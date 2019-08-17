Square: 7 Reasons Why I Am A Long-Term Investor

In the second half of the year, the Eventbrite payment system will be launched. But Square still has lots of other options to broaden its universe.

The sale of Caviar to DoorDash for $410M in cash and preferred stock is an excellent move.

The Cash App is still firing on all cylinders, and there are six ways in which Square monetizes it, making it the biggest contributor to the revenue now.

Square actually has two ecosystems now: one for the sellers, and one for the consumers.

Square has announced its results on August 1, and although the company beats both on EPS and on revenue, the stock has fallen dramatically.

Introduction

Two weeks ago, on August 1, Square (SQ) announced its Q2 2019 earnings results. Despite a beat on earnings and revenue, the stock has lost a lot of its value. I introduced Square as a Potential Multibagger on March 11, and the stock has not done that well since then:

But I am a long-term investor, and I still believe strongly in Square. In this article, I will give you seven reasons why. But first, we will dig into the earnings.

(Source)

1. Square's string of earnings beats

Square did what it usually does: it beat earnings. Before we look at the latest results, I want to show you that Square almost always beats earnings:

(Source: Streetinsider.com)

This was the 13th consecutive quarter in which Square has met (twice) or beat expectations.

For Q2 2019, the (non-GAAP) EPS came in at $0.21, beating the consensus by $0.05; the GAAP EPS also beat the expectations of the analysts, coming in at -$0.02 versus estimates of -$0.04. Without Eventbrite (EB) and the costs associated with it, GAAP EPS would have come in at $0.00. Later I will discuss more about Eventbrite and the big opportunity it shows.

Revenue grew by 46.2% YoY to $563M, beating expectations by $5.33M.

Q3 revenue guidance was essentially in line: $590-600M, while there is a consensus of $599M. I'm pretty sure Square will meet that consensus and probably beat it again.

The guidance of 18 cents-20 cents EPS comes in a bit lighter than the consensus estimate of 22 cents, but here too I expect Square to at least meet the consensus.

Despite the great earnings, with beats on both the top and the bottom line, Square has fallen quite a bit over the last two weeks:

This too is not a unique story for this quarter. Square regularly falls after earnings, not because the earnings are not good, but because guidance is often seen as light by the analysts. This is an overview of Square's price action after it had released its earnings for each quarter since the results of Q1 2018:

If you would only see these headlines, you would think that this must be an awful stock. But despite the big recent drop, it has still outperformed the S&P index (SPY) by a wide margin over the time starting from May 2, 2018, when the Q1 2018 results were announced:

I think that it will continue to do so, despite the negativity of some analysts (and investors). I try to look behind the headlines of both the expectations game and the guidance game. Because the guidance game is also included in earnings: being conservative and guiding low is often seen as weakness, which I think is ridiculous. I like an under-promising, prudent, but over-delivering management.

What I do focus on depends on the kind of company that releases earnings. Square is still growing at an insane rate, and for growing companies, the most important part is mostly growing revenue as much as possible, because that mostly tells you if the company is taking market share. And the revenue growth for Square was impressive: it went up by 46.2% YoY. The numbers were even more impressive if you take into account a few factors, which actually weaken the growth YoY. Square CFO Amrita Ahuja on the Q2 2019 earnings call:

As a reminder, we lapped a few events, which drove the tougher comp on revenue growth this quarter relative to the first quarter of 2019. We lapped the acquisitions of Weebly and Zesty, which closed in the second quarter of 2018. These acquisitions contributed two points to total net revenue growth and three points to adjusted revenue growth in the quarter. And we also lapped the pricing change on Cash App and Instant Deposit.

But what did investors react to after the earnings release? To earnings, profitability. One analyst, Mark Palmer of BTIG, gave another sell advice, citing weaker earnings guidance and revenue growth slowdown. Yawn. If you want high profitability, don't buy growth stocks, buy a dividend aristocrat or so. By the way, that analyst has sent out calls to sell from the time Square traded at $38.

But that Square sinks so much may also have another reason, which is more understandable. It tends to sink faster when there is pessimism about a recession in the market. The reason is that its clients are for the most part SMB (small and medium businesses), which are seen as more vulnerable for an economic slump than bigger companies.

I expect the revenue growth to come down a bit over time, due to the law of big numbers. I have had remarks about that law from readers, who may be mathematicians, scientists or programmers, and yeah, I know that there is a law of big number in probability and statistics too, but in finance, the law of big numbers means:

In a financial context, the law of large numbers indicates that a large entity that is growing rapidly cannot maintain that growth pace forever. - (Source: Investopedia)

So the growth will have to come down a bit eventually. That will probably be another reason for analysts to bring down Square. But, hey, I don't care. I love it when they bring down the stock price of excellent companies.

So, Square's habit of underpromising for earnings and overdelivering is one of the seven reasons why I think it is an excellent buy.

