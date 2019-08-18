AbbVie's FDA Approval For RINVOQ Sets Up First Phase Of Deployment Plan To Counter Humira Issue

AbbVie (ABBV) announced that it had received FDA approval for updatacitinib to be marketed as RINVOQ. It was approved to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. It is estimated that this drug alone for this indication could bring in multi-billion dollars for the company. This is good news, especially when you consider that AbbVie will soon face a surge of biosimilars for its blockbuster drug Humira in the coming years. In order to alleviate the pain of losing sales of Humira, the company has even gone as far as to acquire BOTOX maker Allergan (AGN).

FDA Approval For A Drug With Blockbuster Status

The FDA approving RINVOQ for rheumatoid arthritis will open a large market opportunity for AbbVie. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that targets the joints. There are more than 200,000 cases of RA in the United States each year. Globally, it is a big market opportunity. AbbVie believes that it can eventually get to $6 billion in sales at some point, but there is a large opportunity up for grabs. It is estimated that the global market opportunity for RA could possibly reach $30.7 billion by 2025.

I believe that the company is already taking the right steps to combat its issue with Humira soon facing a host of biosimilar competitors. For example, RINVOQ is being priced at $59,000 per year. This figure is below the annual price for Humira at $67,000 per year. One thing to point out is that this drug was approved for those RA patients who did not respond to or could not tolerate methotrexate. Methotrexate is the typical standard of care drug used to treat RA. I believe that the most important thing is that this FDA approval gives these patients the ability to have a treatment option that actually works for them. A big problem is that there are several competing products in this space. Especially those that are JAK inhibitor drugs. Pfizer (PFE) has its JAK inhibitor drug Xeljanz and Eli Lilly (LLY) has Olumiant. Despite there being several drugs on the market for this indication, many patients still don't respond to them.

FDA approval of RINVOQ was given on the basis of the SELECT program. This program had 5 late-stage studies which proved that RINVOQ could treat these patients adequately. The drug was able to meet on all primary endpoints for each of the studies. In addition, secondary endpoints were also met. The most notable finding from the data was that a good amount of patients taking RINVOQ were able to achieve clinical remission, even without methotrexate into the mix. Clinical remission meaning that there was no disease activity left at all in any of these particular patients.

Patent Issue Looms, But Company Is On The Offensive

A big problem that AbbVie faces is that patents for Humira are set to expire soon. That's bad news because last year the company generated $20 billion in sales for this drug. The good news is that it has been able to establish deals to where competitors can't flood the U.S. market until 2023. This was good in that it bought AbbVie several years before it has to face this major hurdle. Such pharmaceuticals looking to launch a biosimilar version of Humira in 2023 are: Mylan (MYL), Amgen (AMGN), Novartis (NVS) and Samsung Bioepis.

The good thing is that AbbVie has gone on the offensive since then. The first move was the ability to gain FDA approval for RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis. As I highlighted above, the market opportunity is massive. This alone won't get back to generating $20 billion a year like Humira, but it is a good start. Then, there was another move that it had made. AbbVie spent $63 billion or $188 per share in cash and stock to acquire BOTOX drug maker Allergan. Upon further investigation, BOTOX has been doing quite well on the market. Especially, when you consider that Allergan posted a beat in earnings based on an increase in volume of sales for BOTOX. The good thing is that BOTOX is used as both an aesthetic and as a therapeutic. In terms of sales as an aesthetic, BOTOX generated $252.4 million for the 2nd quarter of 2019. Then, as a therapeutic it generated $447 million during the same period. You have to consider that these are sales for only one quarter alone. BOTOX on its own will not be enough to cover the issue with Humira biosimilars.

Adding in approval for RINVOQ for rheumatoid arthritis, BOTOX sales, Restasis in the portfolio and several other key products into the mix and all these will be a big help. Not only that, but I would like to believe that AbbVie made the purchase of Allergan by thinking about the pipeline it has. Allergan expects to obtain 5 regulatory approvals over the next 18 months. This only serves to add to the existing pipeline of products in place.

Conclusion

The FDA approval of RINVOQ for rheumatoid arthritis is a big win for AbbVie. That's because it is expected to potentially reach blockbuster status over time. The risk is that there are several competitors in the rheumatoid arthritis space. Most notably are JAK inhibitors Xeljanz and Olumiant from Pfizer and Eli Lilly, respectively. This will be a big risk for AbbVie.

Another risk that the company faces is the surge in biosimilars of Humira that are expected to launch in the United States in 2023. To counter this, AbbVie has not only obtained FDA approval of RINVOQ, but it has gone on to acquire Allergan for BOTOX along with other products in its pipeline.

Despite some hardships that AbbVie faces in the coming years, it has been proactive in coming up with solutions to avoid such problems. While these measures alone won't exactly meet the burden of a $20 billion a year drug losing protection, it is key that several steps in the right direction have been made. I believe that a few more prospects such as the ones I noted above and AbbVie should be good in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.