TVIX: Sell The Top

Over the last week, the longs of the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) have enjoyed a rare victory with shares rallying by 25%. Unfortunately, the inescapable realities of the nature of TVIX kicked in on Friday and the instrument fell by over 10%. In this article, I will spell out why I believe TVIX is likely headed lower and that shorting opportunities should be sought.

The Instrument

When you trade an ETN or an ETF, the first thing to do is read the prospectus and methodology. While this is true for all types of funds, it is especially true in the volatility space because much nuance goes into the returns of these instruments and slight variations in methodologies can result in dramatic differences in performance over time.

In the case of TVIX, it is an ETN provided by VelocityShares which gives two times the daily price return of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. There’s a lot here that we need to unpack to understand what exactly this means, so let’s jump in.

First and foremost, the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index is an index which gives exposure to VIX futures contracts provided by the CBOE. VIX futures contracts are financially-settled contracts which settle based on what the VIX was calculated at during a certain time frame. The VIX is a number calculated from the implied volatility of select basket of options on the S&P 500 index which settle roughly 30 days in the future. This basically means that when you trade TVIX, you are trading something several layers extrapolated from the actual level of volatility in the S&P 500 in an instrument which is exposed to several different forms of return.

The most form of return to shares of TVIX comes in the form of roll yield. Roll yield is the reason why TVIX falls year after year and it will likely be the reason why TVIX continues its almost constant decline. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss which comes from holding exposure across a futures curve for lengthy periods of time and it is highly dependent on the structure of the market.

Roll yield comes from the general tendency of futures contracts in the back of the curve to approach the front of the curve as time progresses. This tendency is widely documented, observed, and traded around in financial markets and in volatility markets it is the primary form of long-term return for the instruments.

When a market is in contango (a condition in which the front month contract is cheaper than the back month contracts), roll yield on a long position will be negative because the contracts held at higher prices than the front of the curve will decrease in value in relation to the front of the curve as time progresses. When a market is in backwardation (front month contract more expensive than back month contracts), roll yield will be positive for a long position since the back month will slowly approach the front month as time progresses.

When it comes to TVIX, it is following the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which is an index that constantly holds exposure across the front two months of the VIX futures curve. This constant exposure means that roll is always driving a portion of returns. Since volatility doesn’t really trend (in other words volatility is probably going to average 10-20% on an annualized basis in most years), this means that roll yield is the determining factor of long-term returns in TVIX. Here is the current forward curve of VIX futures:

At present, October VIX futures are trading higher than November VIX futures, which means that the roll on TVIX is positive since the long contracts held in November are gradually trading up in value towards the front month contract. As long as this condition remains, the shares of TVIX are going to generally increase in value and the market favors the long side. However, there is a very important consideration to factor in here: VIX futures are almost always in contango. Specifically, if you were to examine the level of contango or backwardation seen in the market over the last 10 years, you would find that almost every single month has seen VIX futures caught in contango (view the data here).

The basic idea here is that unless the market is in a period of heightened volatility, the underlying assumption (and market bet expressed through VIX futures) is that volatility will be higher in the future. This is a safe bet since volatility tends to flare up and then fade so when volatility is low, it’s safe to bet that it’ll be higher in the future. This mean-reverting nature of volatility can be seen in the following chart of changes in volatility in the annualized volatility of the S&P 500.

When volatility rises, it then tends to fall. We are currently in a period in which the VIX has surged meaning that we are likely to see the VIX fall in the immediate future (which we are seeing as witnessed by the drop in TVIX of 10% today). As the VIX falls and reverts back to the mean, the outright level of VIX futures will adjust to the downside bringing shares of TVIX lower and reversing the market structure to contango. This has reliably happened across the entire history of VIX futures and it is currently happening now.

At present, the elevated shares of TVIX offer an excellent shorting opportunity because the market is currently poised for a reversal in volatility. For example, VIX futures are currently trading at an annualized volatility level of 19.2% whereas VIX itself is only coming in at 18.47%. This means that market is currently pricing in higher volatility than is actually being seen in the market in a situation in which market statistics suggest that VIX is likely headed lower. For example, VIX has risen by 6.31% over the last three weeks on the back of Fed rate cuts, Trump tweets, and trade talks. Historically speaking, over the last five years, we’ve only had 22 periods of time in which VIX has risen this far or more in this short of a time frame and in 77% percent of them, VIX was lower over the next month. In other words, the market statistics strongly suggest that fading this rally in TVIX is a smart play and that the downside trend in the instrument is likely to continue.

I believe we are currently seeing market volatility adjust down once again due to the mean-reverting nature of the metric. We are currently in a period of heightened volatility and the market is actually pricing futures above the real VIX which means that rich prices in something poised to fall can be shorted at these levels. When VIX falls once again, the market will shift into contango bringing roll yield negative and TVIX’s prolonged decline will continue. It’s a really good day to short TVIX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.