RingCentral Is Ready To Climb

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) recently broke out after being range-bound for nearly three months. The stock price gapped up from resistance at $125 to over $140 in early August before settling at a recent price of $138.41. After consolidating for the last three weeks, it looks like the stock is ready for further gains.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

RingCentral has been handily outperforming the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) in August, a fund comprised of many SaaS stocks.

The recent price action, along with company fundamentals and promising growth potential, leads me to give RingCentral a strong buy rating. In my opinion, the price action and strong fundamentals outweigh the stock valuation which is overvalued relative to its peers. If you are an aggressive investor, then now is the time to jump in.

Revenue Growth

RingCentral has a strong YoY revenue growth of 34%. But what is more interesting is the very convincing 66% YoY revenue growth in mid-market and enterprise supported by a rapidly expanding channel partner ecosystem which grew at 69% YoY.

(Source: RingCentral)

Larger business sales will soon start to dominate total sales and could very well lift annual revenue growth from the already great 34%. Not only is revenue growth higher for larger companies but customer churn is half that of small business.

(Source: RingCentral)

RingCentral is also growing its 10,000 strong channel partner ecosystem which targets large businesses, resulting in less churn and higher revenue expansion.

Competition

RingCentral is identified as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) with other leaders being Microsoft (MSFT), 8x8 (EGHT) and Cisco (CSCO).

(Source: Gartner)

Despite the strong competition, RingCentral is holding its own and then some in this $35 billion Total Addressable Market (TAM).

(Source: RingCentral)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, RingCentral is sitting above the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that RingCentral is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

RingCentral's management is well versed in the Rule of 40 and it is in fact presented in the 2018 Investor Day Presentation.

Just to keep the company's management honest, I have done my own Rule of 40 calculation and it is summarized below.

Revenue Growth

RingCentral's revenue grew by 33.7% for the most recent twelve months.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

RingCentral had a free cash flow margin of 5.6% for the most recent twelve-month period. The free cash flow margin has been steadily rising since at least 2014.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To RingCentral

RingCentral's YoY revenue growth was 33.7%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 5.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.7% + 5.6% = 39.3%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes at approximately 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. From looking at the SG&A expense relative to sales, I can tell that RingCentral’s cash burn is elevated but not severe. The SG&A expense is 78% of revenues but has been steadily decreasing since 2014.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The operating margin is above the trendline, suggesting that cash burn is less than its peers.

Investment Risks

There are many SaaS stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have a dot-com-like crash in the future. In this case, I would expect to see RingCentral’s stock price to fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

RingCentral is a high beta stock with a 1-year beta of 1.97. If there is a stock market correction, then investors should expect losses higher than the general market.

As the RingCentral sales mix adjusts towards the higher end of the market, sales will come slower and revenue growth lumpier. This could give the appearance of growth deceleration at times.

Now that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has its own telephony offering, the RingCentral-Google partnership could lose steam.

Summary

RingCentral is a high growth SaaS company that is growing revenue by 34% YoY. While competition is strong, I see no reason why strong revenue growth should not be sustained for a few years to come given the excellent growth figures coming from mid-market, enterprise and channel partners. The stock chart suggests that the stock price is ready to continue rising after and breakout from $125 then a period of consolidation. Although the stock is overvalued relative to its peers, I am still giving this stock a strong buy rating based on fundamentals and technicals. I suggest placing a protective stop below $125.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.