Horizon Global: Good Sale; Problems Are Not Solved

The P&L, which did not show any "P" to begin, is turning more negative following the sale, as the divestment is not a game changer yet.

This helps a long way in reducing the leverage situation, yet the company is selling its crown jewel as well.

Horizon Global (HZN) is a stock which has been hit very hard after two sizeable acquisitions in Europe were ill-timed and did not deliver on their anticipated profit contribution. Hence the company is now saddles with high leverage, and lack of earnings, or better said, losses, being a very painful cocktail for the company and its shareholders.

Shares have more than doubled from $10 to $25 in 2016 as the company was making these deals and reported good profits. As headwinds became apparent in 2017 and 2018, shares have fallen to a low of $1 and change by the end of 2018 when the outlook was outright dismal.

Shares have recovered a bit to $5 in recent weeks before falling to $3 again in the aftermath of the second-quarter earnings report which was downright disappointing (again). As the company is now selling the Asia-Pacific business, shares have rebounded to $3.50, as this news event is a great reason to check on the prospects for the business.

The Deal

Horizon Global has reached a deal with Pacific Equity Partners to sell its Asia-Pacific business for 340 million Australian dollars. This decision is driven by the desire to avoid a $100 million prepayment obligation as well as optionality to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. Based on an FX rate of $0.68, Horizon Global will see gross proceeds of $231 million from the deal.

The deal does not come as a complete surprise as the company already guided that it was exploring a potential sale of the Asia-Pacific business.

The 2018 Base

In March of this year, Horizon reported its results for all of 2018. The company reported a 4.8% fall in sales to $850 million, with revenues down 6.0% in constant-currency terms. Horizon reported an operating loss of $170 million, driven by impairment charges and some other items. After making many adjustments, a modest, very adjusted operating profit of $5 million appeared on the profit and loss statement.

The US operations reported an 11% fall in sales to $391 million for 2018 with adjusted operating profits totalling nearly $18 million. While Europe and Africa reported flattish sales around $323 million, an adjusted profit of $6 million in 2017 turned into a loss of $13 million in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific business was the bright spot with sales up 7% to $136 million. Reported adjusted operating profits of $21 million really make it the profit engine of a business as Horizon is very reliant on these cash flows with the remainder of the business in disarray. Also, the company has about $20 million in adjusted corporate cost allocation as well. Allocating these costs on the back of revenue contribution of each segment implies that roughly $3 million can be attributed to the Asia-Pacific segment. Adjusted for the corporate cost allocation, the segment generates $17 million in operating earnings. If we subtract a 20% tax rate from that, I peg net earnings potential at $14 million, implying that 16-17 times earnings have been paid, or 1.7 times sales.

2019 Trends

In May the company reported its first-quarter results. While reported sales were down 3%, revenues were up by 1.3% in constant-currency terms. Adjusted operating losses of nearly $2 million improved by about a million compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Following a softer first quarter, which did show improvements year-over-year, the company guided for revenue and earnings growth for all of 2019 compared to 2018. In that light it is highly disappointing to see second-quarter comparable sales down 1.3%. Furthermore, adjusted operating profits of $10 million were down from $14 million reported a year ago as well.

The company ended the second quarter with a net debt load of $390 million, excluding $72 million in lease liabilities. Assuming $220 million in net proceeds from the deal, net debt will fall from $390 million to $170 million, marking a great improvement. The problem is that the business continues to lose money and adjusted EBITDA is very limited, as the company is furthermore selling its most profitable unit.

This is certainly disappointing as the company promised to deliver on better results which seems like a stretch now. While the debt relief following the sale of the Asia-Pacific segment is very much welcomed, it results in break-even levels harder to achieve in the near term.

Final Thoughts

While asset sales at reasonable multiples can be really worthwhile for equity holders who consider the shares at these levels, thus at depressed time, it is not necessarily the right solution now. While it is certainly true that net debt will be down nearly 60% following the move, which is dramatic given that the business will only shrink about 15% in terms of sales, the issue is that the only really profitable unit has been sold. This makes it harder to address the remaining debt issue and become profitable (and thus leave value for equity holders), although it must be said that the divestment takes place at a reasonable multiple.

The reality is that even after shares have risen from $1 and change to nearly $4 per share, the market value comes in at just $100 million. Hence, I am not seeing the appeal just yet while recognising that debt is down a lot, yet losses remain very substantial as well.

Thus, I look forward to the pro-forma numbers and updates in the coming quarters, as it is hard to say if this deal is either a great blessing or makes it harder for Horizon to shore up its finances.

At the current moment, a $100 million equity valuation gives an enterprise value at around $300 million following the deal, if we add back net financial debt and some lease liabilities. This is the valuation for a business with $700 million in sales, about 0.4 times sales multiple. While this looks very low, and certainly is much lower than the 1.4 times sales multiple received for the Asia-Pacific business, it is hard to say if the valuation should be higher as the remainder continues to bleed money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.