WTI Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation Early Week To 57.47s Where Selling Interest Halted The Auction

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI's price action.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of a potentially completed corrective phase from 60.94s. This expectation played out as balance continued early week within last week's supply cluster before buying interest emerged, 54.60s, driving price higher to 57.47s in Tuesday's trade. Selling interest emerged there, halting the buy-side sequence, driving price lower to 53.77s ahead of Friday's auction, settling at 54.81s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

11-16 August 2019

This week's auction saw a minor pullback in Monday's auction from last week's key supply cluster, 54.65s-54.47s, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 53.54s. Price discovery higher developed from there to 57.47s into Tuesday's trade. Buying interest emerged in Tuesday's NY trade, driving price aggressively higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 57.47s, near key supply overhead. Minor sell excess developed there ahead of Tuesday's NY close. Following Tuesday's NY close, selling interest emerged, 57.01s.

Aggressive price discovery lower developed in Wednesday's trade as selling interest emerged, 55s, ahead of the EIA release (+1.5mil v -2.8mil expected), achieving a stopping point, 53.97s. Balance development then ensued, 55.33s-53.91s, into Thursday's trade as Wednesday's low was probed, forming a minor structural buy excess. Two-sided trade continued into Friday's auction, 55.62s-54.22s, as the September-October liquidity roll completed ahead of Friday's close, settling at 54.81s.

NinjaTrader

This week's primary expectation was for price discovery higher. This probability path played out as price discovery higher developed early week to 57.54s near key supply where selling interest drove price lower in pullback within the context of a buy-side sequence from 50.52s. This week's rotation (393 ticks) traded just beyond the average weekly range expectancy (369 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to this week's key demand cluster, 54s-53.54s, will be key. Should this demand area hold, it is likely (at minimum) the buy-side sequence begun at 50.52s has another wave higher. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key demand cluster will target key supply clusters overhead, 57s-57.50s/58s-58.75s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key demand will target key demand clusters below, 53s-52s/51.50s-50.50s, respectively. The broader contextual question is whether the buy-side phase (June-July 2019) completed at 60.94s or will continue. Near-term bias remains buy-side, barring failure of 53.54s as support.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) Long posture peaked there. Since that high, MM short posture trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week's report reflects a decline/change in MM short posture (67k contracts) as the short posture trend higher has halted. It generally requires a large quantity of MM short posture to form structural lows. Despite that, MM net long posture is now rising along with Open Interest, implying price discovery higher may continue from this major support area, 50-55s.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.