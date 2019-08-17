Run, Forrest, Run! The Very Reasonable Risk Of Not Making A Real Return Over The Next Decade

The universal law of gravity - bonds and stocks version - means that investors are very likely looking at dismal expected returns over years to come.

However, based on statistical and historical perspectives, what has worked fantastically over the past decade may not work anywhere as good over the next decade.

Stretched valuations and depressed yields may persist far longer than anyone anticipates, over an extended period than what is justified under normal terms.

Nonetheless, unlike stocks, bonds simply can't make the same type of returns over time. That, of course, unless the US decides to become Europe or Japan.

Many investors pay (too) much of their attention to stocks, but bonds are having a huge run over the past year.

Phenomenal Return for Bonds

The 10% total return from bonds* over the past year is the highest Y/Y gain since 2009 (which saw a big bounce following the 2008 financial crisis).

*As measured by the performance of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

However, as strange as it may sound, that 10% is the lowest total return among popular, safer (i.e. investment-grade on average), bond ETFs, corporate and/or (surely) government alike.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) +25.2%

iShares iBoxx $ Invmt Grade Corp Bd ETF (LQD) +14.4%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) +13.8%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) +10.3%

iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) +10.0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) +4.4%

Even more interesting is the under-performance of junk bonds. If not for short-duration ETFs (such as SHY), their returns would be the worst among all types of bonds, which would mean that the highest risk has delivered the lowest returns; not exactly an investor's wishful thinking.

SPDR ® Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF (JNK) +5.7%

Data by YCharts

Clearly, Out of the Ordinary

To make it clear, how rare the past year has been for bonds, take a look at the below table, featuring the annualized returns of the US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) over the past 15 Years:

Over the past... Total Return 1 year 10.0% 2 years 4.6% 3 years 3.0% 4 years 3.7% 5 years 3.3% 6 years 3.7% 7 years 2.9% 8 years 3.1% 9 years 3.3% 10 years 3.8% 11 years 4.2% 12 years 4.3% 13 years 4.4% 14 years 4.2% 15 years 4.1% Average (past 15 years) 4.2% Median (past 15 years) 3.8%

As you can see, not only that no year (not even 2008 or 2009!) moved the (total return) needle much from the ~4% pivot, but also no year has come anywhere near the pat year's 10% total return.

Although this (i.e. 10% total return over a 12-month period) is far from being a 20-sigma even, like the one we just witnessed in Argentina (ARGT, AGT), this is certainly falling under the "an out of the ordinary event" category.

Speaking of "out of the ordinary" type of events, let's not forget the truly amazing performance of the "century bond" issued by Austria (EWO) less than two years ago. This bond has now officially more than doubled in price, returning close to 100% over the past year alone!

Too Good to be Repeated

But let's get back to main discussion, and ask ourselves: "Ok, great. We were very lucky to get unusual, unprecedented returns over a very short period, but what does the future hold for us?"... What type of return can we expect out of these bonds over years to come?

The Barclays Aggregate US Bond Index is up 8.8% YTD, on pace for its best year since 1995.

Can investors expect this trend, i.e. earning about 1% per month on bonds which now only yield 2%-3%, to continue? Heck no!

Interest rate movements drive bond returns only in the very short term. Over the longer term (5+ years), the single best predictor of returns is the beginning yield, i.e. the prevailing yield-to-maturity ("YTM") at the time of purchase.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, the collapse in yields has pulled forward bond returns down significantly. Putting it differently, instead of getting a "normal" (average/median) return over time, bond investors have been given an unusually high "initial" payment in advance, on the expense of many years to come.

The only way this (pace of return) can continue over the next year is if US becomes Europe (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) or Japan (EWJ, DXJ), moving further down towards negative long-term interest rates.

I'm pretty sure this should not be deemed as a positive outcome most investors should aspire for, except (perhaps) those who are 100% in bonds...

Recall that long US Treasuries (TLT, IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY, SPTL, VGLT) are already considered the most-crowded trade.

Lower Rates Good for Stocks?

Everything you believe about Fed rate cuts being positive for stocks is based (or predicated) on stocks being in a bull market.

Recall that Fed eased persistently through the 2000-2002 and 2007-2009 collapses. Yet, by March 2009, the S&P 500 had given up its entire total return vs. T-bills since May 3rd, 1995!

So your response to Fed policy should key directly off of the condition of market internals, which remain ragged here.

A key error in recent years was that even the historically reliable "overvalued", "overbought", and/or "overbullish" extremes were irrelevant if internals were favorable - and they surely were!

Valuations are Important for Stocks Just as Much, If Not More!

Once investor psychology shifts to risk-aversion, those very same extreme valuations - that were previously tolerable - become vulnerable to waterfall collapses.

On measures best correlated with actual returns, the highest valuations ever seen at a bear market low are over 50% below current levels.

That's the difference between durable returns (those driven by growth in representative cash flows) and transient ones (those driven by speculative runs to extreme valuation).

At present, the strike price of your "Fed put" is about 1150 on the S&P 500 (SPY). That's about -62% below recent highs.

Universal Law of Gravity - Bonds and Stocks Version

When you buy a 10-year Treasury debt with a 1.5% YTM, it should be obvious (but may not be) that you've agreed to accept just 1.5% annually over the next decade (till the maturity date).

It should be noted that a further price appreciation of ~15% would put the yield at zero (and possibly even less, if that price appreciation is happening with less than 10 years to maturity) for its remaining life of the bond.

Similarly, when you buy the S&P 500 at present levels, it should be obvious (but may not be) that you are agreeing to accept what is (statistically) likely to be a total return of roughly zero over the coming 12 years, based on measures best-correlated with subsequent long-term and full-cycle market returns.

If it isn't obvious, the extremely low expected returns in the bond market are already embedded into stocks in the form of hyper-valuation and similarly dismal expected returns.

Bottom Line: Run Forrest Run!

Many passive investors, whose money is invested in all sorts of balanced managed portfolios, have 40%-60% allocations to each of the main asset-classes - stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, IVV, VTI, VOO, VTV, IJH, IJR, IWM, IWF, VUG, IWD, VIG, VO, IWN, IWO, IWD), and bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, TIP, VCSH, VCIT, SHV, EMB, SHY, IEF, TLT, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN).

This means that, at the moment, these investors are paying high fees for someone to manage their money in a long-only, long-term, traditional (buy and hold, mostly using ETFs and CEFs), with a 40%-60% allocation (to stocks) with expected returns of 0%, and another 40%-60% allocation (to bonds) with expected returns of 2%-3% (at best, you might wish to use 1.5% as a more reliable expected return here.)

The risk of making very low returns over the next decade is real. Very real! And that's before we start talking about inversion, recession, or concession.

I hate to be the one delivering bad news (already did so last week and many didn't accept that well...), but there's really no nice way to say it, aside of using the famous words/warning: "Run, Forrest, Run!"

Unlike stocks, bonds are trading based on a mechanism that not only limit their upside potential (unless they are Austrian 100-year debts...), but also ensure that at the end of the (usually much shorter than 100-year) road, i.e. final maturity, the price ends up exactly where it started.

Make no mistake: This is not a possible threat of reverting to the mean! This is the law of universal gravitation, bonds version. In more simple words, this isn't a matter of probability; this is a certainty!

Just to make it clear, the "Run, Forrest, Run!" doesn't mean we suggest that you should abandon all your investments and move into 100% cash. Not at all!

What it means is that investors mustn't fool themselves that what has worked so well over the past decade (below chart runs since 3/9/2009) will work just as much over the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.