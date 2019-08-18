Hong Kong Protests Add More Turmoil To Macau Stocks, But Also Create A Buying Opportunity

"The reason a lot of people do not recognize opportunity is because it usually goes around wearing overalls looking like hard work…" - Thomas Edison

As Edison noted in the above quote, it's the overalls we see, not the effort or the potential. And if ever there was a very dirt smudged pair of overalls covering what is otherwise a body of potential with immense forward vitality, it's the Macau gaming sector. Few sectors have absorbed more blows from governments and the machinations of macro geopolitical unrest fanned by the USA/China tariff wars than has the Macau sector. Analysts, and who can blame them, tend toward commenting on monthly GGR results with a distinct recency bias, in my view. After all, they're paid to say something - anything. They do watch the numbers and dissect them based on what they hear from their sources blended into the data points they live by.

They are there to provide the response ammo to their sell-side money managers besieged by ever more nervous clients watching their Macau portfolios losing value seemingly every time a leaf stirs out of Beijing.

In full appreciation of that methodology, we offer a contrarian view linked to valuing the three large-cap Macau companies to longer-term PTs based on fundamentals. The gap between the battered sector we see now and the PTs noted here represents what we believe to be a considerable upside. If you can strip away the soiled overalls of today to a sparkling clean outfit headed for success, it's time to buy. Not everyone has the gut level confidence in the fundamentals. Macau gaming stock investing is for those stout enough of heart to believe that headwinds, even those as powerful as those soiling the overalls at the moment, must diminish and eventually disappear.

But there is no question the stocks are cheap.

(Above: This graph shows how Macau recovered from the last shock wave of headwinds that began in late 2014: Source: Google Images)

My own archives reveal that investors over the last 30 years who have stuck in the gaming sector have made big money as it either basked in serene sunshine or lay under dark clouds.

It is with this in mind that we strongly recommend an entry point on the three stocks noted here, all of which are currently dressed to a greater or lesser extent, in the soiled overalls of Asian headwinds. Now add to this the skittishness evoked by the yield curve inversion that many pundits believe is the canary in the coal mine signaling an imminent recession to come. The market tanking on inversion has got history behind it for certain. Like many other metrics, it's a dance on a graph. It denies the one indisputable fact of economic life Mr. Market forgets and panics when inversion appears: We are in a late boom cycle; it's true. But investors in this space need to see that prospect as an intermission between acts. The audience will return to their seats at the tables and slot machines once the rattling of recession echoes subside. It's a gut check for investors to hang in as the sector takes its beating along with the entire market.

As to taking a seat at a gaming table, people have been doing it for 4,000 years - as we note at the end of this article.

The Asian overall stains

Hong Kong protests: This latest spot comes from the disruption of the business as usual that lies at the heart of Hong Kong. Citizens protesting Beijing policies have taken to the streets, triggering a closing of the airport and posing a material threat to Macau GGR.

A colleague who follows Asian tourism has noted that Hong Kong outbound arrivals are down 10.1% y/y and cited the decline as a meaningful result of the protests among other issues. Overall outbound Chinese tourism in 2Q19 is slowing by June still showed a 19.9% gain in total arrivals to Macau and a 15% gain for Japan. So the knock-on effect of the protests has not yet been fully felt, and we can expect more bearish numbers to come-intermediate term.

Hong Kong is a core feeder market to Macau.

Add to that the now two-year old US/China tariff war that at this writing shows no sign of abating. Pundits we know who follow developments in that dispute now see a political chess game as the culprit killing any chance for quick resolution. One Beijing economist we know who has consulted for gaming operators told us:

"Many believe that Xi Jinping has backed off to await results of the 2020 US elections. If Trump is defeated, he thinks he can get a better deal from a Democrat anxious to make friends. If he is re-elected, the script changes. He can then get serious about finding the middle ground to resolution that will be politically safe for him. With Trump empowered for another four years his view is that the deal Xi gets would be no worse than what he can get now."

And so, today we read news of Trump easing some tariff categories scheduled to go into effect September 1st. We noted a small but immediate spike in the gaming sector. That proves our point: It's analysis propelled by recency bias - not fundamentals. Not the best way to invest in stocks long term.

Of course like all economists, this colleague has an "on the other hand…" codicil. "We are beginning to see early results of the tariffs in place in terms of slowing manufacturing activity in some sectors. We see production diversion beginning to fatten up the export numbers of places like Vietnam. So Xi perfectly understands that even with a devalued Yuan, exports to the US could begin to really pinch. He doesn't want to bear that onus in what I believe is a top echelon leadership circle beginning to get very nervous. Meanwhile, Macau will bear the brunt of the uncertainty."

Add to the above the slowing supply chain economy, the property business slumping, and overall tourism causing a slowdown for China related tourism stocks in airlines and tour booking stocks. My tourism colleague sees a bearish outlook for such surging China tour companies like Ctrip International Limited (NASDAQ:CTRP) and is recommending sell at its price at writing $34.16.

