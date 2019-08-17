Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever

For cautious Citigroup bulls concerned about that, I present ways to stay long the stock while strictly limiting your risk. I close with an explanation of my neutral Citigroup rating.

Citigroup's shares are still miles below their 2007 high, but, on average, Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on the stock now.

Citi On The Edge Of Forever

In the best of the original Star Trek episodes ("The City On The Edge Of Forever"), Kirk and Spock find a portal that lets them go back in time. They go back to the 1930s. But most Citigroup (C) shareholders would probably be happy to go back to 2007.

How long until shares of Citi retake those 2007 highs? To a first approximation: forever. Nevertheless, Seeking Alpha contributors are, on average, bullish about the stock now.

One outlier among contributors here is Achilles Research, who recently advised Citigroup shareholders to "get out while you can". Achilles Research's thesis was that the Fed would lower rates further this year, and lower rates would imperil Citi's net interest income (Readers may recall my recent article about the Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares ETF (TMF) centered on a similar idea).

For cautious Citigroup bulls, let's look at ways you can stay long the stock while strictly limiting your risk in the event Achilles Research's bearishness proves to have been prescient.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For Citigroup

Up to recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been my system's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still our default, but we've added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each C hedge below, two of which expire in December and two of which expire in January of 2021. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his C shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in December

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of C against a >20% decline by late December of this year.

The cost here was $1,100 or 1.73% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 5.06% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in January of 2021.

The annualized cost is higher here, as you can see: 6.78% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expires In November

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of C against a >20% decline by late December if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 10% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $330, or 0.52% of position value, when opening this hedge. That worked out to an annualized cost of -1.52%.

Uncapped Upside, Expires in January 2021

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in January of 2021.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $1,250, or 1.97% when opening the hedge, which worked out to an annualized cost of -1.39% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given C a "neutral" rating here, I have done so because it passed my site's two preliminary screens on Friday, but just barely. Of the 1,460 securities that passed those two screens on Friday, Citigroup was ranked #1,356, with a potential return estimate of less than 2% over the next 6 months.

In the event Achilles Research's bearish take on Citigroup ends up being correct, one of the hedges above may prove helpful.

