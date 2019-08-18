WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts

As such, they are fairly safe and moreover can be bought at wide discounts of -13%.

In our recent Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report, the Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) and Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) were ranked as the 3rd and 4th highest scoring D x Y x Z funds respectively. These funds yield 3.64% and 3.92% with 101% and 105% coverage respectively. Both of these funds have wallowed at -10% or wider discounts for the better half of the past decade (current discounts are at around -13%), so they are clearly out of favor right now. Is this deserved or is there a hidden opportunity from these funds?

Portfolios

Both WIA and WIW have the objective of investing "at least 80% in inflation-linked securities, consisting primarily of U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities "TIPS", with the ability to invest in other fixed-income assets including high-yield, emerging markets, structured products, commodities and currency".

What are TIPS? For those unfamiliar with these instruments, there's a nice Investopedia article here:

Treasury Inflation-Protected Security ("TIPS") is a U.S. Treasury bond that is indexed to inflation. TIPS protect investors from the negative effects of rising prices. The principal value of TIPS rises as inflation rises while the interest payment varies with the adjusted principal value of the bond. The principal amount is protected since investors will never receive less than the originally invested principal.

Importantly, investors will receive higher interest payments as inflation rises. Conversely, investors will receive lower interest payments if deflation occurs. However, even if deflation reduces the value of the bond, they won't get back less than their originally invested principal upon maturity.

TIPS are designed to protect investors from the adverse effects of rising prices over the life of the bond. The par value-principal-increases with inflation and decreases with deflation, as measured by the CPI. When TIPS mature, bondholders are paid the inflation-adjusted principal or original principal, whichever is greater.

So overall, TIPS are a very safe asset class.

Going back to WIA and WIW, these funds currently have ~80% allocation to TIPS while the remaining ~20% has a flexible unconstrained fixed income mandate. The data show that the 20% of non-TIPS allocation is currently spread across mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, corporate bonds and high yield bonds. Both funds use about 30% leverage, funded by reverse repurchase agreements (hence CEFConnect's categorization of the funds into "Government Non-Leveraged" is actually incorrect).

Performance

Performance wise, WIA and WIW have not been stellar. Over the last 10 years, they have recorded cumulative NAV performances of +49.68% and +47.14%, only moderately greater than the iShares Barclays TIPS Bond ETF's (TIP) +42.10% return. This is not an impressive degree of outperformance given that WIA and WIW use significant leverage (~30%) and also have a mandate to invest in higher-risk/return securities with a small fraction of their portfolio.

Data by YCharts

In fact, replicating the manager's strategy by investing ~80% of the position in the TIP ETF and the remaining ~20% in the other sectors held by WIA/WIW such a mortgage-backed securities ETF (MBB), investment-grade bond ETF (LQD), high-yield bond ETF (JNK) and emerging market debt ETF (EMB) would probably have generated comparable or superior returns to WIA and WIW.

Summary

The above is one of the reasons why I generally tend not to favor the CEF wrapper for investment grade exposure. With the average coupon of the portfolios being so low (2.14% for WIA and 2.39% for WIW according to the funds' website), this means that the management expense eats up a significant fraction of returns. Moreover, with the repo rate in their latest annual report being quoted at 1.96% and 2.02% respectively, it seems that leverage is only adding a marginal increase in return once interest expense is accounted for.

Still, there may be some positives for investing in WIA or WIW. Their wide discounts means that their NAV yields get a significant boost-up when converted into market yields. To be specific, WIA and WIW's NAV yields of 3.11% and 3.34% are boosted into market yields of 3.64% and 3.92% respectively, which is significantly higher than the 2.33% yield offered by TIP. Because the funds' portfolio are 80% or more in TIPS, this makes them quite safe and low-volatility funds that could simultaneously protect against inflation. Just don't expect great returns from the funds: WIA and WIW have annualized five-year NAV returns of only +2.36% and +1.76% respectively.

