Centennial Resource Development: Strong Operational Performance Leads To Production Guidance Boost

Centennial's cash burn may continue at a lower rate in 2020 if it has a five rig drilling program, although that should lead to some production growth.

Cash burn is still expected to be more than $300 million in 2019 though, due to relatively weak commodity prices and Centennial's high current base decline rate.

Centennial boosted its oil production guidance for 2019 by +5% and its total production guidance by +8% without increasing its capex budget.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) had a pretty good Q2 2019 report. It announced a 5% increase in its full-year oil production guidance and a 8% increase in its total production guidance while also keeping its capex within its budgeted range (albeit toward the higher end).

Centennial's cash burn is a bit of concern as it will likely continue to burn cash (along with growing production modestly) at current strip prices, although its maintenance capex requirements should continue to come down over time.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Centennial is now expected to generate around $886 million in revenue at current strip prices, including the effect of hedges. This projection received a boost from its better than expected production growth, although this is mostly offset by the impact of weaker commodity prices. Centennial does benefit from its firm natural gas sales and transportation agreements, which allows it to receive Mid-Continent based pricing for more than 70% of its natural gas production. However, this is still affected by low benchmark natural gas prices. Henry Hub strip over the second half of 2019 are around $2.30, so even with the narrower Mid-Continent differentials, Centennial would receive less than $2 for that part of its natural gas production.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 14,965,000 $51.25 $767 NGLs 5,009,625 $17.50 $88 Gas 36,737,250 $1.30 $48 Hedge Value -$8 Total $895

If Centennial's capex ends up at the halfway point of the upper half of its guidance range, then it would be projected to have $1.232 billion in cash expenditures for 2019. This would lead to estimated cash burn of $337 million.

$ Million Lease Operating $121 Production Taxes $59 Cash G&A $55 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $69 Cash Interest $43 Capex $885 Total $1,232

Centennial's net debt is still expected to be around 1.7x its unhedged 2019 EBITDAX, which is reasonable.

2020 Outlook

I had discussed Centennial's moderating base decline rate before. This should allow Centennial to lower its maintenance capex requirements over time. Centennial mentioned that it doesn't disclose maintenance D&C requirements, but given that its corporate decline rate was estimated at nearly 50% before (due to rapid production growth), it would be reasonable to expect that to become more normalized as production growth slows. As well, Centennial mentioned that it had achieved a 5% reduction in well costs versus 2018 levels, while well performance was tracking around 10% above 2018 levels. This would help reduce maintenance capex requirements as well.

If Centennial runs a five rig drilling program in 2020, I estimate that it could end up with around 76,000 BOEPD (57% oil) in average production during the year. This would be around 7% total production growth and 6% oil production growth compared to 2019.

Centennial would then generate around $919 million in revenue at current strip prices, including $52 WTI oil. Realized natural gas prices would benefit a bit from narrower WAHA differentials on the production tied to that pricing, although Henry Hub prices are expected to be fairly weak in 2020 too.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 15,811,800 $48.00 $759 NGLs 5,409,300 $17.50 $95 Gas 39,113,400 $1.65 $65 Total $919

With a five rig drilling program, Centennial may have a $710 million capex budget, which includes a decrease in facilities and infrastructure spend compared to 2019. This would result in Centennial having $170 million in cash burn during 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating $129 Production Taxes $60 Cash G&A $55 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $73 Cash Interest $62 Capex $710 Total $1,089

Centennial's net debt would end up at around $1.2 billion at the end of 2020, which is around 2.0x its unhedged 2020 EBITDAX. This is getting a bit higher due to the cash burn and weaker oil prices in 2020 (based on current strip).

Notes On Valuation

Centennial is now valued (at $4.28 per share) at approximately 4.0x its projected 2020 EBITDAX based on $52 WTI oil. Despite the current weakness in oil and gas prices, this seems to be an attractive valuation for Centennial. Centennial has no 2020 hedges at last report, which adds volatility to its potential results though.

Conclusion

Centennial has performed well operationally, with its total production guidance for 2019 increasing by 8% while capex remained within its original guidance range. Its 2019 wells are performing better than its 2018 wells, while well costs have also come down slightly. Centennial is expected to continue to have cash burn in 2020 if it continues with five rigs at current strip prices. With its leverage potentially reaching 2.0x at current strip prices (and no hedges to protect against further price drops), Centennial is becoming a bit more risky. However, I think its stock is fairly attractive despite the risk, especially if it drops below $4 again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDEV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.