Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 18

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Group 1 Automotive Inc.

(GPI)

8/30

9/17

0.26

0.28

7.69%

1.44%

10

Medical Properties Trust Inc.

(MPW)

9/11

10/10

0.25

0.26

4.00%

5.73%

6

SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI)

8/29

9/16

0.5

0.56

12.00%

3.69%

9

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

9/12

9/27

0.19

0.22

15.79%

2.42%

7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Assured Guaranty Ltd.

(AGO)

9/4

0.18

No Change

44.44

1.62%

8

Autoliv Inc.

(ALV)

9/5

0.62

No Change

65.83

3.77%

9

Equinix Inc.

(EQIX)

9/18

2.46

No Change

551.81

1.78%

5

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

(LMAT)

9/5

0.085

No Change

31.52

1.08%

9

Southwest Airlines Co.

(LUV)

9/11

0.18

No Change

49.79

1.45%

8

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(MPC)

9/10

0.53

No Change

46.22

4.59%

9

Materion Corp.

(MTRN)

9/5

0.11

No Change

59.12

0.74%

7

Extended Stay America Inc.

(STAY)

9/4

0.23

No Change

14.35

6.41%

6

Timken Company

(TKR)

9/4

0.28

No Change

39.93

2.80%

5

Vulcan Materials

(VMC)

9/6

0.31

No Change

141.73

0.87%

6

Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Core-Mark Holding Company

(CORE)

9/13

0.11

No Change

33.42

1.32%

8

Discover Financial Services

(DFS)

9/5

0.44

Increase

80.35

2.19%

9

Expedia Group Inc.

(EXPE)

9/12

0.34

Increase

128.6

1.06%

8

Griffon Corp.

(GFF)

9/19

0.0725

No Change

17.85

1.62%

8

Littelfuse Inc.

(LFUS)

9/5

0.48

Increase

156.73

1.23%

10

Nielsen Holdings plc

(NLSN)

9/5

0.35

No Change

20.35

6.88%

6

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.

(RUTH)

9/5

0.13

No Change

19.7

2.64%

7

Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

(CCOI)

9/9

0.62

Increase

58.01

4.28%

8

FLIR Systems Inc.

(FLIR)

9/6

0.17

No Change

46.98

1.45%

9

Magna International Inc.

(MGA)

9/6

0.365

No Change

47.64

3.06%

9

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

(SWM)

9/20

0.44

No Change

34.96

5.03%

7

TE Connectivity Ltd.

(TEL)

9/6

0.46

No Change

89.99

2.04%

7

Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Barnes Group Inc.

(B)

9/10

0.16

No Change

45.49

1.41%

8

CDW Corp.

(CDW)

9/10

0.295

No Change

111.69

1.06%

6

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

(HVT)

9/11

0.2

Increase

19.04

4.20%

10

Marcus Corp.

(MCS)

9/16

0.16

No Change

35.01

1.83%

6

MKS Instruments Inc.

(MKSI)

9/6

0.2

No Change

76.57

1.04%

8

Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

EMC Insurance Group Inc.

(EMCI)

9/3

0.23

No Change

36.14

2.55%

9

KeyCorp

(KEY)

9/13

0.185

Increase

16.43

4.50%

9

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

9/10

0.58

Increase

111.16

2.09%

10

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

(SWKS)

9/17

0.44

Increase

76.66

2.30%

6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Campus Communities

(ACC)

8/23

0.47

3.98%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

(AMTD)

8/20

0.3

2.73%

BankFinancial Corp.

(BFIN)

8/23

0.1

3.45%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

(BHLB)

8/22

0.23

3.12%

Bloomin' Brands Inc.

(BLMN)

8/21

0.1

2.58%

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

(BPFH)

8/23

0.12

4.49%

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

(BWFG)

8/26

0.13

2.04%

Columbia Banking System Inc.

(COLB)

8/21

0.28

3.25%

D.R. Horton Inc.

(DHI)

8/26

0.15

1.26%

First Defiance Financial Corp.

(FDEF)

8/23

0.19

2.78%

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

(FIX)

8/23

0.1

1.04%

FS Bancorp Inc.

(FSBW)

8/22

0.15

1.22%

German American Bancorp

(GABC)

8/20

0.17

2.21%

Great Western Bancorp Inc.

(GWB)

8/23

0.3

3.95%

Heritage Financial Corp.

(HFWA)

8/22

0.19

2.82%

Heritage Commerce Corp.

(HTBK)

8/22

0.12

4.19%

Investors Bancorp

(ISBC)

8/23

0.11

3.99%

Mid Penn Bancorp

(MPB)

8/26

0.18

3.08%

Northfield Bancorp Inc.

(NFBK)

8/21

0.11

2.84%

NiSource Inc.

(NI)

8/20

0.2

2.72%

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

(NXST)

8/23

0.45

1.91%

Paychex Inc.

(PAYX)

8/22

0.62

3.04%

Papa John's International

(PZZA)

8/23

0.225

2.10%

Regency Centers Corp.

(REG)

8/22

0.585

3.59%

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

(SASR)

8/21

0.3

3.55%

SB Financial Group Inc.

(SBFG)

8/23

0.09

2.24%

Starbucks Corp.

(SBUX)

8/23

0.36

1.49%

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

(SFBC)

8/22

0.14

1.62%

Standex International Corp.

(SXI)

8/23

0.2

1.29%

Territorial Bancorp

(TBNK)

8/22

0.22

3.12%

Interface Inc.

(TILE)

8/23

0.065

2.37%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

(WAB)

8/23

0.12

0.72%

Washington Federal Inc.

(WAFD)

8/23

0.21

2.43%

Waste Connections Inc.

(WCN)

8/26

0.16

0.69%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

(WLKP)

8/26

0.4579

8.53%

WSFS Financial Corp.

(WSFS)

8/22

0.12

1.14%

West Bancorporation Inc.

(WTBA)

8/21

0.21

4.04%

Wintrust Financial Corp.

(WTFC)

8/22

0.25

1.62%

Zions Bancorporation NA

(ZION)

8/22

0.34

3.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.