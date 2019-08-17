Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 18

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 8/30 9/17 0.26 0.28 7.69% 1.44% 10 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 9/11 10/10 0.25 0.26 4.00% 5.73% 6 SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 8/29 9/16 0.5 0.56 12.00% 3.69% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/12 9/27 0.19 0.22 15.79% 2.42% 7

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/4 0.18 No Change 44.44 1.62% 8 Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 9/5 0.62 No Change 65.83 3.77% 9 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 9/18 2.46 No Change 551.81 1.78% 5 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 9/5 0.085 No Change 31.52 1.08% 9 Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 9/11 0.18 No Change 49.79 1.45% 8 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 9/10 0.53 No Change 46.22 4.59% 9 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 9/5 0.11 No Change 59.12 0.74% 7 Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) 9/4 0.23 No Change 14.35 6.41% 6 Timken Company (TKR) 9/4 0.28 No Change 39.93 2.80% 5 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 9/6 0.31 No Change 141.73 0.87% 6

Tuesday August 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 9/13 0.11 No Change 33.42 1.32% 8 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/5 0.44 Increase 80.35 2.19% 9 Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) 9/12 0.34 Increase 128.6 1.06% 8 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 9/19 0.0725 No Change 17.85 1.62% 8 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 9/5 0.48 Increase 156.73 1.23% 10 Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) 9/5 0.35 No Change 20.35 6.88% 6 Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) 9/5 0.13 No Change 19.7 2.64% 7

Wednesday August 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 9/9 0.62 Increase 58.01 4.28% 8 FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 9/6 0.17 No Change 46.98 1.45% 9 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/6 0.365 No Change 47.64 3.06% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 9/20 0.44 No Change 34.96 5.03% 7 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/6 0.46 No Change 89.99 2.04% 7

Thursday August 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. (B) 9/10 0.16 No Change 45.49 1.41% 8 CDW Corp. (CDW) 9/10 0.295 No Change 111.69 1.06% 6 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 9/11 0.2 Increase 19.04 4.20% 10 Marcus Corp. (MCS) 9/16 0.16 No Change 35.01 1.83% 6 MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 9/6 0.2 No Change 76.57 1.04% 8

Friday August 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) 9/3 0.23 No Change 36.14 2.55% 9 KeyCorp (KEY) 9/13 0.185 Increase 16.43 4.50% 9 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/10 0.58 Increase 111.16 2.09% 10 Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) 9/17 0.44 Increase 76.66 2.30% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Campus Communities (ACC) 8/23 0.47 3.98% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 8/20 0.3 2.73% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 8/23 0.1 3.45% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 8/22 0.23 3.12% Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 8/21 0.1 2.58% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) 8/23 0.12 4.49% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 8/26 0.13 2.04% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 8/21 0.28 3.25% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 8/26 0.15 1.26% First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 8/23 0.19 2.78% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 8/23 0.1 1.04% FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 8/22 0.15 1.22% German American Bancorp (GABC) 8/20 0.17 2.21% Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 8/23 0.3 3.95% Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 8/22 0.19 2.82% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 8/22 0.12 4.19% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 8/23 0.11 3.99% Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 8/26 0.18 3.08% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 8/21 0.11 2.84% NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.2 2.72% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 8/23 0.45 1.91% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 8/22 0.62 3.04% Papa John's International (PZZA) 8/23 0.225 2.10% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 8/22 0.585 3.59% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 8/21 0.3 3.55% SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 8/23 0.09 2.24% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 8/23 0.36 1.49% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 8/22 0.14 1.62% Standex International Corp. (SXI) 8/23 0.2 1.29% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 8/22 0.22 3.12% Interface Inc. (TILE) 8/23 0.065 2.37% Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) 8/23 0.12 0.72% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 8/23 0.21 2.43% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 8/26 0.16 0.69% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 8/26 0.4579 8.53% WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 8/22 0.12 1.14% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 8/21 0.21 4.04% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 8/22 0.25 1.62% Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 8/22 0.34 3.38%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

