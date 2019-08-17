Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 18

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Aflac Inc. (AFL) 9/3 0.27 No Change 52.65 2.05% 37 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/3 1.311 Increase 149.25 3.51% 14 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 9/4 0.366 Increase 88.38 1.66% 18 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 9/13 0.34 No Change 115.57 1.18% 10 Target Corp. (TGT) 9/10 0.66 Increase 84.21 3.14% 52

Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 9/12 0.35 No Change 37.84 3.70% 44 Avista Corp. (AVA) 9/13 0.3875 No Change 46.48 3.33% 17 Marriott International Inc. (MAR) 9/30 0.48 No Change 128.82 1.49% 10 Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) 9/19 0.14 Increase 16.98 3.30% 10 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 9/5 0.31 No Change 33.35 3.72% 25 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 9/16 0.36 No Change 67.43 2.14% 26

Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 9/27 0.1988 Increase 22.11 3.60% 17 Hershey Company (HSY) 9/16 0.773 Increase 155.44 1.99% 10 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/16 0.31 No Change 55.04 2.25% 16

Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 9/16 0.6 No Change 124.53 1.93% 15 Atmos Energy (ATO) 9/9 0.525 No Change 110.44 1.90% 35 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/10 0.35 No Change 100.55 1.39% 10

Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/10 0.95 No Change 131.36 2.89% 57 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/11 0.57 No Change 256.68 0.89% 46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 8/23 0.2459 2.69% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 8/21 0.36 1.20% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.03 3.54% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 8/22 0.36 2.73% California Water Service (CWT) 8/23 0.1975 1.41% Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/22 0.22 2.94% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 8/21 0.31 3.22% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 8/23 0.3 0.93% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 8/21 0.2 3.52% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/21 0.51 0.56% WestRock Company (WRK) 8/20 0.455 5.46%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.