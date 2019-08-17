Short Simon Property Group At Your Own Risk

Simon Property Group (SPG) is my highest conviction buy ever. I am preparing a comprehensive report about the mall REIT sector.

In this article however I will explain why it is very dangerous to short SPG in spite of the downward momentum in its share price. I am big believer that fundamentals trump technicals in high-quality stocks, and SPG is no exception. SPG can use its top-notch credit rating to essentially arbitrage the low valuation in its share price, while increasing dividend safety and arguably also improving its overall credit profile.

Distorted Risk-Reward Proposition

For those who haven't followed SPG before, in a nutshell, here is the summary: SPG is a real estate landlord of high-quality mall properties which has seen its stock trade at low valuations due to poor sentiment for mall properties. While SPG's stock yields 5.6% and screams "distressed," in reality it continues to report strong financial results, with tenant sales psf growing at around $660 sales psf and leasing spreads staying strong at mid teens rates (in other words, SPG is able to increase rents by over 10% upon lease expiration). SPG is generating so much free cash flow that it has around $1.5 billion and growing after paying the dividend to use on things like growth redevelopment projects and share repurchases.

Huge Downward Momentum But Why You Can't Short It

SPG has seen its dividend yield expand from around 4.5% to 5.6% in the past several months:

(Yahoo Finance)

Some investors might consider shorting it just because of the downward momentum. I don't trade on technicals however, and note that in the case of SPG, low share prices do not hurt it financially because it is a net buyer of its stock, not a net seller. Its numbers only get better as its stock goes down because the company is able to buy back more shares at cheaper prices. Valuations have gotten so cheap that it has yet another lever it can pull which would prove to be the ultimate "short killer."

Preferred Stock Exchange

My proposal: SPG should consider issuing preferred stock and using the proceeds to repurchase common shares on the open market. The preferred shares of SPG have historically always traded at a significantly higher yield than the common shares because of the common shares' dividend growth, with a yield spread of 2-3% (SPG.PRJ's preferred dividend yield is on top, and the SPG common stock's dividend yield is at the bottom):

(Dividend.com)

This is no longer the case.

SPG.PRJ currently yields around 6%, but this looks to be artificially high, as due to its ability to be called in the future, it cannot trade so much higher than par (it was originally issued at over an 8% yield). Even at this 6% rate though, this is just a 0.4% yield spread over the 5.6% dividend yield of the common stock. However, due to the "par ceiling" as discussed above, the yield is deceptively high on the preferred and if SPG were to issue a new preferred today, it'd be at a much lower yield.

Shopping center REIT peer Federal Realty Trust (FRT) has a preferred stock yielding 4.8%. FRT has investment grade ratings of A- from S&P and A3 from Moody's. SPG has higher credit ratings at A from S&P and A2 from Moody's. It is reasonable to assume that SPG should be able to issue preferred stock with a dividend yield equal if not lower than that of FRT. Basically we have a situation where the preferred stock of a dividend growth monster is trading at a lower yield than its common stock - which is an opportunity ripe for arbitrage.

The Motivation

With dividend growth stocks like SPG, such an exchange operation would make a lot of sense because we are essentially replacing common stock at a growing 5.6% yield with preferred stock at a flat 4.8% yield. From a fundamental standpoint, a growing 5.6% yield must be worth significantly more than a flat 4.8% yield. The common shareholders left after the buyback would retain all the future upside but the new preferred shareholders would continue receiving the same 4.8% yield. It is a no-brainer swap within the equity section of its capital structure.

The Math: Does It Really Save On Dividends?

One of the typical misconceptions with REITs is that share repurchases are useless because they "don't save on dividends" due to the fact that REITs are required to distribute 90% of taxable income as dividends. I will now show why this is not true, at least in the long term. This preferred stock exchange not only would boost FFO/share but would also potentially save significant dividends in the future.

As we can see below, SPG has paid at or over 90% of operating income as dividends (includes preferred distributions):

(Chart by High Probability Investments, data from SPG 2018 10-K)

As a result, we can assume that the amount of dividends SPG pays is perhaps slightly higher than the 90% requirement. To be conservative however, let's assume that the common dividend is just tracking the 90% minimum payout and that SPG is not paying more than that. The first observation that we must make is that this exchange will not increase its total dividend payout because we would be merely shifting some of the dividend payout from common stock to preferred stock (to maintain the 90% minimum payout requirement). The net dividend payout (preferred plus common) would remain the same. The real benefit is when the taxable operating income increases, and SPG is forced to increase its dividend payout due to the 90% rule - all of that increase would be attributable to the common stock because preferred stocks pay a flat dividend.

If SPG were to issue $3 billion of preferred stock and buy back $3 billion of common stock, we can see below that this would lead to a very noticeable increase in the common dividend both immediately and ask after a 5% rise in operating income (I have assumed that the preferred stock would be issued at a 5% yield instead of 4.8% yield to be conservative):

(Chart by High Probability Investments, using current annualized $8.40 common dividend)

This would prove to be an ongoing phenomenon as long as it continues to increase profits: the common dividend per share would grow at a much faster pace than without the buyback, but the total dividends paid did not increase.

If after the 5% rise in operating income, SPG had wanted to target a $8.91 common dividend payout in the first place, then without the preferred stock exchange, it would have to pay more than the 90% minimum payout requirement, since at 90% it would have had to pay only $8.82 per share. After the preferred stock exchange, however, SPG finds itself paying $8.91 with the same amount of money as it would have with $8.82 per share without the preferred stock exchange. Specifically, SPG ends up saving $31.9 million - while this may seem like a small number, remember that this number keeps growing and adding up every year after, and that this is all "free savings." SPG is arguably leaving significant recurring cash flow on the table by not implementing this repurchase program.

