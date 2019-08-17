Dr. Copper Says Recession, But Here Are Some Companies Still Worth Following

The long-term outlook for copper appears quite bullish as the continued global shift towards electrification and short supply of new projects available to come online should eventually lead to higher prices.

The ETF holds core positions in many major copper mining companies, with several large-scale projects slated to begin production over the coming years.

Shares of COPX are down -25.99% over the last year.

Markets are jittery due to ongoing trade wars, tariffs, supposed currency manipulation going on, and a slew of other problems, all the while the 2-year and 10-year note just inverted.

With all this talk about trade wars, tariffs, currency manipulation, etc., something interesting took place most recently when the 2-year note and 10-year note (momentarily) inverted.

Shortly after, Treasury bond yields fell sharply, with the 30-year breaking below 2% for the first time ever, and the 10-year falling to below 1.5%.

Source: CNBC

Is the bond market trying to tell us something?

The historic drop in long-term U.S. bond yields comes shortly after interest rates on the closely watched 10-year and 2-year Treasurys inverted. The inversion of this key part of the yield curve has previously been a reliable indicator of economic recessions. "The yield curve inverted which created a temporary 'pile on' effect in the bond markets," wrote Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report. "We have absolutely not seen what we wanted to out of the Fed. We had hoped for a rally in the 10-year yield and a widening of the 10s-2s spread. The exact opposite has occurred, and at this point currency and bond markets are no longer flashing 'caution' signs on the U.S.-global economy and risk assets, they are flashing a 'warning' sign -loudly."

And is there any correlation to what Doctor Copper is saying at the moment?

From Investopedia:

The term Doctor Copper is market lingo for the base metal that is reputed to have a Ph.D. in economics because of its ability to predict turning points in the global economy. Because of copper's widespread applications in most sectors of the economy - from homes and factories to electronics and power generation and transmission - demand for copper is often viewed as a reliable leading indicator of economic health. This demand is reflected in the market price of copper. Generally, rising copper prices suggest strong copper demand and, hence, a growing global economy, while declining copper prices may indicate sluggish demand and an imminent economic slowdown.

Currently, the copper price is trading at ~$2.57/lb.

Source: Kitco

If we peer a little further back, we can see that over a one-year time horizon, copper is now sitting at new lows (which obviously isn't an encouraging trend).

Source: Kitco

Global X Copper Miners ETF

Not surprisingly then shares of the Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) have also found themselves ensnared in a nasty downtrend as well, now down -25.99% over the last year.

COPX is a well diversified product that provides a speculator access to some of the largest (and best) copper mining companies out there.

Highlighting a few select examples below, we'll take a look at a few names contained in the COPX ETF that have control over some of the largest (world-class tier 1) copper projects that are currently in the construction phase and/or ramping up production at this time of writing.

Source: Global X Copper Miners ETF

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF): Currently developing the exceptionally high-grade Kamoa-Kakula Project (39.6% owned) located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Even among the world's largest copper deposits worldwide, on a relative basis, the grades featured in the Kamoa-Kakula deposits are (almost) off the following chart.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Here is the latest update on project development at Kamoa-Kakula.

From Ivanhoe Mines:

Three underground mining crews are working at Kakula and an additional three crews will be mobilized by October 2019 to accelerate mine development. Development around Ventilation Shaft 1 and the rock handling infrastructure was completed in Q2 2019 and reaming of the 5.5-metre diameter ventilation shaft was completed in July 2019. Approximately 40 metres of development had been completed at the southern ventilation decline by the end of Q2 2019. The southern ventilation decline will facilitate the acceleration of critical, early mine development. Initial copper concentrate production from the Kakula Mine currently is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

CITIC Metal and Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) have agreed to invest an additional C$679 million ($515 million) in Ivanhoe Mines, which should help fully fund Ivanhoe's share of the initial CAPEX needed to put the Kamoa-Kakula Project into production.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): Currently operating the open-pit Grasberg Mine (49% owned) located in Indonesia and developing the underground portion.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Here is the latest update on project development at Grasberg.

