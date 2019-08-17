S&P 500 Weekly Update: Markets In Turmoil, Fear And Emotion Rule

Sentiment as measured by any survey remains at a multi-year low. Your choice; embrace the message or dismiss it.

Through the end of July, the S&P 500 was off to its fastest start to a year in over 20 years. However, history suggests that when a market continues to rise unabated, there is usually a bad ending. With the myriad of issues around, investors won't have to be concerned about this stock market morphing into a "bubble". Monetary policy, worries over the yield curve, escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and unfavorable outcomes for other geopolitical risks such as Brexit, North Korea, and the US-Iran conflict are enough to keep prices in check. Some go one step further, and already have declared this a bear market due to all of those issues.

The recent pullback in the equity market is quite normal, being down about 6% on a closing basis. That makes it the second pullback of 5%+ this year and the 31st since the lows of the financial crisis in March 2009. Depending on your view, it is either a buying opportunity or a time to declare a market top and leave the equity market before it's too late. The combination of longer-term Treasury yields falling to multi-year lows (10-year Treasury yield: 1.50%), and a record $15 trillion in negative yielding debt across the globe adds to the woes and has many market participants "nervous" as they lean to hit the "sell" button.

If one subscribes to the latter theory, they will have plenty of companies. Statistics now show the highest level of cash on the sidelines since 2010 with money market fund balances at $3.28 trillion, and the highest percentage of "Bearish" investors over the past eight months according to the AAII survey.

Due to summer vacation season, the month of August has the second lowest average trading volume of any month during the year (December is the lowest given the holiday season) and the longest period of days with below average equity trading volumes. However, there is also a lack of catalysts present now. Earnings season is almost over, little to no major economic data on the horizon, no FOMC meetings (although we do have the Jackson Hole Symposium on August 22-24), and Congress is on summer recess.

Given that backdrop, one might think the remainder of the month will be quiet. However, as a result of low volumes, when any market moving headline does hit, the resulting market moves in either direction are exacerbated by these lower trading volumes. Well, we just witnessed that occur in the last few trading sessions. Last week the title of the article read:

The storm has arrived. Monday is becoming risk off day as the indices opened and remained weak to start off the trading week. That is now three weeks in a row with the same selling pattern. I guess investors mull over the negatives during the weekend and decide they have had enough of the issues, then head for the exit. The protests in Hong Kong continued, this time shutting down the airport. When the 10-year yield fell to 1.50%, market participants ratcheted up their fears and stocks remained vulnerable to selling. As investors rush to safety, bidding up Treasury bonds and pushing down yields, financial stocks took the brunt of the selling pressure.

Turnaround Tuesday arrived as market participants were greeted with a headline that the some of the proposed new tariffs would be delayed until December. The knee-jerk rally was viewed with skepticism as pundits saw it as an overreaction to a headline. Many were proclaiming; "We're not out of the woods yet". Ironic that the selling stampedes over the tariff issues are not viewed as an overreaction.

Perhaps these gurus knew the 2/10 yield curve was going to invert the next day, because when it did, the selling stampede picked up sending the major averages lower. Emotional investors and algorithmic driven trading programs ruled the day.

The week continued with traders deciding what they need to do to maintain sanity, and some are resigned to now say they can't deal with this type of backdrop. Savvy investors seem to deal with the situation just fine, they simply watch the emotion play out, and avoid premature moves in positioning. Why? The long-term backdrop has not been disturbed.

While it may seem like a massive plunge has occurred, the S&P is at the same level it was on August 6th, or for that matter May 10th. The headlines and emotion will do that to the average investor. The S&P ended the week down 1%. For the year the index is up 15+%, and investors need be reminded again that the S&P and Nasdaq are coming off all-time highs just 15 trading sessions ago. Take away the emotion, and things might actually look "normal" to some.

On the global scene, Europe's STOXX 600, like the S&P 500, has pulled back by about 6% from its late July highs, and while the S&P 500 remains in an uptrend, the trend has been sideways for Europe. After failing to breakout above its April highs in late July, the STOXX 600 pulled back quickly and immediately began to test its May lows last week.

Last year's tax reform package gave the broad economy some extra support, especially the business community. The media and others love to relive the days of the financial panic and all of the destruction and lost wealth left in the wake of that crisis/recession. Some of the politicians in Washington have been guilty of playing the same emotional game. A repeated pushing of the panic button in reaction to a mild decline in the stock market from a recent all-time high and a shifting of economic growth into a lower gear is the way many like to approach the equity market now.

Certainly there are many issues that need to be watched, but that is par for the course when managing money. Nothing has really changed except in the minds of some investors as their emotions take them from buying, then selling, hedging and everything in between.

