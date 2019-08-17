Don't Miss Out On The Crude Trade

While demand has been very weak this year, supply stands on the edge of a knife and the balance suggest further upside in prices.

For watchers of the crude markets, it’s been a few perplexing weeks with the price of crude oil falling while the structure of the futures market has switched pretty firmly into backwardation across the curve. The reason why this market structure is so perplexing to many is that backwardation typically indicates that immediate demand is outpacing supply since the market bids up barrels in the prompt month to satisfy demand. However, the declining price suggests supply surpassing demand, which is the opposite of what structure suggests. This unusual market environment rarely occurs, but it is my belief that the market is signaling a long-term price rally beginning in the next few weeks which could last several months. Let’s dig into the fundamentals of crude oil to see exactly why this is the case.

Crude Fundamentals

There are four key components which go into the supply and demand equation in the crude markets: production, imports, exports, and refining runs. Understanding these four factors allows us to get an idea what is driving the general price movements in crude oil over cycles in the commodity. Let’s start with a discussion regarding demand.

When it comes to demand, the most significant share of crude oil goes into the refining complex and refining has been fairly weak this year. Many market participants make a subtle mistake when examining refining utilization in that they look at the number of outright barrels processed by refineries as a metric for demand, but this analysis omits the fact that capacity increases and demand increases in most years. For example, if you were to look at the following 5-year range chart of crude runs, you would be led to believe that demand has been strong this year since runs have come in above average in many periods of the chart.

However, if you look at the underlying refining capacity, you will see that the amount of crude oil able to be processed increases in most years.

Adjusting for underlying capacity, we can see that the overall refining utilization this year has been remarkably weak with only a few weeks coming in above average in the entire year.

Put simply, refining demand has been less than tepid this year. In isolation, this is bearish crude oil and helps explain a good deal of sentiment regarding the price of crude because if demand is weak, then supply has to adjust or prices will fall. In fact, as we will see in a bit, the rapid price declines in 2019 have been directly associated with swings in supply since demand is so vulnerable right now.

The other source of demand is exports, and exports have been decent this year with fairly consistent growth seen through most of the year.

Recent weeks have seen a tightness in the Brent-WTI spread which has led to a compression in exports, but even at the current level of the spread, barrels are still flowing at nearly 3 million barrels per day.

Going forward, I expect exports to remain strong and refining runs to slightly increase to capture the elevated cracks seen across North America.

But even with an increase in refining runs as well as ongoing exports, we are going to have to pretty decisively say that demand is pretty bad this year and if it weren’t for adjustments in the supply side of the balance, the price of crude would likely fall strongly. Now about that supply…

Let’s start with a discussion of production because production is the largest piece of supply. Supply has pretty consistently grown for three years straight with the only interruptions seen due to hurricanes.

However, just like understanding that refining runs examined as an outright barrel isn’t the right way to look at crude runs, we also have to look at production in terms of growth. For example, if you’ve heard the headlines, there is concern that growth in production is slowing. It’s important to understand that this concern is not that the outright amount of barrels produced over any given month will decrease on a month-over-month basis, but rather that the growth rate is going to slow (still positive, but less so).

At present, there is much concern in the energy industry that the rate of growth in production is likely to slow since prices simply aren’t high enough to incentivize maximal production. On an outright basis, production is likely to continue growing until around 2023, according to the EIA, but if we see production growth slow substantially, then prices could advance very quickly. If you’re a trader thinking in terms of risk and reward, production is a high risk of upside to the price of crude in that you’re more likely to see a slowdown than to see a “melt-up”, or a scenario where production growth accelerates above the average clip of the last few years.

The other variable of supply is imports, and imports have been the saving grace of crude prices this year. OPEC is highly aware that as goes the price of WTI futures, so goes many other global crude benchmarks so they have explicitly targeted to bring OECD inventories to the 5-year average of 2010-2014 (which is substantially lower than present levels due to rapid growth in global inventories). To achieve this target, OPEC has extended its cuts through March of 2020. The impact of these cuts on United States imports is almost impossible to overstate.

First, most weeks of this year have seen below-range levels of imports.

Second, the PADD 3 imports have entirely been below the 5-year average this year in all but one week.

Third, the source of imports seen on a monthly basis shows that OPEC has backed out while others are trying (but not fully able) to fill the gap.

And fourth, this year has been the lowest level of imports seen in several decades on a year-to-date basis.

As long as OPEC’s cuts continue (and they will until March of 2020), crude prices will likely trend to the upside over most time periods. OPEC tends to win as seen in their ability to arrest the decline of late 2018 as well as their other actions over the last few years in the shale revolution world. The current ability of OPEC to control the supply and demand balance in the United States can be seen in the compilation of the 5-year average of inventories.

Over most months in this year, crude inventories have lagged the trend in the 5-year average with only a brief period (April and May) outperforming the average. What this means is that when you strip out the seasonal effects in crude markets (turnarounds, driving season), we have seen OPEC’s constrained imports leading to stock levels which have either fallen during periods in which stocks tend to rise or risen at a slower price than the typical rise over that time frame. This indicates ongoing underlying bullishness for crude oil and it is the primary reason why I believe that backwardation will continue in the curve and crude oil will begin to rally again very soon. It’s time to buy crude oil.