Three other reasons are in one quote. Before the actual results were revealed, Jack Dorsey, Square's CEO, said this:

So we’ve been able to accomplish something very few companies have, the creation of not just one, but two incredible customer ecosystems at scale. We started the company by creating and building a seller ecosystem. We did it again this time for individuals with the Cash App. Along the way, we’ve seen a lot of opportunity to strengthen both of these ecosystems, but those opportunities require more focus and more investment. To increase our focus, we decided to sell our Caviar business to DoorDash. - (my italics and bolds, FGTV)

The words that I have set in bold and italics are three more reasons why I think Square is an excellent buy.

2. Square's Ecosystem

As I pointed out in my previous article about Square, the company is outshining its competitors in its ecosystem. Its products are all very tightly interconnected into a flexible ecosystem. Clients can use Square's products all together, and it makes sense to combine them: accepting payment cards, using Square installments to split big sums into smaller installments with Square Installments, Square Capital for lending services, the Cash Card, the Square Payroll to pay your employees, etc. But these products are all from the seller ecosystem, which was Square's original ecosystem and is still expanding.

But Square is rapidly building out a new ecosystem. That is reason #3.

3. The Cash App

Cash App is what Jack Dorsey aptly called the second ecosystem, and it is probably the most important reason why you should own Square shares.

Cash App is basically a mobile app that allows you to transfer money, mostly smaller amounts, to each other via the app or via e-mail. Cash App is, as far as I know, the only app that you can use to pay with bitcoin as well. The Cash App ecosystem generated $260M in total revenue in Q2, of which $125M came from bitcoin. Or in Jack Dorsey's flamboyant words:

In just three years, Cash App revenue performed basically $0 million to $135 million, excluding Bitcoin. We love you, Bitcoin. And we saw 3.5 million customers use Cash Card in June, typically using it to purchase multiple times per week.

That is actually incredible. $125M in payments in bitcoin for this quarter alone. Don't forget that Cash App only started with bitcoin in January 2018. This shows its huge potential, I think.

In general, $260M for Cash App on total revenues of $1.17 billion is really substantial. Cash App already generates 22% of Square's total revenue and has become, in a very short time period of just three years, the biggest contributor to Square's revenue, starting out from $0.

(logo Cash App, source)

From the app, you can use a Cash Card, basically a Visa (NYSE:V) card, to withdraw the money from an ATM or you can transfer it to your bank account. The Cash Card is a black card that looks pretty cool. By the way, there is a trend of creatively customizing the cards.

(Cash Card, source)

The number of Cash Cards came in at 3.5M, which is a great success since these users are monetized. Here too, the history is still very recent: the card was launched just two years ago. That shows there is a lot of leeway for it.

In August 2018, Square's Cash App surpassed the number of downloads of PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo, which was seen before as the big winner in the space. And for 2018, the number of downloads were impressive. Cash App was in the top 20 of free downloadable apps of 2018:

(From the Q4 2018 earnings call slides)

In Square's Q2 2019 letter to its shareholders, this was emphasized again:

Cash App has been the number one free finance app in the U.S. App Store for the past two years, and is consistently a top 20 free app, demonstrating ongoing mainstream adoption

Square monetizes the Cash App users through six different sources:

Instant deposit Cash Card Business accounts P2P transactions with a credit card Bitcoin Interest on balances.

Remember that all of these were introduced over the last three years and some just last year. And there is still more opportunity for Square to monetize the existing Cash App users, according to Amrita Ahuja, Square's CFO, on the Q2 2019 earnings call:

We see further opportunities to cross-sell into our large and growing customer base with minimal incremental acquisition costs.

And:

We have half a dozen revenue streams (for Cash App, FGTV) and we believe that we are in the very early days of that. The two biggest around Instant Deposit and Cash Card, and we’ve got four other growing revenue streams. And given we’re in the early days and this team has demonstrated strong product velocity, we envision many more into the future.

So the Cash App is a great way to go to consumers directly. Square wants to get into the consumer financial services, not just the merchants', where it makes the bulk of its money right now.

Former CFO Sarah Friar said to CNBC:

Anything you do today with a bank account, you should look to Cash App to begin to emulate more and more of that.

(Former Square CFO Sarah Friar, source)

Cash App is the part of Square that I am most excited about and will monitor closely.

4. Caviar sale to DoorDash

Square bought Caviar back in 2014 for just $90M in stock and sells the business now to DoorDash, with which it already had a partnership. "The Grubhub (GRUB) for the rich" as it is sometimes referred to changed hands for $410M, in cash and DoorDash stock. While this was maybe no big surprise (Square reportedly wanted to sell Caviar in 2016 already), some investors and analysts might have been disappointed by either the sale itself or the price that was paid.

