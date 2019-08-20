Evidence Suggests TransEnterix' Asset Sale Will Fall Through, Which Could Cause A Quick 50%+ Drop

The first $5M payment for the asset sale was due on 7/31/19, and the prospectus says TRXC has not received it yet.

Our last article on TransEnterix (TRXC) titled: Last Quarter’s Results Proves That TransEnterix’ Surgical Robot Is A Total Failure, proved to be dead on accurate. In fact, you can make the argument that we weren’t bearish enough. After selling five surgical robots in Q418, its most ever, TRXC only sold one in Q119, and only one in Q219. TRXC’s CEO, Todd Pope, in earnings calls had guided 2-4 system sales for each quarter, Q119 and Q219. The company has now stopped giving sales guidance.

We believe all the low hanging fruit is gone. When TRXC’s surgical robot, the Senhance System, was FDA approved in October, 2017, some hospitals were excited to see a new robot to compete with Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Da Vinci. That excitement led to some immediate sales in 2018.

Today, that excitement is over, and pretty much all of the hospitals who had the desire to buy this novel, but ineffective, surgical robot have already done it. As we showed in our previous articles on TRXC, the Senhance actually has worse laparoscopic surgery results than doing the surgery by hand. Published clinical studies that show the Senhance’s inferiority are actually shown on TRXC’s own website here in the "Clinical Publications" section. Whereas Da Vinci clinical studies have proven that its results are a significant improvement to patients than manual laparoscopy.

We emailed TRXC headquarters and its investor relations with questions regarding the asset sale and recent ATM equity filing. This was after we tried calling both numbers many times for two days straight. The phone kept ringing and there was no voicemail when we tried to reach someone. Reading these questions will give you a summary of our very serious concerns that we delve into in this article. The questions are listed at the bottom of this article, feel free to read them first before going further.

TransEnterix Recent Planned Asset Sale Is Nonsensical

On 7/10/19, TRXC announced the sale of its AutoLap assets to a Chinese healthcare investment company called Great Belief International Limited ("GBIL"). TRXC acquired these assets on 9/23/18 from MST, an Israeli medical technology company. Clearly, these assets are not doing much to help sales, given the small Senhance sales numbers. So we believe TRXC is doing the right thing selling them, and then planning to license it from the new owner.

But who would want to buy these apparently ineffective assets, and for what purpose? The deal states that for the assets, GBIL will pay $5M by 7/31/19, and $12M by 11/30/19. GBIL will also buy $30M worth of TRXC stock at $2 a share by 9/30/19. The 8-K on the deal states that there will be a lock-up agreement to not sell the shares for two years. The total amount of $47M is an enormous amount of money by any measure, and we don’t believe these assets, or the stock, have much value.

We don’t understand why any informed investor would agree to buy TRXC shares with a two-year lock-up. We believe the stock will be at $0 well before two years from now. That’s a big reason why we were skeptical regarding the deal, and didn’t understand GBIL’s logic. Now, given the warning in TRXC’s recent equity offering prospectus, it appears that the deal might not go through, and perhaps it was never on solid footing to begin with.

Warning Language In TransEnterix’ $25M Equity Offering Suggests The Asset Sale Might Fall Through

On 8/12/19, TRXC filed a $25M ATM equity offering. We find it strange that TRXC would file another ATM offering when they have a $75M ATM outstanding that was filed in December, 2018. According to management in the earnings calls, the company has not yet sold any shares from the $75M ATM.

Investors can come to their own conclusions why TRXC would file another offering without using the previous one. But one major difference between the two offerings, is the warning language in the recent offering prospectus. The company wants investors to know that they might not receive the payments for the Autolap asset sale. The following is the warning language from the prospectus:

The initial $5.0 million was due on July 31, 2019 but as of the date of this prospectus supplement, has not been received, and the remaining $12.0 million to be paid upon the transfer of the AutoLap and related assets. We cannot currently predict when the $5.0 million payment will be made. We can make no assurances, however, that the $5.0 million payment due July 31, 2019 or future payments due under the AutoLap Sale Agreement will be received when anticipated or at all. If the $5.0 million payment is not received shortly, and if the other payments are not made on time, our short-term financial position would be adversely affected and we may be required, as a result, to reduce our sales and marketing and administrative expenses and delay research and development projects, including the purchase of equipment and supplies, until we are able to obtain sufficient funds. If such sufficient funds are not received when needed, we would then need to pursue a plan to license or sell our assets, seek to be acquired by another entity, cease operations and/or seek bankruptcy protection. We may not be successful, however, in accomplishing any or all of such plans.

