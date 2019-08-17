Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 18

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Inc.
|
(AFL)
|
9/3
|
0.27
|
No Change
|
52.65
|
2.05%
|
37
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
9/3
|
1.311
|
Increase
|
149.25
|
3.51%
|
14
|
Microchip Technology Inc.
|
(MCHP)
|
9/4
|
0.366
|
Increase
|
88.38
|
1.66%
|
18
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
9/13
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
115.57
|
1.18%
|
10
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
9/10
|
0.66
|
Increase
|
84.21
|
3.14%
|
52
Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland
|
(ADM)
|
9/12
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
37.84
|
3.70%
|
44
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
9/13
|
0.3875
|
No Change
|
46.48
|
3.33%
|
17
|
Marriott International Inc.
|
(MAR)
|
9/30
|
0.48
|
No Change
|
128.82
|
1.49%
|
10
|
Resources Connection Inc.
|
(RECN)
|
9/19
|
0.14
|
Increase
|
16.98
|
3.30%
|
10
|
Southside Bancshares
|
(SBSI)
|
9/5
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
33.35
|
3.72%
|
25
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
(TRI)
|
9/16
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
67.43
|
2.14%
|
26
Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
9/27
|
0.1988
|
Increase
|
22.11
|
3.60%
|
17
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/16
|
0.773
|
Increase
|
155.44
|
1.99%
|
10
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
9/16
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
55.04
|
2.25%
|
16
Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
9/16
|
0.6
|
No Change
|
124.53
|
1.93%
|
15
|
Atmos Energy
|
(ATO)
|
9/9
|
0.525
|
No Change
|
110.44
|
1.90%
|
35
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/10
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
100.55
|
1.39%
|
10
Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
9/10
|
0.95
|
No Change
|
131.36
|
2.89%
|
57
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/11
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
256.68
|
0.89%
|
46
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Artesian Resources
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/23
|
0.2459
|
2.69%
|
AptarGroup Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/21
|
0.36
|
1.20%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/20
|
1.03
|
3.54%
|
Cohen & Steers Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/22
|
0.36
|
2.73%
|
California Water Service
|
(CWT)
|
8/23
|
0.1975
|
1.41%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/22
|
0.22
|
2.94%
|
First Interstate BancSystem Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/21
|
0.31
|
3.22%
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
0.93%
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
8/21
|
0.2
|
3.52%
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/21
|
0.51
|
0.56%
|
WestRock Company
|
(WRK)
|
8/20
|
0.455
|
5.46%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.