From Freeport-McMoRan:

Substantial progress has been made to prepare for the transition to mining of the Grasberg Block Cave (GBC) underground mine. First undercut blasting occurred in September 2018, first drawbell blasting occurred in December 2018 and cave production is scheduled for the first half of 2019. All underground mining levels and the ore flow system are being commissioned. As PT-FI transitions mining from the open pit to underground, its production is expected to be significantly lower in 2019 and 2020, compared to 2018. Metal production is expected to improve significantly by 2021 following a ramp-up period. GBC production rates over the next five years are expected to ramp up to 130,000 metric tons of ore per day.

Concurrently, Freeport-McMoRan is also developing the "smaller" Lone Star Project located in Arizona.

From Freeport-McMoRan:

The Lone Star project will benefit from the utilization of existing infrastructure at the Safford operation and is expected to have an approximate 20-year mine life. An initial project to develop the Lone Star oxide ores commenced in first-quarter 2018, with first production expected by the end of 2020. Initial production from the Lone Star oxide ores is expected to average approximately 200 million pounds of copper per year. The project also advances the potential for development of a larger-scale district opportunity. We are conducting additional drilling as we continue to evaluate longer-term opportunities available from the significant sulfide potential in the Safford/Lone Star minerals district.

The future copper growth potential at Freeport-McMoRan could be impressive, if the company can execute and deliver these new development projects to market over the next few years.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF): Currently ramping up production of its open-pit Cobre Panama Mine (90% owned) located in Panama.

Source: First Quantum Minerals

Here is the latest update on project development at Cobre Panama.

From Mining.com:

The project is on track to deliver between 140,000 and 175,000 tonnes in 2019. About 80% of total output will be generated in the second half of the year, as the mill ramps up to its annual capacity of 72 million tonnes by the end of this year. After that, the Toronto-based company expects to increase copper output from 85 million tonnes per year to 100 million annual tonnes, beginning in 2023.

The following slide shows production statistics at Cobre Panama so far this year.

Source: First Quantum Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Total investments made at Cobre Panama tally up to $6.3 billion and the project employs over 9,000 local staff.

Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill (TRQ): Currently operating the open-pit Oyu Tolgoi Mine (66% owned) located in Mongolia and developing the underground portion.

Source: Turquoise Hill

Here is the latest update on project development at Oyu Tolgoi.

From Turquoise Hill:

Improved rock mass information and geotechnical data modelling has confirmed that there are stability risks associated with components of the existing mine design. Therefore, to address these risks, a number of mine design options are under consideration to complete the project. These options include assessment of the impact of the mid-access drives, location of the on-footprint components of the ore handling system, the sequence of crossing the panel boundaries during mining operations, and an option that alters the panel boundary approach and would leave temporary pillars in ore that would then be recovered later in the mine life, sub-blocking the previously planned three panels into five or more panels. A number of options are being evaluated to determine the final design of "Panel 0," and this work is anticipated to continue into early 2020. Following a period of additional data collection and model updates, two phases of geotechnical modelling work are planned to inform staged mine design updates. The geotechnical modelling is expected to continue into early 2020 with final design decisions to be made at this time. A period of detailed design, schedule and cost estimation will follow resulting in the delivery of a final definitive estimate in the second half of 2020, reflecting the preferred mine design approach. All options under consideration present a clear pathway to sustainable first production, albeit with different cost and schedule implications. To date, these have been defined to a level of accuracy associated with a conceptual study or order of magnitude study; therefore, significantly more work is required to complete the final assessment. All infrastructure developed to date remains usable and in appropriate locations with no material expenditure as of June 30, 2019 that is not required for first or ongoing production.

As highlighted in the following slide, development CAPEX at Oyu Tolgoi underground is now expected to increase by $1.2-1.9 billion, and first production has been pushed out 16-30 months (estimated between May 2022 and June 2023).