Lingering too are the last 100 days trend in total VIP activity in Macau pointing south. Pile on with the Suncity junket operator scare. Macau's biggest junketeer has been accused by Beijing of running online gaming sites outside of China with Chinese players. It has shown its consternation by guarded threats. Suncity has backed off, essentially called it an inadvertent miscue and promised to behave. But the dispute, seen as a direct blow to the Macau VIP sector, hasn't helped.

Longer term, the ever growing problem of Chinese debt, as well as a generally slowing economy, plays its role in the downswing of VIP. Reaching ahead to 2020 we still have shrugged shoulders among many long-time observers who worry about what may be draconian outcomes ahead. They cite upcoming reconcession talks that could go from just tightened regulations to all-out confiscation.

The Macau GGR for 2019 YTD averaging plus and minus months nets out a flat y/y performance. For all the compounding powerful headwinds buffeting the sector out of Beijing, we now sit about where we were YTD 2018.

Yet despite all this, we have Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) for example, already in the process of massive capex expansions totaling over an estimated $3bn. MGM Resorts' (NYSE:MGM) good numbers out of Macau as well, early into its Cotai launch, auger for expansion to come. But its huge Las Vegas footprint, not Macau per se, is what really drives the bus on that stock. We will comment on MGM in a separate article on SA. LVS and Wynn are fundamentally creatures of Asian gaming.

So let's look at what the soiled overall perception has produced in these stocks and what we see as the runway north if and when the headwinds diminish.

Las Vegas Sands

(Above: LVS is investing over $1.1bn in the conversion of its Cotai Central properties to The Londoner theme. It will be positive for RevPAR in 2020).

Strip away those dirty overalls on this one. Of the three, LVS is by far the absolute worst stock to bet against.

Before the Hong Kong headwind blew, it was slowly inching its way to our PT of $70 short term and $80 by 2Q20.

Price at writing: $51.84 includes today's big swoon of the Dow on the inversion fears. This stock is ridiculously cheap and presents a very attractive entry point.

Put LVS in context of five-year highs and lows:

August 11, 2014: $88.24. This was at the cusp of the junket crackdown from Beijing to come that shot 2015 down.

January 16, 2016: $36.72 - just before the beginning of the recovery we saw later that month and for the next 18 months.

May 21, 2018: $79.35: Macau recovery underway; LVS's market share at 22% recognized as key to strong upside move. We were on record long before with our PT moving from $70 to $80. Dow tremors and China headwinds notwithstanding, we continue to guide investors to stay long if you are in and see the current battering as a clear bargain entry point.

Analysts' forward PE stands at 16 and yield at near 6% ($3.08).

As a mind experiment, we take the dividend yield average since the recovery at approximately 4%. If you held say $25,000 worth of LVS over the last three years, you pocketed $4,000 in dividends and are now poised to collect near 6%, or $1,500 this year.

2Q19 results from LVS show a 1% increase in revenues and a 1.6% rise in y/y EBITDA from its five Macau properties as well as a good performance out of Singapore and Las Vegas. This may sound puny. But bear in mind, these small upsides were accomplished against hailstorms that worsened during the quarter. The market as we know tends toward possessing a convenient memory designed to produce narratives that result in recency bias.

Take 2009, when the analyst community formed a unit of pallbearers, carrying the LVS coffin to burial before the first big Macau surge. CEO Adelson told the market he would kick in personally whatever was necessary to float the Macau ship. And he is still keeping the flow going with a $1.1B investment converting his Cotai Central properties to the Londoner theme, due to open between next year and 2021.

Sometimes analysts of gaming stocks tend to do too deep a dive on many stats and data points literally drowning investors in a ton of information that bears little or no relevance to what is really crucial to the success of a casino operator. LVS is one of those stocks. It's been down 17% in the last 90 days entirely attributable to headwinds beyond its control. Yet it is far less impacted by the VIP slowdown than its peers.

Dividends: Adelson's other religion

The question arises as to whether an investor continues to sit out the headwinds until they diminish and good news produces a new trend of upside for GGR. Meanwhile LVS continues totally committed to dividends. We won't deal with stock buybacks here because we believe there are lots of divided and valid opinions as to whether they really translate into stable gains in valuations or not.

So while you wait, just sit back and collect near 6% - while the T-bill sits below 2%.

Why the love affair between dividends and Adelson?