Most of the indicators regarding the economy are still looking okay. GDP continues to churn away at the upper end of its 2010-2019 range. Measures of consumer confidence and Small Business optimism are elevated and near all-time highs. Employment growth remains respectable, especially when you consider the fact that many of the people that want to work already have a job. The greatest damage from the trade war with China has been to the mindset of the business leaders. Uncertainty has become a household word now, as many seem to be talking themselves into how terrible things are. Typical human emotion at work.

As we witnessed this week, tariffs remain a fluid situation. A situation that can change on the hour. Cementing a mindset in place is a recipe for failure. Keeping an open mind and avoid speculating on what might occur is the way I like to approach any situation that can affect the equity market. That includes the panic over the yield curve inversion that lasted two hours.

Economy

Bank of America boosts the probability of a recession within the next year to 30% amid several "flashing yellow" indicators.

Michelle Meyer, BofA's head of U.S. economics:

"Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance."

CPI rose 0.3% in July, with the core rate up 0.3% as well, both a little hotter than expected. These follow respective gains of 0.1% and 0.3% in June. On a 12-month basis, headline consumer prices posted a 1.8% y/y rate, up from the prior 1.6% y/y previously, with the ex-food and energy component at 2.2% y/y, also a little faster versus 2.1% y/y previously. The June and July core rates are the hottest since January 2018, and the core rate has had a 2% handle since March 2018, with a high of 2.4% y/y in July 2018.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.4 points to 104.7, with seven of 10 components advancing, two falling, and one remaining unchanged. The Uncertainty Index fell 10 points, reversing a surge in June that reached the highest level since March 2017.

NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan:

"While many are talking about a slowing economy and possible signs of a recession, the 3rd largest economy in the world continues to defy expectations, generating output, creating value, and expanding the economy. Small business owners want to grow their operations, and the only thing stopping them is finding qualified workers."

Nonfarm productivity grew at a 2.3% pace in the preliminary Q2 reading versus a 3.5% gain in Q1 (revised from 3.4%) and 1.3% in Q4.

August Empire State index inched up 0.5 ticks to 4.8 after bouncing 12.9 points to 4.3 in July. The employment component improved to -1.6 from -9.6. New orders rose to 6.7 versus -1.5 previously, while prices paid dipped to 23.2 from 25.5.

Philly Fed index fell 5.0 points to 16.8 in August following the 21.5 rebound to 21.8 in July. The employment component plunged to 3.6 from 30.0, but new orders rose to 25.8 from 18.9, with prices paid dipping to 12.8 from 16.1.

Retail sales climbed 0.7% in July, with the ex-auto component up 1.0%. The June 0.4% increases in the headline and core indexes were revised down to 0.3%. Sales excluding autos, gas, and building materials also jumped 1.0% after the 0.7% June gain.

Michigan sentiment report revealed a July drop to a seven-month low of 92.1 from 98.4 in July versus a two-year low of 91.2 last January and a 14-year high of 101.4 in March of 2018. The "soft" data measures have fluctuated erratically at robust levels since the winter pullback, with "trade war" headwinds sporadically impacting some measures. Gyrations are also mostly in the "expectations" component, as seen with a big drop in today's survey reading.

The weekly Bloomberg Consumer Comfort index has slipped to a 62.1 average in the first two weeks of August from a 64.7 cycle-high at the end of July that was also seen in mid-July.

NAHB home builder sentiment showed the headline index at the joint-highest level since its Q4 plunge last year. That's consistent with further slow and steady improvement in the housing market including a modest ramp up in starts.

Housing starts dropped 4.0% to 1.19 M in July after falling -1.8% to 1.24 M in June (revised from 1.25 M). This is the lowest pace since February. While the drop in starts is disappointing, all of the weakness was in the volatile multifamily sector which dropped another 16.2% after falling 16.4% in June (revised from -9.2%).

Meanwhile, starts are up 0.6% y/y, though slower than the 5.2% from June. The most encouraging portion of the report was the 8.4% climb in building permits to 1.33 M following the 5.2% drop to 1.23 M (revised from 1.220 M).

Global Economy

Eurostat reported preliminary Q2 GDP this week and it was on expectations, +0.2% quarter. As shown in the table below, German GDP was the big drag on the Eurozone this quarter. Italian output avoided a decline, but Germany's fell slightly, -0.3% quarter over quarter. Despite that, QoQ growth in the Eurozone was still positive, if only by a small margin.

Spain remains the growth champion in Europe, while France has outgrown Germany for the third time in four quarters and the Eurozone for the same. While growth is certainly weak, it's remarkable that things have held up as well as they have given that German auto production is currently the weakest since the financial crisis and not yet rebounding.

