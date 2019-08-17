Why Lattice Semiconductor Can Maintain The Crazy Run

We also look at whether the shares are worth buying at these levels and what the future possibly holds for investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) is the third-largest manufacturer of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) after Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) with other smaller players being Microsemi Corp. and Achronix. Being much smaller than either Xilinx or Intel-owned Altera (FPGA market share ~10%), Lattice Semi flew under my radar until four years ago when Intel acquired Altera in a $16.7B deal. Xilinx, Lattice and Achronix are the only remaining pure-play FPGA manufacturers and, quite naturally, Lattice has been basking in the limelight much more ever since the merger was consummated.

Maybe a little too much, seeing that THE LSCC stock has shot up an astounding 175.7% in the year-to-date after remaining in limbo for years.

I have penned several articles on Xilinx here and here where I waxed bullish on the company’s AI and data center potential. I’m glad that my faith in the company has been repaid with XLNX stock rallying 40%-plus before the Huawei ban threw a spanner in the works (that one blindsided plenty of investors). XLNX is still up 23.8% in the year-to-date.

To be fair, the semiconductor sector in general has been hot, with the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with returns of 28.2% vs. 15.2%. However, just like the broader market, it has witnessed a substantial pullback ever since the Trump administration escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing after threatening to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports. This has further worsened after the yield curve recently flipped sparking fresh fears of a recession.

Yet, so far, Lattice seems largely immune to all the geopolitical snafu and the price momentum has continued unabated. This begs the question: What’s driving the huge rally? Have LSCC shares run too far too fast? Are they worth buying at these levels or is it time for investors to take some profits?

Bear in mind that LSCC's stock is currently hovering around all-time highs.

Turnaround Potential

The strong share gains are mainly being driven by the company’s improved outlook including a new operational model, higher guidance, cost-cutting measures and enhanced earnings growth.

The rally kicked off in earnest in February after Lattice upped Q1 guidance from $94M to $98M (consensus: $93.72M) leading to a 20% jump in the share price. Since then, the company has received two Wall Street upgrades as follows:

In February, Susquehanna upgraded from neutral to positive and jacked the PT from $8 to $11, citing the firm’s better-than-expected earnings in a weak semi macro environment as well as good growth prospects in AI, 5G and server security.

In August, Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on LSCC, but raised the PT to $24 from $21, citing increasing conviction on the firm’s roadmap. Better still, it predicted the firm to come out of its growth rut beginning 2021.

Apart from getting Wall Street love, the market also seems to be loving the company’s cost-cutting measures and improving margins which have given a nice boost to the bottom line.

Lattice recorded GAAP EPS of $0.12 during the first six months of the year compared to -$0.21 for last year’s corresponding period. During the company’s latest earnings call, CFO Sherri Luther announced that gross margins had expanded 40bps to 59% on top of the 180bps improvement posted in the previous quarter. The gains were primarily driven by slowing operating expenses as OpEx declined 400bps to 34.7% of revenue on a non-GAAP basis. The company also attributed the improvement to an ongoing price optimization strategy for its products that it kicked off in Q4 2018 as well as SG&A reduction.

LSCC reiterated its long-term gross margin target of 62%, which will take it closer to Xilinx’s 68% GM TTM mark. That’s quite remarkable in itself considering that Lattice is now fashioning itself as de facto leader in the lower-margin end of the business.

Model Reboot: Living on the Edge

During Lattice’s latest Financial Analyst and Investor Day presentations, CEO Jim Anderson reiterated the company’s mission to become the "low power programmable leader." That’s a radical shift from the company’s recent past where it tried to cover many bases including getting into a bunch of only tangentially related businesses such as HDMI and USB-C. Lattice has now committed to a 100% laser focus on low-powered FPGA verticals with high ROIs including 5G, servers, industrial IoT, ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) among others. The FPGA maker will now focus on FPGAs in the 1mW to 1-watt power range and 2 mm2 to 100 mm2. Rival companies like Xilinx and Intel serve the higher-end with larger power-hungry FPGAs that operate at around 200 watts and 3,000 mm2.

