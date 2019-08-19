The Asset Allocator: What Now? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
Falling knife or V-shaped recovery? What’s next? These are the sort of questions analysts are preoccupying themselves with, but they’re the wrong questions because their answers are inaccessible to us.
This podcast (4:48) suggests that there is something advisors should be doing now, which is not based on dangerous speculation but rather on principles of portfolio management: Namely, it is time to rebalance. A stormy market that changes relative valuations offers an excellent rebalancing opportunity.