Eurozone industrial production dropped 1.6% in June versus 1.5% estimated. As shown in the chart below, the trend is still negative, driven by manufacturing.

Source: Bespoke

Chinese retail sales rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in July 2019, easing from a 9.8 percent growth in the previous month and missing market expectations of 8.6 percent.

Chinese industrial production grew by only 4.8%, the slowest rate since 2002.

Japanese machine tool orders are monitored closely because it's very well-correlated to global activity, released with little lag, and infrequently revised. As such, it's a very good high frequency global indicator. The latest report:

Source: Investing.com

Earnings Observations

JPMorgan Chase is trimming its 2020 earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 to $177 per share from $178 due to tariffs expected to take effect on Sept. 1.

That estimate is about $2-3 lower than what other economists are modeling. At $178 the S&P is selling at a little over 16x forward earnings with the 10-year yielding 1.5%. The S&P dividend yield is 1.9%.

The crowd shouting "overvaluation" may have some explaining to do.

With Walmart (WMT) reporting yesterday, earnings season is technically over in the U.S. but there are still lots of late reports, especially from retailers who set their fiscal years to end in January and hence close the books one month later in the calendar than most.

Getting back to the Walmart report, the company beat on both the top and bottom line, then raised guidance. A report that questions the notion the consumer is getting buried and pulling back because of higher prices caused by tariffs. A day earlier, the Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) growth story continued with a stellar earnings report that makes a statement the Chinese consumer is also doing just fine.

The Political Scene

The narrative suggesting tariffs are going to bury the consumer doesn't match the data. Every statistic measuring the health of the consumer is at or near record highs. As we have seen from earnings reports that seems to be true for both the U.S and China.

The administration will delay a planned 10% tariff on a significant portion of consumer goods until December 15, but will implement tariffs on a broad list of goods starting September 1 in a move that provides some negotiating room for the rest of 2019.

Staggered implementation serves to mitigate the consumer impact ahead of the holiday shopping season and increases the chances that negotiators follow through with planned September in person talks in Washington, barring significant negative developments with regard to ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.

Although prospects for continued talks increase in the near term, we are likely no closer to a long-term deal and we expect back and forth posturing with periods of escalation to continue. The Hong Kong protests and a potential response by China are significant near-term threats to U.S.-China talks as larger geopolitical questions become increasingly intertwined with the trade negotiations.

Any added tariffs now should be partly offset by China's currency devaluation.

The Fed

The 2/10 inverted yield curve took center stage on Wednesday. Inversions are not a good sign for the economic outlook, having preceded prior recessions with frightening regularity.

Just about every recession was preceded by a long period where yield curve was inverted. Of the seven prior recessions since 1962, only one was preceded by a period where the curve was not inverted for at least 50 or more trading days. So far, this inversion lasted two hours, with no inversion on a closing basis just yet.

That one period was leading up to the 1990 recession when the curve was inverted for 30 trading days. Conversely, there has only been one period since 1962 where the curve was inverted for more than 50 straight trading days and a recession didn't follow (1967).

One issue that investors might want to consider. In past cases, inversion occurs because the short term (2 Year rises quickly). In this global rate environment with negative yields all over the world, investors have unloaded tons of money in the U.S. 10 year, driving those rates down very quickly. So is this time different? I am NOT suggesting we ignore the bond market totally, but we have never seen this dollar amount (15 Trillion) of negative global yields as a catalyst.

Finally, take the following for what it is worth. Historically an inversion in the curve has an 18 to 24 month lead time before recession. Furthermore, in that period of time, stocks have done quite well. Before turning into a speculator on what may occur, I'll take it one day at a time now.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one day change, that curve remains inverted.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 7 basis points today.

Sentiment

This week sentiment saw modest improvements but continues to have a bearish bias. Bullish sentiment was up modestly to 23.1% from 21.6% last week. At this level, bullish sentiment is still over a standard deviation below the historical average.

Bespoke Investment Group:

"Both bullish and bearish sentiment readings were at a historical extreme (over 1 standard deviation away from the historical average) for the second week in a row. The last time this was observed was during the first week of June after May equity market declines. Typically, these can be taken as a contrarian bullish sign. In the past, there have been 16 other times that bearish sentiment was over 1 standard deviation above its average while bullish sentiment was over 1 standard deviation below its historical average for two consecutive weeks. As shown below, both average and median performance for the S&P 500 have been very strong in the weeks and months after with the S&P 500 moving higher over 80% of the time across each of these periods."

Another example of the Bearish tone that is present comes from a Bloomberg report that says hedge funds are the most bearish they have been since February 2016. Investors should remember the first quarter of 2016; it marked a market low that kicked off a 60% rally which lasted 22 months.

