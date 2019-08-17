Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 18

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

9/3

0.27

No Change

52.65

2.05%

37

Cummins Inc.

(CMI)

9/3

1.311

Increase

149.25

3.51%

14

Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP)

9/4

0.366

Increase

88.38

1.66%

18

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

9/13

0.34

No Change

115.57

1.18%

10

Target Corp.

(TGT)

9/10

0.66

Increase

84.21

3.14%

52

Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Archer-Daniels-Midland

(ADM)

9/12

0.35

No Change

37.84

3.70%

44

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

9/13

0.3875

No Change

46.48

3.33%

17

Marriott International Inc.

(MAR)

9/30

0.48

No Change

128.82

1.49%

10

Resources Connection Inc.

(RECN)

9/19

0.14

Increase

16.98

3.30%

10

Southside Bancshares

(SBSI)

9/5

0.31

No Change

33.35

3.72%

25

Thomson Reuters Corp.

(TRI)

9/16

0.36

No Change

67.43

2.14%

26

Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Healthcare Services Group Inc.

(HCSG)

9/27

0.1988

Increase

22.11

3.60%

17

Hershey Company

(HSY)

9/16

0.773

Increase

155.44

1.99%

10

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

9/16

0.31

No Change

55.04

2.25%

16

Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Assurant Inc.

(AIZ)

9/16

0.6

No Change

124.53

1.93%

15

Atmos Energy

(ATO)

9/9

0.525

No Change

110.44

1.90%

35

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

9/10

0.35

No Change

100.55

1.39%

10

Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

9/10

0.95

No Change

131.36

2.89%

57

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

9/11

0.57

No Change

256.68

0.89%

46

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Artesian Resources

(ARTNA)

8/23

0.2459

2.69%

AptarGroup Inc.

(ATR)

8/21

0.36

1.20%

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

8/20

1.03

3.54%

Cohen & Steers Inc.

(CNS)

8/22

0.36

2.73%

California Water Service

(CWT)

8/23

0.1975

1.41%

Fastenal Company

(FAST)

8/22

0.22

2.94%

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

8/21

0.31

3.22%

Lithia Motors Inc.

(LAD)

8/23

0.3

0.93%

Landmark Bancorp Inc.

(LARK)

8/21

0.2

3.52%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

8/21

0.51

0.56%

WestRock Company

(WRK)

8/20

0.455

5.46%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

