

It's been a quieter week in the gold sector with less important headline news, but I'd be remiss in not mentioning the positive news out of Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) last week. The company has secured a $90 million financing package with Sprott Resource Lending and has now made a construction decision for their project. The company is fully-funded for construction as well as for growth strategies to continue drilling, and this has significantly de-risked the project and removed the financing uncertainty. Elsewhere in the sector, the Nevada juniors can't seem to catch a break. Despite being home to projects in the #1 jurisdiction ranked by Fraser Institute Research based on their Investment Attractiveness Index [IAI], both Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) and Corvus Gold (OTCQX:CORVF) cannot seem to find any meaningful support. Gold Standard Ventures is busy testing its 52-week lows, while Corvus Gold has plunged to new 3-month lows. This is a significant divergence from the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) which made new 52-week highs last week and is likely confusing for those holding these stocks. Unfortunately, excellent projects don't always make suitable investments on a medium-term basis (6-12 months), and this is why stops are so important. There is nothing wrong with formulating an investment thesis and having the market prove this thesis incorrect by showing you a loss, but there is a lot wrong with continuing to hold a position that is showing losses. I continue to see these Nevada names as Avoids and do not see bottom-fishing as a wise strategy with so many other names in the sector seeing significant accumulation.

(Source: FraserInstitute.org)

Pure Gold Begins Construction

It's been an arduous year for Pure Gold Mining investors as they've had no clarity on how the gold was eventually going to get their significant gold reserves out of the ground. This uncertainty kept a lid on the stock which traded in a sideways range for nearly two years. Fortunately, this came to a screeching halt last week, when Pure Gold Mining announced the news that they had made a construction decision following a deal with Sprott Resource Lending. Sprott Resource Lending has provided Pure Gold with a credit facility with a term of 7 years for $65 million, as well as a $25 million callable gold stream. On top of the company's recent equity raise closed in July, this provides the company with significant cash to both fund construction for their Madsen Red Lake Mine, as well as continue exploration work. This is a positive development as this provides the company with the option to continue work in building out their satellite deposits during the construction period. The terms are shown below, and while they could have been a little more favorable, I don't think the company had a terrible amount of say in the matter. If the gold price did not hold up on the off chance and sunk back below $1,400/oz, they would be back to not having a deal on the table. The only part of the deal I'm not elated with is the callable gold stream, but the company does have the option to terminate it on June 30, 2021, by paying $38 million. It's unlikely they'll have the cash to terminate on the June 30, 2021, date, but the June 30, 2022, date for $38 million is certainly doable assuming a firm gold price.

(Source: Company News Release)

Pure Gold's Madsen Red Lake Mine is expected to produce 70,000 ounces annually for the first two years, at all-in sustaining cash costs of $787/oz. If the gold (GLD) price decides to respect its recent breakout, this means margins of $600/oz - $700/oz for the company. These margins will be reduced due to the callable gold stream, but the important thing is that the company can finally move towards production. With a current share count of nearly 360 million shares, getting a deal done and moving this towards construction was imperative before the share count creeped any higher. The extra cash in the treasury will allow Pure Gold to continue exploration at their satellite deposits (Russet South, Fork, and Wedge) where the company currently has an after-tax NPV (55%5%) based on their February Preliminary Economic Assessment of $51 million using a $1,275/oz gold price. Looking at sensitivity analysis, however, this after-tax NPV has jumped to $88 million using current gold prices of $1,500/oz. This also increases the after-tax internal rate of return from 39% to 62%, a significant bump. The envisioned project has very reasonable upfront capital of $57 million, and therefore, we can envision how the company could put the project into production using cash flow from Madsen Red Lake. However, this is contingent on a firm gold price as the company's priority is likely buying back their gold stream before a new project into production.

(Source: Company News Release)

While I would have liked better terms for the recent financing, I don't think they were terrible either. Pure Gold was stuck between a rock and a hard place with a share count that was creeping up and a need to move the company forward. Ultimately, I believe they did the right thing. In a perfect world, they would have waited for $1,600/oz or higher to get a better deal, but being greedy for more favorable terms also carried the risk of the price of gold dropping and taking potential deals off the table. While I do not hold the stock currently, I believe it has placed a floor under the stock near the $0.40 level on the US Market.

Nevada Juniors Can't Catch A Bid

Moving down south to a couple of well-known juniors in Nevada, the gold price has done absolutely nothing to help their share prices. Both Gold Standard Ventures and Corvus Gold have not only not participated in the recent gold rally, but they've also gone in the opposite direction. While the price of gold is up 15% since the end of May, Corvus Gold is down 5%, and Gold Standard Ventures is down 12%. This is an even more pronounced underperformance when compared with the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) 35% return in the same period. This is not a good sign at all as I do not like to be long markets that are unable to rally on good news. If a market cannot rally on the back of a multi-year breakout in gold, one has to ask themselves what it will take for them to turn around.

For this reason, I see both stocks as Avoids. Both companies have decent projects in Nevada, but ultimately, the technical picture is what holds the most weight. Currently, it remains bleak for both stocks as they remain in ranges or downtrends.

