My Sentiment On Boliden Is Unchanged After Q2

Boliden AB (OTCPK:BDNNF, OTCPK:BDNNY), a Swedish mining & smelting firm, published its 2Q and 1H19 results on July 19. After reading the release and examining the IFRS P&L, CF statements, and the consolidated balance sheet, I reckon the zinc-focused company remains relatively undervalued, as I pointed out in my first article on the stock two months ago. However, the fundamentals are not the only matter that influences the market value of equity and investor sentiment, and an extensive range of economic indicators and geopolitical issues that move the markets should be factored in when examining if a firm has upside or not. Considering the recent turmoil in the markets combined with a parade of rate cuts by central banks, I reckon the firm is still a "Hold," while I also concur that a trade war roller coaster and bleak economic data (especially falling sales of vehicles in China, while the bulk of zinc is consumed in automotive industry) might trigger the share price decline.

Besides, I should also note that investors' nervousness now stems from a few red flags, like a shrinking economy in the UK and Germany; they are also puzzled by a new investing reality with negative bond yields (bonds with below-zero yields are valued ~$15 trillion according to the Financial Times). All that adds difficulties to forecast the direction of the market's (and Boliden's share) swings. Now let's take a closer look at the company's results.

Share performance

After the rally earlier this year, Boliden's shares were dragged down by deteriorated market sentiment caused by reignited trade war and worsening economic data across the globe, which, in turn, pummeled metal prices. Since August 2018, Boliden has lost ~22.3% in its market value (on Nasdaq Stockholm) and approached 2016 levels. The decline was combined with high volatility (the beta of ~1.8). The fall was even steeper than such benchmarks as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD), and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) faced since then. So, I should conclude that the share price weakness was not only a consequence of the broad and metals markets' sentiment, as the firm-specific issues like lackluster EPS and revenue prospects also took a toll.

Data by YCharts

The top line

Lower grades at Tara, Kevitsa, and Aitik mines, maintenance, together with lower metal prices (e.g., zinc, copper, nickel) were principal culprits of Boliden's uninspiring financial performance in 2Q19. It is worth noting that weakness in the Mines segment (e.g., 1H19 segmental adjusted EBIT fell SEK 1.5 billion compared to 1H18) dragged the group's results down, while Smelters were not impacted that much. The quarter was the weakest regarding revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and EPS compared to 2Q18 and 1Q19. LTM operating profit tumbled to SEK 7.8 billion compared to SEK 9 billion in 2018. Investments, contrarily, rose to the highest level compared to 1Q19 and 2Q18. However, thankfully, free cash flow (OCF after working capital and investing activities), which was negative in 1Q19, improved, reaching SEK 789 million, but was still below the 2Q18 level of SEK 1.7 billion.

The point that riveted my attention was that Boliden emphasized "weakness in global manufacturing" and "negative growth in the automotive sector" in its quarterly presentation. The firm clearly hints that sales growth is extremely limited, as zinc demand from its key customers is turning tepid. Plunging car sales in India (in one of the most promising markets for auto manufacturers, by the way) stunned analysts and the market is another sign that demand for zinc is at risk. So, as headwinds mount, I see no clear short-term growth catalysts.

Examining cash flow and accounting profit

It is common knowledge that poor correlation between profit and cash flow could distort a firm’s valuation (for instance, by boosting E/P and making an illusion that a company is creating value, while cash flows from operations are barely sufficient to cover capex and pay interest), while cash shortages can easily leave it reeling on the ropes. Emergency balance sheet fixing using debt sources of financing, in such cases, could quickly roil a firm’s position and put it on the brink of insolvency. As I have pointed out in the previous coverage, Boliden, fortunately, has high earnings quality. There is no need to change that thesis after the 2Q financials publication. The firm is still not short on cash, but net CFFO plunged to 2-year lows, which was a consequence of weaker revenue. LTM Net CFFO margin slightly decreased (19.9% vs. 20.2% a quarter ago), but the change is diminutive. LTM net margin, at the same time, equals 12%. So, the spread between earnings and OCF is high, and it is a good sign. Also, Boliden sufficiently covers its full investment activity, let alone capex. LTM free cash flow (net CFFO less capex) equals SEK 2.9 billion compared to SEK 5.6 billion in 2018, which is not stellar, but, nevertheless, Boliden remained FCF positive.

Dividend

At the moment, Boliden's shares yield ~5.5%, which is mostly the consequence of the share underperformance, not high payout ratio. Here it is worth comparing LTM FCF with the dividend paid and examine if it was covered or not. More specifically, 2018 FCF (net CFFO after investing activities) was 1.5x higher than LTM dividend. Yet, LTM FCF covered shareholder rewards only 0.84x. One of the reasons for the quite safe coverage is that Boliden's leverage is low (Debt/Equity equals 0.14), while debt is relatively cheap; so, interest payments do not destroy free cash flow to equity.

After all, it is worth noting that, according to the company's dividend policy, its DPS is tied to net income (see p. 10 of the 2018 annual report). If protracted economic weakness across the globe (especially slowdown in the automotive industry) takes a toll on the bottom line, DPS will be almost inevitably cut.

Update on EPS and revenue prospects

Since my last coverage, little has changed. According to analysts' opinions on EPS and revenue prospects provided by Seeking Alpha Essential, Boliden has no clear potential to substantially increase EPS and revenue in 2019-2022. Instead, they forecast a sharp net income drop (~19.7%) in 2019. So, I suppose that only an acquisition could help to prop up revenue. Sales increase backed by higher production might ease pressure on margins and spur EPS growth, which is necessary for capital appreciation. If any of its competitors put on sale their assets amid mounting pressure from the metals market and Boliden decides to buy it, the company could significantly benefit. At the same time, it has only ~$85.5 million on the balance sheet, and its purchasing power is limited.

A brief valuation

As I outlined in the previous article, Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF), and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) are Boliden's closest peers, and by looking at their current trading multiples, we can check if Boliden is undervalued or not. Considering the share price on Nasdaq Stockholm, its EV equals SEK 57.96 billion, and EV/EBIT stands at 7.4x. The peers' ratios are as follows:

Data by YCharts

We see that debt-adjusted earnings yield of Boliden (~13.5%) is well above the median in the group of comparables, and, hence, the stock is underappreciated.

Conclusion

To recap, I still do not see any short-term catalysts that could bolster Boliden’s valuation. There is no doubt that rocketing appreciation is unlikely in the short term and appealing multiples of the stock do not specify it is an unquestionable "Buy." New rounds of a trade war between the US and China and their unpredictable swings will most likely be the essential market movers in the United States and across the globe. So, I expect the share price to remain volatile.

In my view, the stock might be only apt for long-term investors with over 5 years horizon. Also, I see no apparent ESG issues that could serve as downside catalysts. Insider buying also instills confidence (yet, readers should also keep in mind that insiders might have a long-term investment horizon (e.g., to hold the stock for the lifetime and bequeath it), so, their objectives and rationale are not always apt for investors who expect to hold a share, for instance, 3 years).

Also, the prevailing concern is that the dividend cut is likely if the 2019 EPS drop anticipated by analysts will materialize. So, readers should bear that in mind. However, Boliden might consider increasing payout not to face investor backlash after DPS cut (only if cash flow would be sufficient); yet, it is not predictable.

