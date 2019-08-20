Behind The Idea: Spectrum Pharma - Great Asset

We think the sell-off has been excessive, and the very strong balance sheet and upcoming major data readout during 4Q19 make this a strong buy.

However, this is still twice as good as current therapies that do not specifically target exon 20 mutations.

The stock has since come down to the $8.00/share range due to a decline in the ORR to 40% levels.

Last week, Elle Investments published a Top Idea on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). For a look behind the idea, please see their interview with the PRO+ team.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Elle Investments: During 2017 and through mid-2018, SPPI rose to over $20.00/share based on the outstanding objective response rates (ORRs) seen in a phase 2 trial for lead candidate poziotinib conducted by MD Anderson Cancer Center for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with an exon 20 mutation. Initial ORR results came in at 73% (for the first 11 patients evaluated), but successive interim data readouts saw the ORR decline (it currently sits at 43% for 44 patients evaluated). The stock price dropped accordingly, but we believe it has been overly punished, causing a mispricing.

Historical results for these patients have been poor, with first, second, and third generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) producing ORRs under 10% (see April 2019 presentation, slide 7). Chemotherapy, immunotherapy (IO), and combo treatments have fared a bit better, generating ORRs around 20%. But this is still low in absolute terms. Additionally, the toxicities associated with both IO and chemotherapy need to be considered, and lend support to the notion that a targeted TKI treatment should be the standard of care.

While it would have been incredible if the ORR had stayed above 70%, we feel that 40%+ is a demonstrable improvement over current therapies that do not target exon 20 mutations specifically. Remember that this is not a discretionary medical treatment that we are talking about. Lung cancer is deadly, and a doubling of the ORR would be justification enough to make poziotinib the standard of care.

We compute a price target of $17.08/share, which represents 114% upside from the price of $8.00/share (as of August 9). The next major catalyst is fast approaching. The phase 2 ZENITH20 trial is expected to read out topline data for cohort 1 during 4Q19. We view an ORR of 40% as a definite success. After that, the next major catalyst will be mid-2020, when cohort 2 data will be announced.

SA: One of the key points you make is that investors are overreacting to the lower response rates - can you discuss why this is less of a risk and how investors should look at the response rates?

EI: As we discuss in the article, there are two components to consider when thinking about the declining ORR: 1) Behavior of Sample Statistics, and 2) long-term durability.

As is frequently seen with many phase 1 and phase 2 biotechs, very early results from small patient pools can give response rates that fall well above or below the true value. As the number of evaluable patients increases, successive data readouts demonstrate results that are reverting back to the mean (either in the up or down direction). This is partially at play here with SPPI.

The other issue to consider is that the long-term durability of response for poziotinib is not yet clear (this article from Nature touches on this point). This also partially explains why the ORR has been declining.

But we think both of these factors have been de-risked somewhat.

The data set that SPPI used to apply for Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) included data from 30 evaluable patients that generated an ORR of 40% (from the ongoing phase 2 trial at MD Anderson). From the presentation that was given at the 19th World Congress On Lung Cancer in September 2018 (see July 2019 presentation, slide 6), we saw an ORR of 43% generated from 44 evaluable patients in this same phase 2 trial at MD Anderson. We think it's a good bet that the true ORR is somewhere around 40%, and we don't think that it will continue to decline as the number of evaluable patients for future data readouts increases.

With respect to durability, the final data readout for the phase 2 MD Anderson trial has not yet occurred. But again, the ORR of 43% for the 44 evaluable patients that was presented at the previously mentioned conference on lung cancer was seen at a time point that was at least one year after the trial had begun (keep in mind that the results from the first two patients were announced back in September 2017, and the treatment had lasted for 8 weeks prior to the first imaging time point). Knowing this, we think it's a good bet to conclude that poziotinib generates an ORR of about 40% with a minimum durability of 1yr+.

Taking these two arguments together, we think it's a good bet to conclude that the true ORR hovers somewhere around 40%. Not only does this bode well for the probability of success for the phase 2 ZENITH20 trial (which has a primary endpoint of ORR), but also in terms of significantly improving patient outcomes relative to current therapies that do not specifically target exon 20 mutations.

SA: When evaluating biotechs, what does an ideal - and not so ideal - balance sheet and funding structure look like?

EI: Ideally, we would want the company to have a cash runway of over two years. Since most companies raise cash 6-12 months before they run out of money, this would put off the risk of dilution for at least a year. But finding companies with this level of a cash cushion is rare. And any company with less than 6-9 months of liquidity is a definite pass in our view, unless there is a super compelling catalyst in the immediate future.

In the case of SPPI, however, the cash situation is fantastic. As of 2Q19 (ended June 30, announced August 8 after hours), cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash (consisting of $4M in escrow from the Acrotech deal) on hand is $282M and the quarterly cash burn is about $25M. Assuming the quarterly cash burn increases to about $30M (for expanded R&D), its cash position is more than enough to fund its trials and cover any regulatory milestone payments for Rolontis or poziotinib that might be triggered in the near future. It also has enough to expand the salesforce when the time comes.

We see the risk of dilution as being low, and this is an important part of why we think this is a top pick.

SA: Is a takeover a viable exit for SPPI? If so, who are the natural acquirers and why?

EI: A takeover is always a possible exit, but we would guess that a large pharmaceutical company would wait until poziotinib is a bit farther along the development pathway before making a serious attempt to acquire it. A Bloomberg article from June 26, 2018, actually revealed that SPPI was working with financial advisor Jefferies Group on a potential sale, but no offer was ever made public. Given the commercial success of oncology drugs, we think any of the big-name pharma companies in this space would be the natural acquirers. But when conducting our analysis, we do not put much emphasis on speculating who might acquire which company and when. If the results are compelling, then the stock price will rise accordingly, regardless of whether the company commercializes on its own or is eventually bought out.

