XLF Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation This Week Toward Key Support

This week’s auction saw sell-side continuation to key support within the current corrective phase begun from the 2019 high.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week, based on market structure, was for price discovery lower. This primary expectation did play out as sell-side continuation developed into mid-week to 25.92s where structural buy excess emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. A relief rally developed into Friday’s auction to 26.64s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 26.57s.

12-16 August 2019:

This week’s auction saw selling pressure in Monday’s auction as last week’s key supply held, driving price lower to 26.57s where selling interest emerged into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as a structural buy excess developed on Tuesday’s open, driving price aggressively higher, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 27.17s, as key supply was again tested. Buyers trapped, 27.16s-27.15s, narrow balance ensued ahead of Tuesday’s close, 27.17s-26.93s. Buying interest emerged, 26.94s-26.97s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as a gap lower open developed in Wednesday’s trade, driving price lower to 25.96s. Buying interest emerged, 25.98s/26.03s, halting the sell-side sequence as balance developed, 25.96s-26.27s, into Thursday’s auction. A minor probe lower developed in Thursday’s trade to 25.92s at key support where structural buy excess formed as sellers trapped. Price discovery higher ensued into Friday’s auction to 26.64s, settling at 26.57s.

This week’s auction saw sell-side continuation to 25.92s to key support within the developing corrective phase. Within the broader context, the recent stopping point high, corrective phase, and declining bullish sentiment imply potential for further price discovery lower.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key demand cluster, 26.20-25.90s. Buy-side failure at this key demand area will target key demand clusters below, 25.60s-25.10s/24.50s-24s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key demand area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27s-27.30s/27.80s-28.20s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower within the context of an incomplete corrective phase. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now bearish following the failure at 28.14s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a declining trend following the summer consolidation. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are also now seeing a declining trend. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials’ sentiment, financials’ sentiment is now trending lower in tandem with the broader market sentiment and have not yet reached bearish extreme.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