As described above, TRXC paints a bleak future if the payments for the asset sale aren’t made on time. If the payments don’t ever happen, then TRXC’s financial situation would be even worse.

The company needs to put out this disclaimer warning investors about this possibility before it starts selling shares from the ATM. This way, it’s less likely the company will get sued if the asset sale does fall through.

Otherwise, imagine if the company just started selling shares from the previous ATM, without putting out this disclaimer or letting investors know the first payment is late, and then the deal falls through and the stock tanks. Angry investors would have more cause to point a finger at the company for selling shares without mentioning this risk.

What Kind Of Company Is Great Belief International Limited?

We’re not even sure exactly what kind of a company Great Belief International Limited ("GBIL") is or what it does. It doesn’t appear to have a website. In the asset sale filing it says:

GBIL is a BVI based company dedicated in investment and asset management in the healthcare industry. Their main business revenues are from investment in the Chinese medical sector.

How does GBIL have tens of millions of dollars available to acquire TRXC’s leftover failed assets? One would think GBIL would have better investment prospects. They acquired the rights to TRXC’s Surgibot in December, 2017 after it failed to get FDA approval. The deal was for GBIL to pay TRXC $15M up front, which included a $3M equity purchase, and another $14M in royalties later on. TRXC’s Q118 10-Q reported that the first $15M was received on time. So it’s a change that GBIL is late on its initial payment for this recent Autolap asset purchase.

Hercules Financial Has Cut TransEnterix Off From More Loans

Recapped in the Autolap asset sale filing, Hercules Capital had loaned TRXC $30M, with TRXC having the option to borrow another $10M. Then, due to the sale of its Autolap assets, TRXC will have to repay $15M of the $30M. The filing states this is because those assets were collateral for the loan and therefore Hercules required a repayment of half the outstanding loan.

For quarter ended 6/30/19, TRXC reported $33M in cash and still $30M in debt. If TRXC pays off $15M of the Hercules debt, that would leave it with only $18M in cash, not including the quarter’s cash burn. At its $20M quarterly cash burn, that wouldn’t even be enough cash to make it out of Q319.

Hercules Capital loans funds at high rates to speculative, unprofitable, publicly traded companies. If they are reducing their loan to TRXC and cutting them off from borrowing more money, then in our opinion Hercules must believe that TRXC is in exceptionally bad shape.

With Excessive Cash Burn, Bankruptcy May Be Near

TRXC consistently burns over $20M per quarter. The company only reported $33M in cash on 6/30/19. That will only last one and a half quarters, assuming the company doesn’t repay the $15M in debt. If the company receives $47M from the asset sale, its cash would last until 6/30/20. This was confirmed in the Q219 earnings call, where TRXC CFO Joseph Slattery stated:

“We estimate that our existing cash, together with the proceeds from the AutoLap product and equity sale transaction will support the business into mid-2020.”

However, if the Autolap and equity sale don’t go through, then existing cash will not even last until the end of the year. Hence the recent $25M ATM offering, which would still only give TRXC a little more than a quarter extra runway.

$25M in proceeds from selling stock will put a lot of downward pressure on the stock price. TRXC’s current stock price is only about $1, and average volume is about 3M shares per day. Let’s assume TRXC taps the ATM to consistently sell a number of shares equal to 10% of daily volume. That’s $300K per day in stock sales. Assuming the stock price stays at $1, it would take 83 days to reach $25M of stock sale proceeds at $300K per day. There’s only about 65 business days in a quarter, so TRXC will have to sell a significant amount of shares every single day to keep the lights on. That type of aggressive selling will push the stock price down to the point where the ATM stock selling will be unsustainable. A cutting of expenses and unwinding of the company shortly followed by bankruptcy would be inevitable in our opinion.

Questions For TransEnterix Management

The following are questions that we emailed management on 8/15/19 after trying for days to call the company and IR and the phone kept ringing, we weren’t even able to get to a voicemail.

Why did Transenterix file a new $25M ATM? Why don’t they just use the outstanding $75M ATM from December, 2018 to raise money?

Is Transenterix using this new ATM to sell shares right away?

Was the new ATM filing done because TRXC wanted to add the disclaimer that the asset sale might not go through?

Are there further signs that the asset sale won’t go through? When will Transenterix update investors on this, will they tell investors if they receive the first $5M payment or not?

What kind of business is Great Belief International Limited ("GBIL")? What are their revenues from exactly? Do they have a website? Why do they keep buying Transenterix’ technology?

If the asset sale with GBIL doesn’t go through, will Transenterix be able to borrow from Hercules Capital again? Or will TransEnterix still have to repay $15M from the loan even if the GBIL asset sale is cancelled?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: whitediamondresearch.com/...

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.