Due to all the delays/issues at Oyu Tolgoi, "Mongolia will vote in August to rip up parts of an investment agreement with Rio Tinto for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, which may force the miner to make concessions in a project beset by delays and political squabbles."

Share Price Performance and Future Outlook

The share price performance of COPX and the four mining companies covered in the previous section are shown below (year-to-date).

COPX is down -11.80%

IVPAF is up 56.12%

FCX is down -12.51%

FQVLF is down -21.83%.

TRQ is down -71.65% (attributed to the CAPEX blow out + delay in underground development)

Although it's been a disappointing year so far in 2019 for COPX and many copper mining stocks (IVPAF being a strong exception/outlier), there could be reasons for optimism, looking further out into the future.

From Mining.com:

Fitch forecasts that global copper demand will increase from 23.6mnt in 2018 to 29.8mnt by 2027, at 2.6% annual growth. But the global copper market will see persistent undersupply in the coming years, as global consumption, driven by China's power and infrastructure sectors and increasing EV production, continues to outpace supply growth, Fitch warns. [...] Mining companies are searching worldwide for copper projects amid the forecasts that demand for the red metal will significantly outstrip supply from 2020 (there are 300kg of copper in an electric bus and nine tonnes per windfarm megawatt).

Demand for copper is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the future (see above and below for some annual growth rate estimations), but the cupboard for new projects is looking quite barren these days, with not too many large-scale projects available to bring online.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan February 2019 Corporate Presentation

The potential for a looming "copper deficit" to occur over the next 1-2 decades seems possible given that underinvestment in recent memory (for many reasons, "low prices" being the most likely culprit) means that older mines are getting long in the tooth and their replacements are nowhere to be found.

From Mining.com:

The outlook is widely shared by other experts, including CRU analyst Hamish Sampson. According to him, unless new investments arise, existing mine production will drop from 20 million tonnes to below 12 million tonnes by 2034, leading to a supply shortfall of more than 15 million tonnes. The situation looks even worse when considering that over 200 copper mines currently in operations will reach the end of their productive life before 2035, Sampson said on Monday. Only if every single copper project currently in development or being studied for feasibility is brought online before then, including most discoveries that have not yet reached the evaluation stage, the market could meet projected demand, the consultant said.

The potential drop in production + increase demand described above is illustrated in the following chart.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Of course, the above graphic may in hindsight prove to be "too extreme" because as is usually the case, a rising price tends to solve a lot of problems (like "lack of supply").

Conclusion

In the near-term, the macro picture doesn't look particularly rosy for copper, as it does seem like growing fears over trade wars, tariffs, currency manipulation, and now inverted yield curves could cause prices to stay depressed at current levels (or even trend lower still) should we enter into a global recession (which depending on the magnitude could cause consumption/demand for copper to slow down drastically).

Turning our focus leaning more towards the future, demand for copper is expected to be strong as a continued global shift towards electrification continues to gain traction. Furthermore, it would appear as though because there already aren't very many new large-scale projects being discovered (or developed) that any potential supply shortage (or fears of one) that develops down the line would have to cause the copper price to rise from these depressed levels in order to incentivize the search for new supply.

Therefore, getting a chance to buy into "cheap" copper stocks while the going is good could pay off later down the road, and that is why a diversified ETF product which can provide speculators a gateway to some of the largest (most leveraged) and best projects out there, like COPX can, make it one worth adding to the watchlist.

Dr. Copper is currently shouting for a slowdown in the global economy (i.e., recession) to occur, and with so many headwinds causing investors to now err on the side of caution (the narrative is slowly shifting to favor the risk-off trade), copper's time to shine wouldn't appear to be on the cards for the remainder of 2019.

Depending on how the fall season plays out (and how jittery global markets get), a wonderful buying opportunity in copper stocks could soon emerge towards the end of the year as we enter into tax-loss season.

So, while copper may be down and out of favor at the moment, over the longer term, it's probably not a good idea to count the red metal out.