Few earnings calls in which Adelson participated did not contain statements about the vast amounts of cash LVS has returned to shareholders over time. It's a long, steady commitment that has not flagged. Here's why:

Adelson, a very smart man understands that Mr. Market, after all these years, still doesn't get his stock. Dividends are a language he knows is spoken by all. Checks from LVS nearing 6% are one of many reliable reasons to own the stock. Macau is not going out of business. LVS has a strong balance sheet. The prospect of it ever having to borrow to pay dividends is now remote. Dividends are indeed a reason to own the stock among many. It may not occupy top of the mind awareness among investors who buy the stock that the biggest dividend check of all every quarter is one Adelson is writing on to himself, i.e. his foundation, over 51% of the payout. What is remarkable above all is that the cash flow, headwinds or not, is comfortably sufficient to not only meet dividend payouts, but at the same time also undertake over $1.1bn in capex to transform its Macau portfolio which will result at the least in RevPAR increases.

Add to this mix the real prospects that LVS is highly likely to be a successful bidder for a Japan integrated resort license and you have what I see as a perfect storm for a great entry point now as the combination of headwinds and the shaky Dow pummel the sector.

On that basis, against consensus PT of $71, we're sticking with our guidance to $80 by 2Q20 believing that progress against headwinds will be in progress and LVS may well be in possession of the first Japan license permit.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Price at writing: $108.93

5 year high/low:

August 15, 2014: $200.12

This apogee was reached just before the first of the junket and money laundering crackdowns. It was also long before the opening of money machine Wynn Palace three years ago this month. The trade was driven by high conviction on the roaring VIP business which Wynn dominated. Beyond that was the legacy confidence in the skills of then founder/CEO Steve Wynn in a superior management culture and creativity. The company had historically traded on what I characterized as the "Wynn Premium", or 20% of the price directly attributable to the market's unbridled faith in Wynn to develop winning properties.

January 4, 2016: $57.74

This low was reached when the massive crackdown headwinds had already taken their toll on the Macau sector in 2015. For context, in June of 2017, the stock was at $166 as I had been guiding strong buy since February when it was in the 60s. My PT was $180.

Consensus PT now sits at $137.44.

Our PT remains unchanged at $180.

Dividend: $4.00 or a return of 3.74%. We believe given the performance in 2Q19 as a starting gun marker against massive headwinds that seem to increase by the day, that forward cash flow will be sufficient to meet dividend payouts without borrowing.

At the current price, I see a strong case to accumulate. All the headwinds are baked into the stock. I do not see a return to the lows noted above related to the shock effect of the 2015 crackdown and all subsequent bearish news piled on top of that since. Since its precipitous fall into the $50s-60s trading range, Wynn has opened Wynn Palace, and now, Encore Everett. It has also gotten past the body blow of Steve Wynn's departure as well.

Market-wide VIP decline notwithstanding, a combination of a 4% upside in mass and a strong 3%+ hold on VIP pushed the company's 2Q19 results up 3.3% to $1.66b, throwing off $0.88 per share. Net income declined from $115.8m to $94.6m driven down by the aforesaid pause in VIP across the market. We are not waving pompoms here. But we believe that with one headwind piled upon another as currently as the Hong Kong protests, the stock has performed well. (Below: The $2bn Wynn Crystal Palace expansion will include rooms and spectacular entertainment attractions. The capex tells us that management sees past the headwinds. Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd.).

Wynn Palace revenue was up 1.3%. Wynn Macau benefited from a lucky play. Plus Wynn Las Vegas showed a healthy growth in non-gaming revenue and a strong hold.

Encore Boston opened on June 23d. On the first eight days open, it generated $188m in revenue, a solid start. Some analysts have already jumped on the very early numbers to suggest that the property may not perform to forecast. They advanced a rather unconvincing opinion that current patrons of the two tribal casinos in Connecticut who are metro Boston residents would stay loyal among other questionable rationales.

Wynn currently estimates that in its first full year of operation, Encore will produce $1.06bn in revenue generating $275m in EBITDA. Translated from very early results, we see the property meeting this forecast easily. Furthermore, we think this outlook is a shade on the conservative side. We suspect management is driven by the under promise, over deliver mantra in forecasting forward performance. Based on both our visits to the property as well as what we know to be a pattern of steady as she goes ramp up for Wynn properties historically, it gets us to guide EBITDA to $325m for the year.

Conclusion

No one can ever predict when and how a recession will begin, how long it will last and what it will take to send it packing. Nor can anyone for certain look into the minds of an opaque Communist political hierarchy and predict what gifts or punishments lay ahead for economies. Macau casinos have lived with the gyrations of Beijing since 2004. So we don't prognosticate what may lie ahead in the headline events that impact the trade of Macau-centric stocks.

Our core view is that right now, Wynn is trading at a discount as it were, off its five-year high. The crushing of the stock is virtually all related to the knock-on effect of China events, economic, political and, yes ideological.

No headwinds are permanent. There is an isostasy if you will in geopolitics that eventually commands an equilibrium of forces. The Macau recovery after 2015 proves this and we suspect the present chaos will ease. Meanwhile, a very cheap and worthwhile entry point has been opened by those very forces of chaos. We expect Wynn will resume a northward climb toward our 2Q20 target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.