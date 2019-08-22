3 Preferred Stocks With Yields + 7.8% From Landmark Infrastructure

The preferred shares remain a great way to invest in this company and we break down the merits of the three classes.

Introduction

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), is a very unique company that is in the business of owning unique real estate assets. These are investments that are leased to:

Tower companies

Outdoor advertising companies

Operators of alternative energy sites

Source: Landmark Presentation

Landmark is highly diversified with almost 350,000 sites with the bulk of them in the US. The company however does have some overseas exposure.

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

It rents the land it owns based on long-term leases. These are also "Triple Net Leases" which means that its tenants bear the cost of upgrading the land so that LMRK pretty much sits back and simply collects rent checks with few expenses. The bulk of these are also with built in fixed or inflation adjusted rent escalators. This allows the company to increase its rent collection with minimal capex or work.

How does the common fare?

LMRK's business model is very steady from quarter to quarter but the numbers have still been rather noisy recently. The key reason for that has been the big sale of assets to start the Joint Venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). The company does do a good job of reaching its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) number though and reported it at 33 cents this quarter. This was a tad ahead of the 32 cents reported for Q1-2019.

By comparison, LMRK declared $0.3675 in distributions.

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

There is obviously a shortfall in distribution coverage based on the company's own numbers.

Source: Author Calculations

But this is massively understating the issue as the company has been pulling some stops to get AFFO boosted up. Specifically, they are getting Incentive Distribution Rights or IDRs waived off.

“Incentive Distribution Rights Cash distributions will be made to our General Partner in respect of its ownership of all IDRs, which entitle our General Partner to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the available cash we distribute from operating surplus (as defined in our Amended Partnership Agreement) in excess of $0.2875 per unit per quarter. The General Partner irrevocably waived its right to receive the incentive distribution and incentive allocations related to the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 quarterly distribution totaling $0.2 million and $0.4 million, which is treated as a deemed contribution in the consolidated statements of equity and mezzanine equity and as a deemed distribution for purposes of determining net income per common unit. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, we paid $0.2 million and $0.4 million of incentive distribution rights.”

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

They are also getting more than $1 million in quarterly general and administrative assistance from the parent.

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

When adjusted for these facts, the real coverage is struggling badly on the common.

Source: Author Calculations

Why we love the preferreds

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN), with a yield of 7.1%, have a better setup for us. These preferred shares are "Floating-To-Fixed Rate" and Until May 20th of 2025, LMRKN will trade with a floating rate dividend set at 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. You can see how the current preferred distribution amounts have moved with LIBOR rates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the near term, the Fed is expecting to cut rates and this will almost certainly lower LIBOR. However, the reason we love this play is because the investor is guaranteed a minimum dividend of $0.4375 per quarter regardless of how low LIBOR might fall.

There are few additional features that make this a rather worthwhile option for investors. First, if the shares are not called by the company in May 2025, the investors will have the right to sell the shares back to the company for $25. This allows investors to "put" the shares back to LMRK if they feel redeeming makes more sense. Additionally, each share of LMRKN can be converted into 1.3017 shares of LMRK common stock should the investor wish to do so, but the company can never force you to convert your preferred stock into common shares. So if we are wrong about the common being just fairly valued, and they double from here, the preferreds will participate in the upside. If the common shares rally to $30, the preferred shares would be worth $39.05 each!

The Other Two Classes

LMRK also has two other classes of preferreds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 7.90% Series B Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKO) - Current Yield 7.8%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 8.00% Series A Cumul Red Perp Preferred Units (LMRKP) - Current Yield 7.8%

There are a few key differences here with the LMRKN. First, both these classes are non-convertible and hence don't represent a call option on the underlying common shares. Both classes are also fixed rate and do not reset. Hence both with underperform in rapidly rising rate environments while they will outperform if rates stay low for a long time.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units represent perpetual equity interests in LMRK, and they have no maturity or mandatory redemption date and are not redeemable at the option of investors under any circumstances. The two classes however can be redeemed at LMRK's option in case of a change of control.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed by us at our option in the event of a Change of Control or at any time on or after April 4, 2021 for the Series A Preferred Units and on August 8, 2021 for the Series B Preferred Units.

But is the preferred distribution well covered?

We can debate forever as to whether there will be enough growth to cover the distributions on the common (our answer is it will never happen), but things look quite different when we examine the preferred shares. In the latest quarter LMRK paid $3.021 million to preferred shareholders of all classes.

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

This amount is slightly higher than the previous quarter as LMRK used its ATM program to issue preferred units.

“During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Partnership issued a total of 56,651 Series A Preferred Units and 66,734 Series B Preferred Units under the ATM Programs generating total proceeds of approximately $3.1 million before issuance costs. The Partnership did not issue Common Units under the 2019 Common Unit ATM Program during the six months ended June 30, 2018. “

Source: Landmark Q2-2019 financials

Based on these numbers we can see that even if the parent General Partner forced LMRK to pay the G&A assistance for itself, the preferred shareholders would still have impressive distribution coverage.

Source: Author Calculations

Conclusion

LMRK's preferred shares offer an attractive way to play the unique asset base of LMRK. As interest rate cuts help the company's bottom line and as it deploys its FlexGrid solutions, we expect that at a minimum the preferred distribution coverage will improve from here. We are uncertain as to how long the parent will subsidize the G&A expenses and waive off IDRs. As a result we think that the common shares will continue to be shrouded in uncertainty.

LMRKN represents the best option for those ultra-bullish on the common shares as the convertibility option which allows you to participate in upside even if the common shares turn out to rally. Currently the common shares trading at $16 are under where the preferred shares would logically be converted. That number works out to $19.20. But should the shares rally strongly, the LMRKN will join in as we cross that mark. The C shares are a strong buy at the current price.

LMRKO & LMRKP represent an even better income options as the current low interest regime is likely to last for a long time and. At the same time are currently neutral on the common shares. LMRKO being closer to par wins out here for us even though both yield the same. We prefer all three over the common shares at this time.

Please note that the common shares and preferred shares issue a K-1. For international income investors that are not based in the United States, my understanding is that the withholding taxes on the dividends for these preferred is similar to non K-1 stocks and should very attractive. Only the common shares get a big withholding tax on the dividends. So you should get a low withholding tax rate for these preferred. Please double check with your broker first about taxation before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRKN, LMRKO, LMRKP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.