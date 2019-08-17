Sesen Bio: One Step Closer To FDA Approval - An Update

On Aug. 8, Sesen Bio (SESN), reported Q2 earnings and updates from the Phase 3 VISTA trial for High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). Following the VISTA trial update, the stock price rose by more than 5% in after-hours trading, but the subsequent trading day yanked it back down. In this article, we intend to review recent clinical findings of the VISTA trial and discuss what shareholders can expect going forward.

Brief Background

Sesen Bio (SESN) is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., that concentrates on developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate is Vicinium, a small, single protein strand which is being developed to treat NMIBC. Sesen Bio also has two Phase II assets and one pre-clinical candidate.

What is The VISTA Trial?

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, VISTA is a Phase 3, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter, single-arm study of subjects with NMIBC. Key entry criteria are for patients with NMIBC who have failed Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) treatment with or without interferon. Per trial design, patients were stratified into three different groups consisting of patients with Carcinoma In Situ (CIS) that recurred within six months of adequate BCG treatment (Cohort 1), patients with CIS whose cancer recurred between 6 and 12 months of BCG treatment (Cohort 2), and patients with papillary tumors that recurred within 6 months of BCG treatment (Cohort 3). The initial goal of this trial was to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in complete response rate (CRR) with Vicinium-based treatment. To reach statistical significance, the study required enrollment of 134 patients.

2019 Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference – Vicinium Efficacy

When we previously covered SESN, we remarked:

Sesen released the latest Phase III data in May 2019, showing that it had succeeded in reaching the primary endpoint of a cohort 1’s complete response rate of 37%, 25%, and 18%, at 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months, respectively. In the study, Vicinium demonstrated a median duration of response (DOR) of 287 days for Cohort 1. Patients who confirmed Complete Response (CR) at 3, 6, and 9 months have the probability of maintaining CR at 12 months of 54%, 80%, and 94%, respectively. Additionally, 54% of CIS patients who experienced a complete response at 3 months remained disease-free for 12 months after starting treatment.

Updated preliminary data demonstrated that CRR for Cohort 1 was 39%, 26%, and 20%, at 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months, respectively. For the Cohort 2 the CRR was 57%, 57%, and 43%, at 3 months, 6 months, and 9 months, respectively. The median duration of response in patients in the first cohort was 272 days. Additional ad hoc analysis revealed that 52% of CIS patients who were complete responders at 3 months remained a CR for 12 months. Please note, the goal of therapy in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is to avoid a cystectomy, which is the main requirement for possible FDA approval. In VISTA trial, the average patient has an 88% probability of remaining cystectomy free for 1,035 days after treatment with Vicinium. From the safety standpoint, the drug was generally well tolerated. The majority of adverse events (AES) for Vicinium have been Grade 1-2. Only 3% discounted the trial because of AEs. Furthermore, the VISTA trial demonstrated no age-related increase in adverse events. Sesen Bio stated that updated Phase III data will be the basis for the initiation of the BLA submission anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Q2 2019 Financial Results:

As of June 30, R&D expenses for Sesen Bio registered at $7.9M compared to $2.7M for the same period year ago. The 55.2% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase is related to the development of Vicinium, including the Phase 3 clinical program, technology transfer and manufacturing costs associated with the Fujifilm MSAs, as well as internal and external stuffing costs. That aside, the general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in 13% higher at $2.6M. The increase was related to increases in professional fees and employee-related compensation.

Cash used to run the company's operations during the second quarter was roughly $16 million. As of June 30, 2019, the company reported a strong balance sheet with approximately $65M in cash. We think the company will continue to spend significant amounts on R&D and G&A related to submitting a BLA to the FDA, other clinical trials, as well as commercialization activities, to prepare for the U.S. launch of Vicinium. We would expect the cash on hand to be sufficient for at least 12 months.

Additionally, SESN recognized $54.3M ($0.67 per share) net loss compared to a $8.9M ($0.16 per share) decline for the same period a year prior.

Ownership and Analyst Coverage

Institutional ownership is approximately 24% of diluted shares. Most of this is Heights Capital Management, Inc., which owns around 9.18M shares or 9.07%. Next are Kingdon Capital Management LLC and The Vanguard Group, Inc. at about 5.2% and 3.5%, respectively. The rest of the owners hold relatively small stakes. According to CNN Business, approximately 9.57M shares were bought by institutions, and only 85K shares were sold during the second quarter of 2019.

What's more, a few analysts upgraded the company in the last six months with a price target of $3.00, representing a ~160% upside.

Technical analysis

Below is the 12-month chart for Sesen Bio. Currently, the stock is floating ~ 12% below the 200-day SMA and has been flattening in the $1.05-1.25 range since mid July. It's also trading 57% off the 52-week high reached in June. To the upside, the $1.20-1.50 price levels continue to remain the key areas to watch. If SESN can rise above these levels, there's a high probability that the shares will rise to around $2.

Options analysis

Looking at the Nov. 15, 2019, options, we see a bid/ask for the $1.00 CALL option of $0.25/$0.7, and a bid/ask for the $1.00 PUT option of $0.15/$0.95. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous SESN closing price of $1.11. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

0.475 (1.00 Put) + 0.55 (1.00 Call) = 1.025/1.11 = 92.3%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~90% by the November expirations from the $1.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $0.11 to $2.11 by the expiration date. Moreover, the calls at the $1.00 strike price outweigh the put options about 3 to 1 with 648 open calls to 220 open puts. A buyer of the calls would need the stock rise to $1.70 by the expiration date, a gain of about 53% from the stock’s current price.

Risks

As for risks, what we wrote earlier still stands: “We think the main risk for Sesen Bio arises from the prospects of Vicinium: The value of the company as a whole highly depends on the success of its drug. Even if Vicinium will be approved, the drug might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unexpected variables. If its lead drug fails to realize its growth prospects, Sesen’s stock might fall substantially. Additionally, NMIBC is a competitive space and several companies like Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), Altor Bioscience Corporation, Merck (MRK), FKD Therapies Oy, and Aadi, LLC (ABI) are developing competing therapies.

In addition, there's an inherent multiple risk as biotech stocks move of favor in the market. In our case, SESN has tracked the SPRD Biotech ETF (XBI) moderately over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.32. Investors should also consider that even with positive trial results, the stock might not see the upside movement. Finally, the company is well funded for now. However, Sesen would likely be dependent on a funding raise or licensing agreements to maintain its operations.”

Recommendation

The earliest catalyst is the upcoming investor conference this September. Moreover, we strongly believe that Vicinium will gain FDA approval. The market for Vicinium is $106M, as we estimated in our previous article. Considering Sesen’s market cap of ~$100M, we still believe SESN is a “buy” with significant earnings potential. However, with regard to the downside, we do not expect Sesen to drop below $1. According to TipRanks, SESN is a “Moderate buy” with an average Price Target (NASDAQ:PT) of $2.25, representing a 102.7% upside.

