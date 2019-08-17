Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is a data analytics and risk assessment firm that serves the financial, insurance, government and energy customers. It’s a fantastic company with a capital light business model subject to little competition. Unfortunately, the stock market seems well aware of just how well the company is doing and, as a result, the stock appears incredibly expensive.

Analyzing Verisk

As a B2B company, Verisk is probably not a household name, but with a market cap of around $25B, it’s about the 210th largest stock in the US market and about the same size as companies like Electronic Arts (EA) and PPG Industries (PPG).

The company provides proprietary datasets and data analytic services to primarily financial, energy, and government customers. The company’s products are used to help customers quantify insurance and underwriting risks for fraud detection and catastrophe modeling.

What is most attractive about Verisk is that the company has very little competition. When you read the section in the 10-K about competition usually the company describes competition as "intense" and points out many risks. Even companies that operate as oligopolies and face very little competition still usually have this language. Take Visa (V) for example, here’s what its 10-K says:

The global payments industry continues to undergo dynamic change. Existing and emerging competitors compete with Visa’s network and payment solutions for consumers and for participation by financial institutions and merchants. Technology and innovation are shifting consumer habits and driving growth opportunities in ecommerce, mobile payments, blockchain technology and digital currencies. These advances are enabling new entrants, many of which depart from traditional network payment models. In certain countries, the evolving regulatory landscape is changing how we compete, creating local networks, or enabling additional processing competition.

By contrast, Verisk's 10-K starts off by saying the company has no single competitor. "We believe that no single competitor currently offers the same scope of services and market coverage we provide. The breadth of markets we serve exposes us to a broad range of competitors as described below." Verisk also believes there is absolutely zero competition for a portion of its financial services business, saying: "Within the Financial Services segment, our unique datasets and wallet solutions means that we have no direct competitors." The company does list some competitors for each of its insurance business units, but it largely downplays competition. For example, this language is in the section about competition in the insurance business unit: "However, we believe that none of our competitors have the breadth or depth of data we have. Competitors for our property-specific rating and underwriting information are primarily limited to a number of regional providers of commercial property inspections and surveys." Only for its energy segment does Verisk say there is substantial competition. (It should be noted Verisk does have some typical boilerplate type disclosure about competition on page 19 of its 10-K.)

Again we should stress how unique this is. Typically 10-Ks are written by lawyers and the primary goal is to cover the company and simply list anything and everything that could go wrong. For a company to announce it doesn’t have much (and in some cases any) competition is pretty unique and telling. You could go out and research Verisk’s market share and position in each sub-industry, but the 10-K tells you most of what you need to know.

Of course, little to no competition doesn’t mean much if sales aren’t growing or customers don’t continually need to buy your product. Take Steinway Musical Instruments as an example. It is the leading piano manufacturer with minimal competition at the high end, but people don’t typically need to constantly purchase pianos, so sales growth can be difficult. Fortunately, a majority (80%) of Verisk’s business is subscription based or its services are ones that customers probably will always need to keep up to date (e.g. the latest country risk report).

The biggest issue with Verisk isn’t the company' it’s the stock price. Verisk looks very expensive no matter what metric you look at. The stock is trading at 24-26 times (depending on the data source) EBITDA, over 10 times sales, above the current consensus analyst price target, at a PEG ratio of almost 4, and… well, you get the idea. The stock is above its historic five-year average valuation on just about every metric too.

Metric Current Five Year Average P/Sales 10.42 7.3 P/E 43.47 30.95 P/Fwd P/E 35.34 25.73 EV/EBITDA 23.75 17.02

(Data source: Morningstar)

Using a reverse DCF model with a 10% discount rate, 10-year variable growth period, and 3% terminal growth rate, the current share price implies 15.8% growth (note we are adjusting free cash flow for working capital changes). However, the past fiscal year capital expenditures were highly elevated compared to previous years. FY2018 saw cap ex at about 9.6% of revenue compared to a low of 7.3% over the past year and the company’s long-term target of 6% of revenue. If we ratchet cap ex down to 7.3%, the 10-year growth rate implied by the current share price drops to "just" 14.8%.

Consider how likely meeting the growth implications of the DCF might be in light of the company’s financial targets below from its most recent investor presentation.

Right now, investors seem to be willing to pay a premium for companies that can consistently grow (e.g. to justify the current share price, you can use the companies' estimated growth rates but reduce the discount rate). But it’s an open question of just how big that premium should be. Over the past five years, Verisk has always (over the course of a year) traded at a premium to the market, but right now that premium is above its historical average.

Summary

Verisk is an excellent business and one we’d love to own (it’s on our buy list if the stock price drops). However, the current valuation appears very expensive. It’s worth noting that there have been plenty of stocks that have always seemed expensive, but have continued to perform well as the underlying business generated enough profitable growth to justify the seemingly expensive premium. Given the attractiveness of Verisk’s business, there is no guarantee the stock will ever look optically cheap. Our current plan (subject to change) is to wait until the stock trades more in line with its historic premium, perhaps after an earnings miss or some other short-term disappointment to traders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.