As we can see from a chart of Gold Standard Ventures below, the stock is trading in a descending triangle, which is typically a bearish pattern. The company's recent equity raise of $21 million at roughly $0.95 US per share has failed to put much of a floor under the stock, and the stock is now retesting its lows for a second time. This is not impressive price action, given that the price of gold should be lighting a match under the stock and propelling it higher. Ultimately, I would be shocked if the lows at $0.92 held, and I do not see any reason to go bottom-fishing here. There's no question that the stock is beginning to head towards undervalued levels here, but markets rarely bottom on valuation. Instead, they overshoot overvaluation on the upside and also overshoot undervaluation on the downside.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving over to Corvus Gold even continued positive results out of the company's Nevada properties have been unable to keep the stock afloat. The company released news that they'd expanded their Mother Lode deposit to the north with ML-19-114 intersecting 48.8 meters of 1.15 grams per tonne gold. This hole suggests that the mineralization could potentially extend the full length of the property package up towards AngloGold's (AU) Silicon Property. The company's Preliminary Economic Assessment released earlier this year suggests a post-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $914 million at $1,450/oz gold. This comes with pretty hefty initial capital expenditures of $424 million but is something that a company like AngloGold Ashanti could certainly handle. I believe AngloGold Ashanti to be a likely suitor for the project given that Corvus Gold has surrounded them with their claims, but the poor price action remains an issue. The best investment opportunities have both strong fundamentals and technicals, and Corvus Gold's technical picture continues to dampen. Until we can see this change and a weekly close above $1.82 US, I see the stock as an Avoid. The stock could easily be taken over, and I may miss a great opportunity here, but from my experience, takeover situations are typically coupled with unusual volume characteristics and higher prices. An example of this was Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), which I pointed out as a strong buy in April.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company News Release)

Looking at the technical picture, Corvus Gold is stuck beneath a declining 200-day moving average (yellow line) despite the Gold Juniors Index making new 52-week highs last week. This suggests that it is not in as much demand as other large-cap leaders like Barrick Gold (GOLD) which continue to see strong accumulation, or small-cap leaders like Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Stops: They're Non-Negotiable

The junior mining sector offers enormous opportunity with high volatility and massive moves in both directions, but the key to success is protecting against the gigantic moves against you. Even the best companies with world-class projects do not always make good stocks to own, and we've seen evidence of this in Gold Standard Ventures. Once the stock broke below its 200-day moving average in March of 2017, it was lights out for the stock. The stock has since declined over 60%, and this could have been avoided with the simple use of a stop. No matter how in love with a company's fundamentals I am, I always have an exit strategy in place and written down before I exit. This allows me to detach the trade from my emotions and gives me a precise amount I'm willing to risk if the trade plan does not go as expected.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I believe Marty Schwartz has one the best quotes ever discussed on stops from his book Pit Bull, and I will share it below, as it has helped me tremendously:

"One of the great tools of trading is the stop. The point at which you divorce yourself from your emotions and ego, and admit that you're wrong. Most people have a tough time doing this, and instead of selling out a losing position, they'll hang on, hoping the market will realize the error of its ways and behave as they believe it should. This attitude is usually self-destructive. They know how much of a profit they're willing to take, but they don't have the foggiest idea how much they're willing to lose. They're like deer in the headlights; they just freeze and wait to get run over. Their plan for a position that goes south is 'Please God, let me out of this and I'll never do it again.' But that's a lie because if the position turns around, they'll soon forget about God. They'll go back to thinking that they're geniuses and they'll do it again which means they're sure to get caught and get caught bad. What most people fail to understand is that while you're losing your money, you're also losing your objectivity."

While stops may seem counter-productive as you are buying high only to sell lower, the fact is that "low" is objective, and we don't know if we're selling low at the time. Gold Standard Ventures may have seemed like selling low at $2.00 US, but it's now under $1.00, and that would have been an exceptional exit. The same is true of Corvus Gold, which is a great company but gave a sell signal over six months at $1.90 US. The stock is since down over 25%, and the fundamentals have improved at the same time. The market does not make sense, and it does not care what our average cost is, and therefore, the only way to make money in this sector is to ride winners and cut losses before they get out of hand. After trading this sector on and off for over twelve years, this is the most important advice I can offer for long-term success. If one is not willing to use stops, they should altogether avoid the sector as trading without stops in the most volatile industry in the market other than Biotech (IBB) is placing one's portfolio in harm's way.

Prior to entering any trade, no matter how much you like a company, you should be writing down on a sticky note or in a note on your phone, the price where you will reduce the position, or exit entirely if it goes wrong. While stops may not be advisable on large-cap stocks like Apple (AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or JPMorgan (JPM) which are not going to lose 80% of their value in a year if things get bad, this is not true of junior mining stocks where there's a growing cemetery of junior stocks that have been de-listed or bought out for $0.20 cents on the dollar, despite having great projects. If you don't believe me, go read the Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) boards or Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF), both are down 85% from their 2016 highs despite gold being 10% higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROGFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.