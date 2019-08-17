XLE Weekly: Correction Continues Toward 2019's Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase from 64.60s. This week’s primary expectation did play out as sell-side continuation developed to 55.67s into Thursday’s auction where buy excess emerged followed by buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence. Minor price discovery higher developed to 57.19s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.02s.

NinjaTrader

12-16 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor selling interest early in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed to 58.13s before buying interest emerged, 58.29s-58.42s, into Monday’s close. A false sell-side breakdown attempt developed into Tuesday’s open as sellers trapped, 58.14s, amidst a buy excess. Aggressive price discovery higher developed to 59.49s, within last week’s key supply. Balance then developed, 59.49s-58.92s, before buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s trade, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 55.67s, in Thursday’s auction. Structural buy excess developed, 55.67s-55.90s, before buying interest emerged, 56.17s/56.23s, halting the sell-side sequence. Price discovery higher ensued to 57.19s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.02s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw a sell-side continuation within the current corrective phase to 55.67s. Within the larger context, this week’s sell-side phase developed within a larger corrective phase from 64.66s into 2019’s major support area, 55.60s-53.30s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s potential stopping point low/key demand, 56.50s-55.67s. Buy-side failure to defend this key demand will target key demand clusters below, 55.50s-53.50s/52s-49.85s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower through this demand will target key supply clusters overhead, 58s-58.75s/59s-59.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path for next week remains sell-side within the context of a continuing corrective sequence from 64.68s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index has declined below the prior low made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also seeing declining bullish sentiment. At present, bullish sentiment is declining in both the broad market and energy sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Currently, conditions favor a bearish bias as sentiment trend continues lower.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.