This is what Guggenheim’s Jeff Cantwell had to say, for example, about the sale of Caviar:

We view this as Square hitting the reset button on an important part of its business model,” he wrote. “One of the reasons Square bought Caviar back in 2014 was to move ‘beyond payments’ and create sources of competitive differentiation (e.g., offer food delivery in addition to payments) that would help Square better serve its sellers relative to payments-only companies.

(Source)

I think this was a good move by Square, though. The food delivery business has a lot of competitors, with DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats (UBER) and Postmates (POSTM) as the big four.

(Source)

Caviar got crushed in this cut-throat competition. As you can see, it is in the "other" category of meal delivery sales for June:

The big four have a combined market share of 94%. All others combined only have 6%. That also includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Restaurants, which was actually closed down in the US in June. If Amazon, with its huge pile of cash and Whole Foods chain, cannot compete with the big four, why should Square continue its struggle for Caviar when it is not part of its core business? I think that joining the top dog in the industry, DoorDash, then seems like a great move. Square still has access to the upside by the preferred shares of DoorDash it gets through the deal, but it doesn't have the downside that it needs to invest heavily in Caviar to compete with the big four in the meal delivery space.

Also, you shouldn't forget that the margins are very low in this business right now, often negative. If Square can get $410M in cash and stocks of DoorDash, the competition alone makes it a good deal. I'm not sure what happens to Zesty, since I couldn't find any information about it. The acquisition of this corporate meals startup last year now seems unnecessary. I think that Zesty will be included in the deal. If not, I expect Square to sell it soon.

Jeff Cantwell, the Guggenheim analyst who sees this sale as a negative is right in one sense: Square bought Caviar in 2014 to diversify its ecosystem beyond digital payments. But Square is not the startup it was in 2014 anymore. It has already diversified enough, in my opinion. After a whole range of products for SMBs were rolled out, the company is now bringing in consumers too with its Cash App and all of the products that are attached to it.

Was the Caviar buy unnecessary and even useless then? I don't think so. Square has made a large profit from the investment, but besides that, it learned how the restaurant industry works. It could develop Square for Restaurants in a better way therefore, its cloud-based restaurant management software that can handle service, delivery and counter registration. While Square Restaurants makes a lot of sense for the company (it ties into the ecosystem and has a higher margin), Caviar didn't anymore.

5. Trade tensions are no real threat

Square has a small exposure to the trade tensions; in a sense its hardware is made in China. I'm talking about these tools:

(Source)

This could be one of the reasons too that Square saw its stock price plummet. Investors can be spooked about the business now that the tensions seem to be getting out of hand. After all, this is a very visible part of the company. Something physical feels real, but also vulnerable to production problems. But Amrita Ahuja, Square's CFO, said on Bloomberg that this hardware segment just accounts for 5% of Square's business. Besides the small impact on revenue, the company is also looking at other countries for manufacturing.

6. The Eventbrite Partnership

One of the things I like so much about Square is that it has optionality. It can create an enormous amount of opportunities with collaborations and new initiatives. And that is what it does too. One of the best examples is the collaboration with Eventbrite.

Eventbrite is an event technology platform. The company processes ticket sales and services for three million events yearly. Besides ticket sales, Eventbrite can also be used to promote ticket sales, manage events, analyze sales channels, etc.

In September 2017, a partnership between Eventbrite and Square was announced. Because of that agreement, Square would become the standard payment platform for Eventbrite, both online as well as offline. Square also took a $25M stake in Eventbrite. The fact that Eventbrite's stock price has fallen so much is a headwind for Square now by the way after it was a tailwind in Q4 2018 after Eventbrite's IPO.

Although the partnership dates back to 2017, the full implementation of Square's payments system is only expected in the second half of this year. Right now, it is in a testing phase and therefore it had an impact on Square's earnings. With more than $4B that flows through Eventbrite's system, this partnership could mean a serious boost to Square's business. Although Square will only be the American partner for Eventbrite (for now?), the US market represents 75% of Eventbrite's transactions.

7. There are so many opportunities left

While Square is already quite big a big company with a market cap of $26B, there are still a lot of opportunities left for this company. International expansion is definitely one of them. The company has only been rolled out in five countries now: the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom. That's it. So, there is a lot of room for growth there.

Square can also keep increasing its margins, especially now that the low-margin Caviar has been sold.

Square's potential TAM is huge and it only has a tiny percentage of that. But with its two ecosystems (the sellers and the consumers) and the synergies and advantages of interconnecting the two, there is a lot of opportunities for growth left.

Conclusion

Despite the big fall in Square's stock price, nothing has changed fundamentally for the company. It still keeps expanding, and with its two ecosystems, the future looks bright. For investors with a long-term perspective, this is a good time to start a position in Square or to add to an existing position. As Square is a core holding for me, I have added 12% to my existing position on this big pullback.

Square is a pick in the Potential Multibaggers series. More updates will follow. If you don't want to miss those, feel free to hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.