The prize? Lattice says the lower end of the business is a $3 billion SAM (Serviceable Available Market) by 2022.

Going back to its roots certainly seems like a smart move by Lattice. The biggest reason why the company has for years remained in the shadows of giants like Xilinx is because the company has increasingly struggled to differentiate itself. Lattice’s early strength was CPLDs (Complex Programmable Logic Devices), regarded as the smaller and lighter precursors to FPGAs. As FPGAs gained dominance, CPLDs were gradually relegated to low-margin ‘‘glue logic’’ applications before finally being replaced by cheaper FPGAs. To be fair, Lattice never competed directly with its bigger brethren but instead defended the low-end ferociously. But with devices becoming more complex, many sockets that would have gone to CPLDs ended up being integrated into larger FPGAs and other related components.

The company though seems to be striking the right chord over the past few years. Its 2012 acquisition of SiliconBlue has helped it create a line of ultra-low power, ultra-low cost and highly-differentiated FPGAs suitable for high-volume applications such as mobile devices and other big vendor low-end lines that the big fish had neglected. Lattice has now managed to capture dominant share in the programmable logic market for high-volume consumer and mobile and applications. Its only real competitors in this arena are offerings by QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) though the latter has dropped the FPGA tag in favor of CSSPs (Customer-Specific Standard Products).

Even better is the fact that Lattice is unlikely to face much competition from the ASIC market. As standards gel, it’s likely that ASIC might replace larger 5G FPGAs in the data plane. However, base station vendors are unlikely to do so for lower power FPGAs simply because the ROI might not make sense.

For the foreseeable future, Lattice FPGAs are likely to own the edge where microwatts, millimeters and pennies are at a premium while Xilinx and Intel dominate data centers and higher-end applications where power, footprint and price are less critical considerations.

Investment Risks

There are some risks to this bullish thesis though.

First off is the ongoing stock market rout, thanks to the yield curve inversion after the 10-Year yield briefly broke below the 2-year rate. Some analysts have tried to calm jittery nerves claiming that an inversion does not necessarily equate to a recession and that the Fed still has plenty of ammunition - nevertheless that did not stop the Dow from dropping 800 points on Wednesday’s session with LSCC finishing the day 3.3% lower. A full-blown recession would almost certainly mean an end to the longest bull market in history and leave everybody in a world of hurt. Investors though can take small comfort in the fact that inversions in general occur two years before a recession sets in.

The second risk that Lattice faces potential disruption. According to the EE Journal, little-known FPGA startup known as Efinix has come up with a novel quantum technology it’s labeled "Trion" that it says is capable of delivering 4X power-performance-area advantage over traditional FPGAs. The bad part - it’s lifted a page off Lattice’s playbook by targeting customers and applications that Xilinx and Altera have overlooked. With the financial backing of industry heavyweights including Xilinx and a handful of Asian venture companies, Lattice will probably be glancing nervously over its shoulder.

Finally, Lattice revealed during the last earnings call that it’s facing soft demand in the Asian consumer market, which also happens to be one of its largest. Luckily, the company is confident that gains elsewhere especially in industrial automation and server markets will offset the weakness and has reaffirmed its elevated guidance.

Is LSCC Overvalued?

This is million-dollar question for investors looking to build positions. The short answer is: possibly yes or no. It all depends on what metrics you look at and whether you believe in the company’s roadmap and ability to execute.

By many conventional measures, LSCC's shares appear overvalued compared to peers.

Valuation Metric LSCC Sector Median P/E GAAP (FWD) 56.71 30.13 PEG GAAP TTM 3.1 0.73 Price/Sales (FWD) 6.21 2.56 Price/Book (FWD) 8.02 4.18 Price/Cash Flow TTM 23.36 19.07 EV/Sales (FWD) 6.44 2.22 EV/EBITDA (FWD) 23.24 11.93

These metrics suggest that LSCC is not for the bargain hunter.

