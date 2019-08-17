Maxim: Pass On This, For Now

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) has experienced a brutal August as an escalation in the trade war has led to investors to grapple with instability and make difficult decisions with respect to macro-exposed equities. Maxim, the maker of analog and mixed-signal products, has multiple end markets that are susceptible to the ongoing trade war, making it difficult for the company to generate earnings consistently. This in turn has led the stock back down to its six-month lows, and there doesn't seem to be enough of a rationale to buy it at these low levels.

Guidance Not Reassuring

Investors who have held this stock through the summer have seen a considerable portion of their 2019 gains erased. The company recently reported FY19 Q4 earnings with net revenue of $557 million and EPS of $0.57, net of special items. Revenue was down 12% on a YOY basis, while EPS was down 23% YOY. These results are not supportive of a long position without further context. That's where I think the slide below really starts to help explain the company's problems. The only end market that Maxim supplies that saw revenue growth in the quarter was the automotive market. I actually find this to be rather interesting given pressures on auto stocks as a result of the trade war and the constant threat of tariffs; however, the company's guidance reflects this weakness as it's called out automotive, along with computing, as the two leading decliners next quarter in revenue.

The color provided on the earnings call with respect to the automotive end market was rather interesting. CEO Doluca noted that Maxim was growing faster than the broader market and believe that the trajectory for the business is to still outpace the market, because of the BMS market and serial link products. The company has a higher revenue potential with more cars produced with more robust infotainment centers and more electronics in general. However, this is also reliant on the gross number of cars being produced globally to increase. It's particularly daunting to be serving this end market when projections like the auto market will see its largest decline in auto sales globally since 2008 this year. That report, from the Center for Automotive Research out of Germany, projects that sales won't eclipse 2018 levels of 83.7 million units sold until 2022.

That brings us to one downside catalyst that investors need to consider. Back in May, President Trump threatened tariffs of 25% on autos out of the European Union in Japan, but decided to delay the tariffs until further discussions take place. A six-month window was provided, so we'll see more headlines about this in the October/November context. The threat alone is enough to pressure automakers to lower output, and that negativity within business confidence reflects poorly on Maxim's business, especially when it represents 25% of sales.

That leaves the Industrial, Communications & Data Center, Consumer, and Computing markets as the culprits behind the loss in revenues. These sectors are also all heavily influenced by the ongoing trade war. Just a few months ago, as equity markets were approaching all-time highs, the G20 summit at Osaka gave investors some peace of mind ahead of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the end of July. It was communicated to the public that Presidents Trump and Xi had reached a preliminary truce after numerous discussions.

Just a few days later, President Trump announced that there will be an additional 10% tariff levied on $300 billion worth of goods. In response to this, the central bank of China (the PBOC) allowed for the devaluation of the yuan, in excess of the 7.000 level. That prompted further rhetoric from President Trump that China is a currency manipulator and the U.S. Department of Treasury actually labeled China as an official currency manipulator.

Since the trade war has evolved in to a "one-up" contest, China communicated to its state owned enterprises that it will stop buying US agricultural products, amounting to $20 billion per year. Just last weekend, China upped the ante further and announced it would decrease its holdings of U.S. Treasuries. That current balance is $1.1 trillion and the targeted reduction is 25%. Now, just this week, it seems as though the new 10% tariff has been delayed until December 15th as to prevent a spike in inflation.

When all of that is put together, it becomes increasingly difficult for businesses that are global in nature, like Maxim, to be confident in near-term demand. One day China and U.S. retaliate with extremely high stakes and other days all seems quiet and manageable. With the lack of stability, these end markets simply aren't supportive of growth right now, which makes it all the more difficult for current shareholders. A resolution to the trade war in the near-term stands to be a great catalyst for this stock. Unfortunately, I have little confidence in being able to set a time table for that to happen. Additionally, broker expectations for a trade deal are currently in the 10-20% range for the next 12 months. This has fallen considerably from a high 70% mark just a few months ago.

Is It Cheap Enough To Buy?

The fall from $65 to $54 in a matter of weeks has been quite precipitous, but the decline in earnings this quarter hasn't helped the stock's case. While it's near oversold, investors need to be quite critical of the valuation at this point and fight the urge to buy the dip blindly simply because of the rapid fall. It's quite clear that the stock is oversold and that a contrarian would leap at the opportunity to buy this well-run company at six-month lows, but the path of least resistance is still down. By that, I mean that the risk/reward is still skewed to the downside as it'll take a material fundamental catalyst to pull this stock up out of its lows and send it back towards its July highs.

During the quarter, the company bought back $102 million in stock, and I'd largely expect more purchases this quarter, considering the acceleration downward in August. The company has a rather large buyback authorization at $1.5 billion that was announced last October and has been consistent in buying back stock each quarter, giving shareholders an incremental boost.

The company has an impressive track record for free cash flow and the LTM free cash flow amounts to $793 million. The free cash flow conversion is rather high as well with 34% of revenue being converted. Even though this is a large balance, the company's adjusted free cash flow was still down 15% on a YOY basis. I am concerned by the rollover in free cash flow the last two quarters, and I say that in the context that the company is quite generous to shareholders, paying out often an amount in excess of free cash flow. In fact, the company is targeting a 125% return of free cash flow in FY20. That follows a year where it returned 132% of free cash flow to stockholders.

I will note that the company's commitment to shareholders has been well balanced between buybacks and dividends. The yield is strong at 3.56%, and the payout ratio is also strong at 61% of LTM earnings. The stock trades at 24.1x LTM earnings, which is more expensive than the broader market at 21.7x. Additionally, after a decline like this, the corresponding decline in earnings makes the stock rather unattractive from a valuation perspective. If this stock had fallen the same amount that it has, but kept earnings at least flat on a YOY basis, we'd have a real cause to be contrarian, look past short-term noise, and buy this for the long-term. On a forward basis, the company hasn't given full-year guidance, but rather a 90-day outlook that includes an EPS projection of $0.46-0.52 on an adjusted basis. Should that be realized at the midpoint and if we annualize that figure, the company will generate $2.00/share worth of earnings and trade at 27x. That's not exactly attractive in my book at the moment.

What I do think could pick the stock up out of the rut is a sizable M&A deal. While the business environment isn't exactly welcoming to such a transaction, the commentary on the Q4 earnings call was rather encouraging. CEO Doluca stated that Maxim will continue to try and find companies or verticals at other companies that are margin accretive. This is pretty generic terminology; however, I'll note that not too many CEOs, or management teams for that matter, have been vocal about being open to M&A YTD. The primary determinant seemed to be high stock prices, but given August's price action, something may potentially be under observation for Maxim.

Conclusion

Maxim is a solid company trading at a neutral valuation with a high potential to generate free cash flow. In a normal operating environment, this would be a stock I'd look to add on weakness, such as what we've seen here the last few weeks. Considering that the macro risk seems to be all the more pressing the last few weeks and has the potential to re-escalate at any given point in the coming weeks, it's safe to say that this isn't the stock that's of best interest for long-term investors right now. Should the stock fall further and the valuation becomes more attractive, more consideration can be given. I'd be more interested past the 4% yield mark in particular.

