Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 18

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Group 1 Automotive Inc.
|
(GPI)
|
8/30
|
9/17
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
7.69%
|
1.44%
|
10
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
9/11
|
10/10
|
0.25
|
0.26
|
4.00%
|
5.73%
|
6
|
SunTrust Banks Inc.
|
(STI)
|
8/29
|
9/16
|
0.5
|
0.56
|
12.00%
|
3.69%
|
9
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/12
|
9/27
|
0.19
|
0.22
|
15.79%
|
2.42%
|
7
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
9/4
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
44.44
|
1.62%
|
8
|
Autoliv Inc.
|
(ALV)
|
9/5
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
65.83
|
3.77%
|
9
|
Equinix Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
9/18
|
2.46
|
No Change
|
551.81
|
1.78%
|
5
|
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
9/5
|
0.085
|
No Change
|
31.52
|
1.08%
|
9
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
(LUV)
|
9/11
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
49.79
|
1.45%
|
8
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
9/10
|
0.53
|
No Change
|
46.22
|
4.59%
|
9
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
9/5
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
59.12
|
0.74%
|
7
|
Extended Stay America Inc.
|
(STAY)
|
9/4
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
14.35
|
6.41%
|
6
|
Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
9/4
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
39.93
|
2.80%
|
5
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
9/6
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
141.73
|
0.87%
|
6
Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Core-Mark Holding Company
|
(CORE)
|
9/13
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
33.42
|
1.32%
|
8
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
9/5
|
0.44
|
Increase
|
80.35
|
2.19%
|
9
|
Expedia Group Inc.
|
(EXPE)
|
9/12
|
0.34
|
Increase
|
128.6
|
1.06%
|
8
|
Griffon Corp.
|
(GFF)
|
9/19
|
0.0725
|
No Change
|
17.85
|
1.62%
|
8
|
Littelfuse Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
9/5
|
0.48
|
Increase
|
156.73
|
1.23%
|
10
|
Nielsen Holdings plc
|
(NLSN)
|
9/5
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
20.35
|
6.88%
|
6
|
Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc.
|
(RUTH)
|
9/5
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
19.7
|
2.64%
|
7
Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
9/9
|
0.62
|
Increase
|
58.01
|
4.28%
|
8
|
FLIR Systems Inc.
|
(FLIR)
|
9/6
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
46.98
|
1.45%
|
9
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
9/6
|
0.365
|
No Change
|
47.64
|
3.06%
|
9
|
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.
|
(SWM)
|
9/20
|
0.44
|
No Change
|
34.96
|
5.03%
|
7
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
9/6
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
89.99
|
2.04%
|
7
Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Barnes Group Inc.
|
(B)
|
9/10
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
45.49
|
1.41%
|
8
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
9/10
|
0.295
|
No Change
|
111.69
|
1.06%
|
6
|
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
|
(HVT)
|
9/11
|
0.2
|
Increase
|
19.04
|
4.20%
|
10
|
Marcus Corp.
|
(MCS)
|
9/16
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
35.01
|
1.83%
|
6
|
MKS Instruments Inc.
|
(MKSI)
|
9/6
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
76.57
|
1.04%
|
8
Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EMC Insurance Group Inc.
|
(EMCI)
|
9/3
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
36.14
|
2.55%
|
9
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
9/13
|
0.185
|
Increase
|
16.43
|
4.50%
|
9
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
9/10
|
0.58
|
Increase
|
111.16
|
2.09%
|
10
|
Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
9/17
|
0.44
|
Increase
|
76.66
|
2.30%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Campus Communities
|
(ACC)
|
8/23
|
0.47
|
3.98%
|
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.
|
(AMTD)
|
8/20
|
0.3
|
2.73%
|
BankFinancial Corp.
|
(BFIN)
|
8/23
|
0.1
|
3.45%
|
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|
(BHLB)
|
8/22
|
0.23
|
3.12%
|
Bloomin' Brands Inc.
|
(BLMN)
|
8/21
|
0.1
|
2.58%
|
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.
|
(BPFH)
|
8/23
|
0.12
|
4.49%
|
Bankwell Financial Group Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
8/26
|
0.13
|
2.04%
|
Columbia Banking System Inc.
|
(COLB)
|
8/21
|
0.28
|
3.25%
|
D.R. Horton Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
8/26
|
0.15
|
1.26%
|
First Defiance Financial Corp.
|
(FDEF)
|
8/23
|
0.19
|
2.78%
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/23
|
0.1
|
1.04%
|
FS Bancorp Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/22
|
0.15
|
1.22%
|
German American Bancorp
|
(GABC)
|
8/20
|
0.17
|
2.21%
|
Great Western Bancorp Inc.
|
(GWB)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
3.95%
|
Heritage Financial Corp.
|
(HFWA)
|
8/22
|
0.19
|
2.82%
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
(HTBK)
|
8/22
|
0.12
|
4.19%
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
8/23
|
0.11
|
3.99%
|
Mid Penn Bancorp
|
(MPB)
|
8/26
|
0.18
|
3.08%
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
(NFBK)
|
8/21
|
0.11
|
2.84%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/20
|
0.2
|
2.72%
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/23
|
0.45
|
1.91%
|
Paychex Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
8/22
|
0.62
|
3.04%
|
Papa John's International
|
(PZZA)
|
8/23
|
0.225
|
2.10%
|
Regency Centers Corp.
|
(REG)
|
8/22
|
0.585
|
3.59%
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
8/21
|
0.3
|
3.55%
|
SB Financial Group Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/23
|
0.09
|
2.24%
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
(SBUX)
|
8/23
|
0.36
|
1.49%
|
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
8/22
|
0.14
|
1.62%
|
Standex International Corp.
|
(SXI)
|
8/23
|
0.2
|
1.29%
|
Territorial Bancorp
|
(TBNK)
|
8/22
|
0.22
|
3.12%
|
Interface Inc.
|
(TILE)
|
8/23
|
0.065
|
2.37%
|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
|
(WAB)
|
8/23
|
0.12
|
0.72%
|
Washington Federal Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
8/23
|
0.21
|
2.43%
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/26
|
0.16
|
0.69%
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
8/26
|
0.4579
|
8.53%
|
WSFS Financial Corp.
|
(WSFS)
|
8/22
|
0.12
|
1.14%
|
West Bancorporation Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
8/21
|
0.21
|
4.04%
|
Wintrust Financial Corp.
|
(WTFC)
|
8/22
|
0.25
|
1.62%
|
Zions Bancorporation NA
|
(ZION)
|
8/22
|
0.34
|
3.38%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.