That said, shares might be significantly undervalued when viewed through the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model - though, of course, this model tends to be quite subjective.

Here’s my take:

Calculation of Discount Rate/ Cost of Equity for Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Stage 1

Discount Rate/ Cost of Equity = Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium) = 2.73% + (1.235 * 5.96%) =10.09%

The following assumptions have been made:

Risk-free rate is taken as 10-Year US Govt Bond Rate which is estimated at 2.7%.

S&P 500 equity risk premium is estimated at 6%.

Levered beta is 1.24 calculated as: Unlevered beta (1 + (1- tax rate) (Debt/Equity)) = 1.265 (1 + (1- 21%) (8.61%). Lattice semi’s levered beta falls within the 0.8-2.0 range for stable companies.

No official analyst estimates of Lattice Semiconductor’s free cash flow trends are currently available. I have, therefore, used these FCF growth figures provided by Simply Wall Street - which I find credible enough based on the earnings trajectory (51% CAGR earnings growth over the next three years) by seven Wall Street analyst who cover the company.

The figures extrapolate future values from the latest company results with the assumption that FCF growth will slow down over the period under review.

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Levered FCF($Millions) 86.36 128.52 173.50 217.43 257.74 293.30 324.03 350.45 337.32 393.43 FCF Growth Rate Estimates(%) 68.58 48.83 35 23.52 18.54 13.8 10.48 8.15 6.53 5.39 Present Value ($Millions) 78.44 106.04 130.03 148.02 159.38 164.74 165.32 162.21 156.33 150.44

NB: Discounted @ 10.09%

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= $1.42b

Stage 2: Terminal Value

Terminal Value=FCF 2028 × (1 + g) ÷ (Discount Rate – g)

= $393.43 × (1 + 2.73%) ÷ (10.09% – 2.73%)

= $5,491.44

Present Value of Terminal Value=Terminal Value ÷ (1 + r)10

= $5,491.44÷(1 + 10.09%)10

=$2,099.92

Total Equity Value = Present value of next 10 years cash flows + Terminal Value

= $1,420 + $2,099.92

=$3,519.92

Equity Value per Share= Total Equity value / Shares Outstanding

=3,519.92 ÷ 132.67

=$26.53

My DCF model, therefore, suggests that LSCC stock’s fair value is $26.53, which implies it's ~28% undervalued. That’s not too far removed from the Street high PT of $24, but is considerably higher than the Wall Street median PT of $20.

Investor takeaway

Verdict: LSCC shares have been flying but might soon hit the skids if the stock market selloff goes on. Nevertheless, this is likely to be a temporary speed bump and the shares look like a solid, long-term investment.

There are a couple of solid reasons why the market is excited about LSCC. The company’s strategy of going back to its roots and focusing on its core strength of supplying low-powered FPGA products appears to be paying off with margins, earnings cash flow and revenue all expected to show healthy growth from here. So far, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. does not face credible competition and capturing 50% of its $3B SAM should mean long growth runways for the $408M-company (FY19 consensus revenue estimate).

At this juncture, LSCC's stock certainly looks pricey compared to its peers, meaning it’s likely to favor value investors with a longer-term horizons. The company has lately brought in key personnel including Jim Anderson, president and CEO, who joined September 2018), Esam Elashmawi, former senior executive at Microsemi who joined as CMO and CSO in September of 2018, Sherri Luther, CFO, who joined in January 2019, Steve Douglass, CVP and R&D, who joined in September of 2018, Mark Nelson who joined as CVP Worldwide Sales in January 2019, and Glenn O’Rourke, senior executive at Xilinx, who joined as CVP Global Operations in December of 2018. Investors can only hope that the new tag team is able to deliver on the company’s new vision.

The shares are currently trading at an RSI reading of 55.2, meaning they remain in Neutral territory though approaching overbought conditions. With the ongoing stock market selloff, long-term investors should probably wait for LSCC to pull back a bit before building new positions.