Impact On Liquidity

The biggest concern from this exchange operation is whether or not this would negatively impact SPG's ability to access capital, for example, fund its growth redevelopment projects and deal with debt maturities. The answer is surprising: not at all.

We need to know if the preferred stock would lead to a credit downgrade or higher interest rates on its debt. SPG has about $30 billion in consolidated and unconsolidated debt on the balance sheet, so this $3 billion operation would only increase leverage by a max of 10%. Moody's has indicated that SPG could see debt to EBITDA rise to 7 times or more in the near term without a downgrade to its credit ratings (after a $3 billion buyback program SPG would have debt to EBITDA around 6 times). That said, because preferred stock has no maturity date (which is essentially the biggest difference with this and debt), it is usually counted at 50% of typical debt when computing leverage by the credit agencies. Further, because SPG is a dividend growth stock, an argument can be made that this preferred stock buyback is slightly credit positive due to the potential forward dividend savings. Equity valuations will very likely respond positively to such a buyback as this is really "free money" for SPG - arbitrage opportunities like this do not last for very long. Improved equity valuations help to improve its liquidity profile in case it ends up needing to resort to issuing equity in times of crisis. This is a maneuver which would have almost immediate near-term benefits as well as proving to be a solid, long-term investment.

Will They Do It?

As stated above, arbitrage opportunities like this do not last for very long, but that's not the problem - rather, I'm not sure SPG will really do this. It might not think that it is worth its trouble, and it has proven itself to often be overly conservative when it comes to appeasing the credit agencies. This maneuver would be more of a "perfectionist" share price management type of capital allocation decision - SPG for the most part has not needed to work so hard to earn investors' positive sentiment in the past. As a result, in spite of this being a mathematical no-brainer (to me at least), the odds of SPG actually doing it appear rather low. SPG would probably need to trade at higher yield before it even thinks of such a strategy.

In reality though, SPG would not really need to repurchase that many shares to make a statement anyways. Over the past three years, the company has repurchased a total of $1 billion of common stock. So even a $1 billion preferred stock buyback would be a considerable amount and would be viewed by Wall Street as some sort of accelerated buyback. As a result, SPG would likely not need to issue so much preferred stock, meaning leverage would barely be hit to realize the benefit of improved stock valuations.

Why It Still Matters

While it seems unlikely for SPG to actually implement this preferred stock buyback, this by no means implies that this was all a useless exercise. On the other hand, this shows very clearly how mispriced SPG's common stock has become, as it has available this mechanism to save future common dividends for free. I note that this is not necessarily restricted to be a one-time operation because it could simply keep issuing preferred stock and repurchasing common stock on the open market continuously as long as the valuations make sense - there is no net cost outlay for these transactions.

More importantly, an increased valuation would give SPG increased options to take advantage of market opportunity, namely, making potential takeover offers for peers Macerich (MAC) or Taubman (TCO). If SPG were to trade at a more pronounced premium to peers, then it would be better able to negotiate stock for stock takeover offers because such deals would be more immediately accretive. While MAC and TCO have rejected such offers in the past, their highly leveraged balance sheets at a time when they need tremendous capital to fund anchor redevelopment projects might make it more desirable to merge with SPG, which would have a very conservative balance sheet and liquidity position to more than comfortably fund their projects.

Risks

The biggest risk to this thesis is that SPG seems unlikely to do it because it has a reputation for being overly conservative in balance sheet management. At the same time, however, SPG has proven itself to be an excellent capital allocator and I view the probability of this buyback occurring to increase steadily the longer this discount persists and more pronounced this discount becomes.

The other risk is that if it actually does, it then sees its growth stagnate or even turn negative. The huge assumption which made the math work out here was that SPG is a well-oiled engine with secular organic growth. In the absence of such growth, the preferred stock would behave more like leverage and increase its "interest" expense. I however am confident that SPG can continue to raise rents for decades to come considering its high sales psf which continue to grow.

Finally, it's possible that SPG wouldn't be able to issue preferred stock at a 5% yield. I have my doubts though considering that US Treasuries keep hitting new multi-year lows and SPG continues to maintain a very strong balance sheet. That said, it's also possible that it is unable to find buyers of 5% preferred stock because these investors would rather just own its common stock.

Conclusion

SPG has become so cheap that it's cheaper than the preferred stock it could theoretically issue. The strategy laid out in this article would create real long-term value for shareholders. The main issue is that management might not implement it, at least not at these prices as the idea is rather novel and thus not so obvious to those who aren't constantly watching the SPG ticker symbol. If we do see news that SPG is issuing 5.0% yielding preferred stock to buy its common stock, then I would view this as a very bullish signal and time to back the truck. I rate shares a conviction buy.

Note: the premise was inspired by fellow contributor Trending Value.

(TipRanks: Buy SPG)

High Probability Investments High Probability Investments focuses on buying best of breed companies generating high amounts of free cash flow, rapidly growing their dividends, and aggressively buying back stock. When you buy a deep value stock, oftentimes everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes everything is great about it except the valuation - I search for the best of both worlds in creating the Best of Breed Portfolio. Join High Probability Investments and become a best of breed investor today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.