Each can now decide if "investor sentiment" matters. Those that scoffed at that data point in 2016, made a costly mistake. It was at that precise time when sentiment was overwhelmingly bearish that I advised investors to get involved in the stock market instead of running away. While the "other side" was not convinced and were still calling for more market pain. One month later I declared it official. The Stock Market Will Rally To new Highs.

Finally, according to the Investment Company Institute, itchy traders pulled more than $21 billion out of equity ETFs last week. That is a new record.

Crude Oil

Despite an anticipated 1.7 million barrel draw on crude oil inventories, EIA data showed stockpiles grew for the second week in a row. This 1.6 million barrel increase in addition to other weak economic data and broader market declines led the commodity to trade in a wild pattern all week.

Part of the reason for the recent builds in crude inventories is increasing imports. Exports also remain at the lower end of this year's range. While demand for crude seems weak, gasoline demand is at an all-time high 9.9 million bpd. Strong demand and lower refinery throughput gave gasoline inventories a modest draw of 1.9 million barrels.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories are now about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Despite all the volatility, WTI rebounded to end trading at $54.93, up $0.38 for the week.

The Technical Picture

As far as the technical situation goes, it's never encouraging to see a market reject a major moving average on its first effort to move back above it. As shown in the DAILY chart below, that's where the S&P now finds itself.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The technical picture could be worse of course; record highs are just a couple of weeks in the rear-view mirror, the 200-day moving averages are still standing below as support. The major moving averages trend lines are still sloping upward. On the other hand, the rejection of the 50-day moving average and other equity market internals are struggling. The selling stampede didn't help the look of the charts on Wednesday. The S&P 500 now resides in "no man's land" between two short-term moving averages.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Income oriented investors should take a look at the latest missive offered by the Stanford Chemist. An outstanding CEF and ETF investor that offers a common sense approach to that area of the markets. An analyst who has given me some great income ideas.

Since early 2009, the S&P has experienced a 5%+ pullback once every 122 calendar days (or about 3 per year). 2011 saw the most 5%+ pullbacks with 7. Ironically there was no 5% pullback for all of 2017. This is the second 5%+ pullback of 2019, which is just about in line with an average of 3 per year given that we're in August right now.

The algorithmic trading programs and investors that have had one foot out of the door are programmed to get out of stocks on any perceived negative. The two hour yield inversion sent the automated programs into over drive and investors scrambling to their computers to hit the sell button. They have this desire to "get ahead" of what they see as a dire signal to shed equity exposure. For them it doesn't matter if the yield curve inverted for two hours or two months. Common sense is void when it comes to algorithmic trading programs or humans expressing emotions.

From what I have seen in the last 4-5 years, the "Bear" cases are made by focusing in on what is believed to be an "Achilles'" heel. The issue is highlighted and spoken to ad nauseam. In my view, that tends to have an individual take their eye off the ball and lose sight of the big picture. Investing isn't just about numbers; it's also about investor psychology.

We are witnessing that play out today. Statistics can be rolled out indicting what usually occurs when there finally is an inverted yield curve that is giving off a valid recession signal. However, none of that will have any effect on the market participant that has their mind set that 2007 is here again.

Despite what investors have witnessed in the last year or so, human emotion will not allow a market participant to learn that it's nearly impossible to be successful by playing the "whipsaw" game. The same mistakes are made over and over, and all of the data available in the financial world to prove a case cannot beat "fear".

Common sense and the ability to keep emotions in check is the ONLY way to be successful when managing a portfolio. That of course speaks to speculating on "what may" occur, or making premature portfolio decisions without facts to support them. We have already seen that happen this year. In May, and again in June, when the calls to get out of stocks were swirling around with the S&P 4-6% off the old highs. Well, here we are again, and many investors find themselves with the same dilemma.

On the Trade Tariff front it's more of "He said, Xi said", with market participants and automated trading programs hanging on every word. The new Yield Curve concerns will now open the door for anyone that has a microphone in their grasp to tell us when the next recession will arrive. One of the more amazing aspects of these recession predictions is the inclusion of a probability percentage.

In both cases it will be an investor's choice. Follow the noise and emotion, or employ a simple plan that attempts to put situations in context in the course of forming a strategy. From what I observed last week, the crowd has lost control and in the end may find themselves lost. The debate will rage on and history tell us those that lose sight of what really matters will struggle.

Markets always seem easier, more certain and less volatile with the benefit of hindsight. In reality, markets are never easy, the future is never certain, and things are always messy. Adjust your thinking to accept that.

I like to make decisions based on facts, rather than emotions. The long-term trend is in place. Savvy investors know how to proceed.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

