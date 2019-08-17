Platinum Weekly: Expect Less Upside For PPLT In Near Term

PPLT: While the current macro environment has prompted to temper slightly our bullishness, we still see some decent upside for the rest of the month.

Weak macro dynamics and further signs of weakness in the automotive market have elicited the recent bout of profit taking.

Both speculators and ETF investors have lightened up their net long exposure to the precious metal.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT has moved marginally lower since our previous weekly publication, belying our bullish near-term view. Platinum has experienced some profit taking, both from speculators and ETF investors over the past week, due to a worsening of the macro picture (on trade tensions), further signs of weakening in the automotive market, and a stronger dollar.

Against this backdrop, we are inclined to temper slightly our bullishness, forecasting a monthly high of $86 per share for PPLT ($90.50 per share previously), which still implies some upside potential for the rest of the month.

But current macro dynamics have raised downside risks to our monthly forecast, with the lower end of our trading range forecast sitting at $74 per share.

Bottom line: PPLT is likely to remain volatile in the very short term. While the current positioning is light and therefore conducive to a marked upside potential for prices, we acknowledge that a further deterioration of the macro picture could prove to be a strong headwind for PPLT.

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Speculators cut their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to Aug. 6, for the first time in four weeks.

Speculative net selling totaled 19,200 oz over July 23-30, representing 5% of open interest and 2% of annual physical consumption.

Despite the small bout of speculative profit taking over the past week, speculators have boosted their net bullish bets by nearly 763,000 oz, corresponding to a significant 20% of open interest, signaling a notably positive swing in sentiment.

However, platinum’s spec positioning does not look stretched on the long side – the net spec length, at 29% of OI, is far below its historical high of 74% of OI. This therefore suggests plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favor of the precious metal.

Implications for PPLT: Given the great potential for additional speculative buying in Nymex platinum, platinum spot prices could push still strongly higher, which in turn should boost PPLT.

Investment positioning

Platinum ETF holdings dropped for a second straight time in the week to Aug. 12, although the pace of ETF selling so far this month (~35,000 oz) remains relatively small compared to significant inflows in July (~77,000 oz) and June (104,000oz), as our chart below shows.

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of ~691,000 oz, which represents about 9% of gross platinum demand. Palladium ETF holdings have surged by 31% in the year to date, signaling a strong appetite among investors.

We think that the renewed surge in ETF buying interest since June was caused by the significant sell-off in platinum prices of 11% in May (i.e., the largest monthly loss since November 2015). While platinum prices have recovered decently since then, they have remained extremely cheap relative to palladium prices, underpinning ETF inflows into platinum and ETF outflows from palladium.

As platinum remains still extremely cheap compared to palladium, we believe that these diverging trends in ETF flows will continue.

Implications for PPLT: ETF inflows into platinum should continue, which should therefore underpin the tightness of the market and even put the platinum market into a small deficit this year. As a result, this should support platinum prices, boosting PPLT.

Closing thoughts

PPLT has moved lower of late, undermined by a combination of negative macro factors (weak risk sentiment, stronger dollar) and further signs of weakness in the automotive market.

While we have revised slightly lower our forecast for August, we are still bullish on PPLT for the rest of the month, expecting a high of $86 per share. The current spec positioning is light so there's plenty of room for additional buying. Platinum looks very cheap relative to its peers (most notably palladium), which could stimulate investment demand.

For the rest of the month, we envisage a trading range forecast of $76-$86 per share.

