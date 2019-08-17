LQD: Deteriorating Financial Conditions To Reverse Recent Performance

U.S bankruptcies look like they may rise this quarter which would increase corporate credit risk.

Bond markets have been on a tear the past few weeks with interest rates seeing the most directional movement in years. Action has been particularly aggressive at the long end of the yield curve with the 30 year falling over 60 basis points in a matter of days. As I wrote here in this article about long-term treasuries, I am highly skeptical of this rally. I agree that the global economy is becoming increasingly weak, but I see common bubble buying characteristics.

A good bubble needs a good narrative. In this case, there are multiple stories the global investment community is repeating:

"Bonds always go up when stocks go down" "Inflation is gone forever" And "long-term sovereign bonds are risk-free"

All of these appear to be true because they are true most of the time. They do fail and I fear that the recent rally in bonds will push global debt levels to an extreme that finally puts the nail in the coffin on corporate and government debt buildup.

One area where I see a good potential trade is corporate bonds, specifically the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). The fund appears to have a lot of speculative buying and I believe investors don't see the risks.

There is a clear fallacy in its recent rise. As global economic fears rose, rates fell and bonds rose. In fact, LQD has risen at its fastest pace since the financial crisis which seems odd considering a recession would most definitely increase corporate credit risk. From January 2006 to late 2008, LQD fell 20% even as interest rates declined because of the rise in credit risk. Over the coming weeks and months, I expect credit risk fears to grow for the bonds it holds. This will likely eventually undo a significant portion of the ETFs recent rally.

The iShares LQD ETF

In my opinion, it is about as important to know your product as it is to have a directional opinion on it, so let's dive into the fund. LQD is very old and has been trading since 2002, but did not see significant inflows until about 2015 when its AUM rose to its current level of $35B. It is safe to say the fund is extremely liquid with that level of AUM and with its available options.

Let's take a look at long-term principal performance and the fund's AUM trend:

Data by YCharts

We can see here that there has been a significant ETF inflow trend that is likely reflective of retail investor inflows. What is interesting is we can see that LQD holders have actually been fading the recent rally. Take a look at a "zoomed in" version of the chart above that shows the recent rise.

Data by YCharts

We can see here that fund inflows have been negative while performance has continued higher. This is also reflected in the ETF's peer fund the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCIT). This is a sign that fewer buyers are coming to the table; a quintessential signal of a "blow-off-top" rally that comes before a sharp decline.

The credit quality of the fund can be broken down as follows:

Source: iShares

Overall, the ETF essentially holds the very bottom of A-rated bonds with roughly half of the allocation in BBB and the other half in A. This is a slight concern considering the large share buyback fueled growth in the BBB market.

The average maturity of the fund is 13.1 years so it is, in general, a longer-term bond. This makes the bond highly subject to interest rate changes in the long end of the curve. Overall, the fund is representative of the U.S. corporate credit market for large-cap companies.

Rates Falling, But Corporate Spreads Starting to Rise

The direct cause of the recent rally in the fund is the rapid recent decline in global sovereign bond yields. Corporate bonds usually trade at a premium spread to U.S. treasuries as U.S. treasuries are assumed to be risk-less.

Let's first look at the interest rate spreads between A-rated corporate bonds and U.S. treasuries, as well as between BBB-rated and A-rated bonds:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data)

The red line above tells us about general corporate risk premium while the blue line below tells us about the extra risk premium in the triple B market compared to the A market.

What we can see here is that spreads bottomed out in February 2018 and have begun a new uptrend since then. Due to the rallying equity market so far this year, these spreads have fallen but appear to be widening in recent weeks. LQD is highly sensitive to increases to either of these metrics.

While the fund does gain from a drop in the U.S. ten year, the U.S. ten year will only decline further in the event of even worse economic news. If there is any worse economic news, corporate bond spreads will certainly rise. Take a look at the long-term chart of those spreads:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data)

In my opinion, what we see today is similar to late 2007. Equity markets were beginning to look unstable while corporate rate spreads were near their all-time lows. Complacency is at an extreme and, as I will explain in the next section, fundamentals are deteriorating.

Falling Profits, Rising Debt, Accelerating Bankruptcies

About 75% of LQD's holdings come from the non-financial sector. I actually think the financial sector is one of the only safe investments today, specifically because everyone thinks otherwise. Bank solvency has improved since 2008 while non-financial corporate solvency has deteriorated with a more than 2X increase to that debt market. Most of that debt has not even gone into the real economy but has only levered up corporate balance sheets through share buybacks.

The time for concern is coming. Non-financial corporate profits are declining rapidly while debt is growing:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data)

The last ten years have seen the most rapid buildup in non-financial corporate debt. Let's see how solvent this makes those corporations. To calculate this, I simply divide before tax profits by debt. This can be thought of as a proxy for solvency. Here are the results:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data)

We can see here that non-financial corporate solvency has been on a steady decline for almost 70 years. We can also see that these companies are less solvent today than they were in the middle of the last financial crisis. Of course, they were worse off during the popping of the 2000 tech bubble, but that was a rapid decline due to a fall in profits as opposed to a slow decline due to rising liabilities.

It seems that credit risk may rise soon. Bankruptcies have been falling and are generally low in the U.S. since the Great Recession, but saw a blip higher last quarter. Take a look at its accelerating fashion as well as the flattening of unemployment:

Source: Trading Economics

The bottom in both bankruptcies and unemployment seems to be in. While these measures look low for now, they both appear to be "concave up", particularly for bankruptcies. This is a sign that bankruptcies may continue to rise at a surprise to the markets. If it rises, we can be certain that corporate credit premium will rise at the expense of LQD investors.

Putting it all Together

To add a spark to the tinder-box, LQD's top holding comes from GE Capital (GE). Of course, this is only 0.4% of the ETF's total holdings but GE's long-term debt does make up about 1.5% of the U.S. non-financial corporate debt market. I'll let you decide on the recent Harry Markopolos whistleblowing attempt yourself, but I think it is safe to say that any credit downgrades could certainly shake up the triple B market that LQD is highly exposed to.

Financial deterioration has been high for most of the top holdings in the fund. To measure financial deterioration, I use the Altman z-score which takes an aggregate of most liquidity and solvency measures. Values below 1.8 indicate high bankruptcy risk:

Note, financial firms excluded. Top ETF holdings otherwise:

Data by YCharts

There has been either low numbers or large deterioration for all these holdings besides Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

I expect two events to occur. One, investors will eventually demand a higher risk premium on the bonds of the companies held by LQD like those above. Two, possible credit downgrades due to falling profits and rising debt ratios for most of the firms.

There are a few ways once could benefit from the growing risks in corporate bonds. Chiefly, I would avoid being long these bonds unless you are making a short-term trade on them. They have had great returns in recent months and have made for a stable investment for the past decade. I expect that to end quickly and rapidly if economic conditions continue to deteriorate.

Secondly, one could short or buy puts against the ETF. Shorting and buying puts comes with carry due to the dividend on the bond, but in my opinion, the dividend carry is so low today that it makes for a smaller risk. Buying a very small number of out of the money puts is actually my favorite way to make the trade due to added returns from a likely increase in risk premiums following a decline.

The biggest risk of betting against the bonds is if treasury rates continue lower. This has pushed the bonds to their current level and the current speculative-type trend is intact. I would be surprised if the decline continues much longer and expect it to level off soon. But, until then, I will avoid placing a position considering how much momentum bonds currently have.

