Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Hong Kong protest fallout

It was a rough week in Hong Kong, where the economy contracted more than originally estimated in Q2 as GDP shrunk by 0.4%. Protests have rocked the city and even led to the closure of the Hong Kong International Airport on Monday and Tuesday before riot police regained control. Other big news saw Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY) CEO Rupert Hogg resign as the Hong Kong flag carrier reeled from a series of controversies surrounding the anti-government demonstrations.

Ballooning budget deficit

The U.S. budget gap widened further in July as federal spending outpaced revenue collection, bringing the deficit to $867B in the first ten months of the fiscal year, a 27% increase from the same period a year earlier. For the month, the biggest expenditure - Social Security - was $88B followed by Medicare and National Defense, each at $56B. Customs duties, which include tariffs from imports, jumped by 75% to $56.9B YTD from $32.5B a year earlier.

Tumblr sold to WordPress owner

Verizon Media (VZ) unloaded its blogging site Tumblr to Automattic, the owner of publishing tool WordPress. While the exact purchase price was undisclosed, one source told Axios the deal price was "well below" $20M, while another put it under $10M. Yahoo had paid about $1.1B for Tumblr in 2013, before writing down the site's value by $230M in 2016. Verizon then took it over through its Yahoo acquisition, but has been looking to revamp the former Oath media group.

Split on hybrid strategy

General Motors (GM) said it would exit hybrids full stop as opposed to the strategy of Toyota (TM) and Ford (F) to expand U.S. hybrid offerings even as they work on their electric vehicle programs. "If I had a dollar more to invest, would I spend it on a hybrid? Or would I spend it on the answer that we all know is going to happen, and get there faster and better than anybody else," GM President Mark Reuss told WSJ. GM's all-in bet on EVs is similar to the strategy of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), with China a focus of both automakers.

Volatility surge

Wild swings plagued Wall Street throughout the week as traders fell prey to back-and-forth trade news, as well as the yield curve inversion. Tariff relief led to big gains on Tuesday as the U.S. delayed some levies on China, but recession fears then took hold, with the Dow plunging 800 points on Wednesday and posting its largest decline of the year. Equities then returned to gains amid forecasts of central bank easing and the U.S. and China toning down their trade war rhetoric.

New largest creditor

Japan again surpassed China as America's largest overseas creditor, a record it last held in 2016. After adding about $21B since May, Tokyo now holds $1.12T of Treasurys vs. Beijing's $1.11T. Market players have speculated that one trade war retaliatory action China could take is to unload its U.S. holdings, and while there are no signs that is happening, it has been a less aggressive buyer of U.S. sovereign debt.

Merger sees CBS, Viacom reunite

The newly combined ViacomCBS will invest in more movies and TV shows as it seeks to challenge Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX) to become a bigger player in the growing streaming business. Viacom (VIA) owns Paramount Pictures and pay TV channels such as Comedy Central, MTV and BET, while CBS (CBS) has a broadcast network, television stations, Showtime and a stake in The CW over-the-air network. The two companies have also been major content spenders, having spent more than $13B combined in the past year (or close to the estimated $15B Netflix intends to spend in 2019).

Testing IPO appetite

WeWork owner, The We Company, published detailed financial statements for the first time, disclosing breakneck revenue growth and soaring losses, as it prepares for an IPO as early as next month. The company will list under ticker "WE," and could raise several billion with the offering. Other high-profile IPOs this year, like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), have fared poorly after their launch, amid skepticism over their lack of a concrete plan to profitability.

Earnings

Walmart (WMT) was easily the biggest gainer on both the S&P and Dow on Thursday, jumping 6.1% for its largest advance in a year, after reporting a nearly 2% rise in Q2 revenues to $130B and raising full-year earnings guidance. Walmart has now racked up a 20-quarter, or five-year, streak of U.S. growth, unmatched by any other retail chain. While it's the tail end of earnings season, other notable reports this week included Macy's (M), which plunged after weak guidance, and Nvidia (NVDA), which soared after gaming strength led to Q2 beats.

Culpability

"This is market manipulation - pure and simple" declared GE (GE) CEO Larry Culp in response to allegations of financial misconduct, while scooping up another $2M worth of stock on Thursday after spending $3M on shares earlier in the week. The fraud report came from Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos, who alleged GE's accounting problems amount to $38B, or 40% of the conglomerate's market value. Disclaimer: Markopolos and his colleagues are working with an undisclosed hedge fund, which is betting GE's stock price will decline (it plunged 11.3% on the news before rebounding on Friday).

